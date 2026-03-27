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Olympic heroines on the verge of a comeback The Hüberli/Brunner beach volleyball team wants to return to the top of the world rankings

Luca Betschart

27.3.2026

Nina Brunner (left) and Tanja Hüberli won bronze at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
Nina Brunner (left) and Tanja Hüberli won bronze at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
Picture: Keystone

After giving birth to a daughter last summer, Nina Brunner is about to return to the beach volleyball tour - reunited with her long-time partner Tanja Hüberli.

27.03.2026, 18:19

27.03.2026, 18:26

The Hüberli/Brunner beach volleyball team, which won bronze at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, is back! After Nina Brunner took a baby break last year and became the mother of a daughter in June, the 30-year-old is making a comeback and returning alongside her long-time teammate Tanja Hüberli.

Swiss sports couple in baby bliss. Nina and Damien Brunner celebrate the birth of their daughter Mila

Swiss sports couple in baby blissNina and Damien Brunner celebrate the birth of their daughter Mila

Brunner's desire to return solidified in the months following the birth. "I have to admit, when I was pregnant and later when Mila was very, very small, I didn't miss playing volleyball very much," says the Zug native. The time out didn't come at a bad time. "After about two and a half months, I thought it would be cool to give it another go."

Brunner is convinced that she has high ambitions, even as a mother: "I don't think this will diminish my ambition. Nevertheless, it will put a lot of things into perspective and you have a different focus in life, which gives you a lot," says the defense specialist.

"Nina is very good at 'giving things away'"

However, the comeback attempt comes with one condition. "My return has meant that my husband (former professional ice hockey player Damien Brunner, editor's note) has taken over the care of Mila," explains Brunner. A division of roles that the former NHL player also welcomes.

Tanja Hüberli is also looking forward to working together again. The 33-year-old does not believe that the new constellation will affect the duo's teamwork. "Nina is very good at 'handing things over'", says Hüberli, adding: "She's very relaxed and not a helicopter mom. That's why I was sure that she would manage this change without any problems."

Next Tuesday, the Hüberli/Brunner team will travel to Brazil, where an elite tournament is scheduled to kick off the season in Saquarema. This will be the first opportunity for the returnees to find out where they stand. The big long-term goal: the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

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