What a feeling, what a sensation: Frenchwoman Loïs Boisson prevails against world number 3 Jessica Pegula on the center court in Paris

An unknown Frenchwoman, number 361 in the world, thrills the crowd in Paris. Loïs Boisson has reached the quarter-finals of her first Grand Slam tournament after beating Jessica Pegula.

French outsider Loïs Boisson has caused the biggest surprise of the tournament so far at the French Open. The world number 361, who is only in the main draw thanks to a wild card, defeated world number three Jessica Pegula from the USA 3:6, 6:4, 6:4 in Paris to reach the quarter-finals to the cheers of the French fans.

The 22-year-old Boisson had recently had to take a long break due to a cruciate ligament rupture. She will now face the Russian number 6 seed Mirra Andreyeva in the quarter-finals of the French Open.

Djokovic's 100th victory at the French Open

Otherwise, the favorites did not show any weakness at the start of the second week. Novak Djokovic, who won his 100th ATP title in Geneva just over a week ago, also remained unchallenged against Cameron Norrie (ATP 81) and is through to the quarter-finals without losing a set. The 6:2, 6:3, 6:2 win over Norrie was Djokovic's 100th victory at the French Open. It is the first Grand Slam tournament at which he has reached this mark, and in a few weeks he could also do so at Wimbledon (currently 97 wins).

Djokovic will face Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals on Wednesday. Although last year's finalist swallowed a fly in his round of 16 match against Tallon Griekspoor (ATP 35), he was only on court for 51 minutes. The Dutchman had to retire due to an abdominal muscle injury. Last year, the two duelled for five sets in the 3rd round.

Gauff and Keys do better than Pegula

World number two Coco Gauff beat the Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova (WTA 20) in two sets, as did Australian Open winner Madison Keys against her US compatriot Hailey Baptiste (WTA 70).

