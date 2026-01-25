Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Kuzmanovic made the difference for Croatia against Switzerland. Keystone

The Swiss handball team's dream of reaching the European Championship semi-finals is as good as over. Andy Schmid's team lost 24:28 to Croatia in Malmö in the second game of the main round.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Swiss showed two different faces in the first half. They started the game extremely strongly and only conceded the first goal after nine minutes - to make it 4:1. After that, unnecessary mistakes crept in on the one hand, and on the other hand they were too transparent in attack, practically only trying through the middle. As a result, the wingers were not integrated into the game at all. After trailing 7:5 (15'), the Swiss went 7:9 (22') behind.

Despite the poor performance, everything was still possible at half-time (11:13). However, the Swiss also initially struggled in attack after the break. As a result, the deficit grew to five goals at 15:20 (42'). The SHV team then improved and reduced the deficit to 21:23 in the 50th minute. However, the 22:24 (52.) was followed by the next weaker phase, with the Swiss team again trailing by five goals at 22:27 (56.). As a result, the tenth defeat in the eleventh duel against Croatia could no longer be avoided.

Eleven of the 24 Swiss goals were scored by Samuel Zehnder (6) and Luca Maros (5). Both only missed one shot each. Lenny Rubin had a poor evening, failing to convert any of his five shots. Goalkeeper Nikola Portner only made three saves for a defensive percentage of 16 percent. When such top performers fall short of their potential, it is more than difficult to score points against a tough opponent like last year's World Cup runners-up.

Clear words from the national team coach

"It annoys me that everyone has an idea and just does anything," said Schmid in an interview with Swiss television. "If we just play handball, we'll create chances every time. But today we didn't have enough players at a good level and that's why we deserved to lose."

After this defeat, the Swiss go into the last two games of the main round on Tuesday against Iceland and on Wednesday against hosts Sweden with just one point. The Scandinavians, Croatia, Iceland and Slovenia each have four points. So a lot would have to happen for the Swiss to make it into the top two and thus the semi-finals.

Nati coach Andy Schmid gives clear instructions. IMAGO/Pixsell

Telegram:

Switzerland - Croatia 24:28 (11:13)

Malmö. - 5480 spectators. - Referee Schulze/Tönnies (GER). - Penalties: 5 times 2 minutes against Switzerland, 3 times 2 minutes against Croatia.

Switzerland: Portner (3 saves, 1 goal)/Seravalli (4 saves); Meister, Rubin, Manuel Zehnder (3), Aellen, Kusio (2), Röthlisberger, Maros (5), Steenaerts (2), Laube (2), Sigrist (2), Samuel Zehnder (6/3), Willecke, Ben Romdhane (1).

Croatia: Kuzmanovic (7 saves)/Slavic (1); Sostaric (2), Klarica (2), Srna (5), Maras, Rauzan (2), Mamic, Cindric (1), Mandic (3), Lucin (3), Martinovic (5), Susnja, Glavas (4), Jelinic (1), Nacinovic.

Remarks: Switzerland without Wanner, Küttel (both overtime) and Leopold (not fielded). Missed penalties: 1:0.