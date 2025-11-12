After his serious accident in Malaysia, Swiss motorcycle rider Noah Dettwiler appears smiling in his wheelchair - and according to his team is making amazing progress.

After his serious motorcycle accident in Malaysia, Swiss motorcycle rider Noah Dettwiler is increasingly recovering, even if the rehabilitation process remains long.

Dettwiler underwent surgery on his leg on Monday and will have to wear a neck brace for several months due to neck injuries.

A first photo posted by his father Andy now shows the 20-year-old smiling in his wheelchair. Show more

Swiss motorcycle rider Noah Dettwiler is getting better and better after his horror crash in Malaysia. His manager David Kriech explained on SRF's "Sportpanorama" on Sunday: "It's almost a miracle how much progress we've been able to make. Noah is making great strides, but we have to be aware that the road is really long." There is hope that he will make a full recovery. However, he must be given the time to really have the chance to fully rehabilitate himself, says Kriech.

However, Dettwiler is doing well under the circumstances, as his condition was ultimately very serious. After he was transported back to Switzerland, further examinations were carried out and a leg operation was also scheduled for Monday. The injuries to his neck were also somewhat more serious than initially assumed, but are not expected to require further surgery: "He will have to wear a neck brace for two to three months to ensure stability."

The first photo after the accident

There was also good news in the form of a photo on Tuesday. Father Andy Dettwiler posted the first photo of his son Noah on Facebook after his serious accident. The 20-year-old can be seen in a wheelchair, his left leg in a thick plaster cast. But Noah is smiling and his father Andy comments on the picture: "On the way! 👍💪🍀🙏"

Several cardiac arrests

Before the start of the Moto3 race in Sepang (Malaysia) on October 26, Dettwiler rode slowly at the side of the track on the warm-up lap. The Spanish world champion José Antonio Rueda overlooked his opponent and crashed with full force into the rear of the Swiss rider, who suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident, including several cardiac arrests. Doctors performed emergency surgery to save the 20-year-old's life.