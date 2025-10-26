João Fonseca with the Swiss Indoors trophy and all his hair, which he will soon lose Keystone

João Fonseca is the youngest winner of the Swiss Indoors since 1989 and exemplifies the tournament's strategy of focusing on the "Next Gen". The Brazilian stands for the future of tennis.

All's well that ends well, is how the Swiss Indoors can be summed up. After a rather frustrating few days with three of the four quarter-finals and one of the two semi-finals ending prematurely due to injuries, the ATP 500 tournament in Basel now has a winner with whom there is no need to hide.

After the impressive 6:3, 6:4 win by the (still) world number 46 (28 as of Monday), his defeated opponent in the final, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ATP 18), was quick to praise him. "You'll have a bright future," said the Spaniard, who also lost his fifth ATP final, his fourth this year. "You will be the next Nole (Djokovic)."

Writing his own history

A comparison that Fonseca is naturally flattered by, but not only pleased about. "I'm not a fan of these comparisons," he emphasizes. "Everyone has their own story. I have to go my own way."

In fact, the 19-year-old from Rio de Janeiro, who is only around two weeks older than Jim Courier when he won the tournament in 1989, impressively showcased his full potential. After impressing at the Australian Open with a victory over Andrei Rublev, winning his first ATP title in Buenos Aires and being hyped as a future superstar, Fonseca experienced a disappointing summer and skipped the Asian Tour because he was slightly ill. In the sold-out St. Jakobshalle, he now attacked again with recharged batteries, loudly supported by the vast majority of the 8,000 spectators and the parents who had arrived from Brazil an hour before the start of the match.

In the footsteps of Federer

The victory means a lot to Fonseca, not least because it took place in the home country of his childhood idol Roger Federer. "I watched Roger play here on TV and win ten times," he recalls. And makes a promise that the other Roger, tournament president Brennwald, will be happy to hear. "I certainly haven't been here for the last time."

The victory brings the Brazilian the biggest winner's cheque of his career, almost 472,000 euros, but also comes with a disadvantage. Fonseca agreed with his team that he would have to shave his head if he won "one of these tournaments". This was already the case after he won the junior US Open two years ago. "It's not easy for me, I've loved my hair since I was a boy," admits Fonseca. Will he make such a promise again? "Maybe if I win a Grand Slam tournament?" he says.

João Fonseca thinks big without sounding pompous - and rightly so. His talent, mental strength and the coolness he displayed in his second ATP final promise a great future.