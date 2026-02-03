Winter House instead of Ice House: the US team is changing the name of its Olympic quarters in Milan. Keystone

The ice skating associations from the USA originally wanted to welcome people to the Winter Games in Milan in the "Ice House". Following protests against the ICE immigration authorities, the name was changed.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The home of the US Olympic team at the Winter Games in Milan has been given a new name following displeasure over the use of ICE immigration officials. The accommodation is now called Winter House - and no longer Ice House as previously planned. This is according to a statement from the US sports federations for figure skating, speed skating and ice hockey.

The change is apparently linked to the protests against the sometimes brutal actions of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) authorities against immigrants in the United States. Two people were killed in the city of Minnesota. There is also anger in Italy over the fact that ICE officials are to be accompanied by US officials to the Olympic Games.

The games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo begin on Friday. The US team has moved into its official quarters in a five-star hotel in Milan. Receptions will also be held there.