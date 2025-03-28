A player who thrilled tennis fans worldwide with his hard work, mental strength and spectacular matches. Bonne anniversaire, Stan! KEYSTONE

Stan Wawrinka celebrates his 40th birthday and looks back on an extraordinary career. With over 500 victories in more than 900 matches, the French-Swiss player has secured his place in tennis history.

With 578 wins in 945 matches and 16 ATP titles, Stan Wawrinka has left his mark on the sport of tennis. His greatest year: 2015, with the French Open victory against Djokovic and 3rd place in the world rankings.

Despite 37.4 million US dollars in prize money, he is not thinking of retiring just yet - he will be competing at the Australian Open in 2025 with a wildcard.

His first professional match

In 2001, Stan Wawrinka made his debut on the ITF Tour against the Spaniard Jorge Jimenez-Letrado - and won 6:4, 6:4. It was the start of a great career with three Grand Slam titles.

The French Open title in the juniors

In February 2003, Stan Wawrinka played his first Davis Cup singles match for Switzerland against Romania in Bucharest. An early chapter in his impressive career in the Swiss team. On June 8, 2003, Wawrinka won the Junior French Open, defeating Brian Baker in the final and celebrating his first major success at Roland Garros.

On June 8, 2003, Stanislas Wawrinka won the Junior French Open, defeated Brian Baker in the final and celebrated his first major success at Roland Garros. KEYSTONE

His first ATP tournament win

Stan Wawrinka celebrated his first ATP tournament victory in 2006 at the Croatia Open in Umag. In the final, he benefited from his opponent Novak Djokovic retiring at 6:6 in the first set.

Wawrinka in the match, during his first ATP title win at the Croatia Open in Umag. A significant moment in his career! KEYSTONE

"Fedrinka" win Olympic gold

On August 16, 2008, Stan Wawrinka wins Olympic gold in doubles with Roger Federer in Beijing. "Fedrinka" beat the Swedes Simon Aspelin and Thomas Johansson 6:3, 6:4, 6:7, 6:3 in the final. The pictures of the subsequent jubilation went around the world.

This is how "Fedrinka" cheered for Olympic gold - and Federer explained afterwards: "Stan was so hot today, I wanted to warm myself on him. He was almost on fire." Picture: Keystone

His first Grand Slam title

Wawrinka's final breakthrough came at the 2014 Australian Open. On his way to the final, for example, he eliminated defending champion Novak Djokovic in a tennis drama. In a crazy final, "Stan the Man" defeated Rafael Nadal 6:3, 6:2, 3:6, 6:3 and surprisingly won his first Grand Slam title.

The Davis Cup triumph

Just under six months after his first major victory, Wawrinka once again writes tennis history alongside Roger Federer. In Lille, Switzerland wins the final against France 3:1 thanks to an outstanding Wawrinka and celebrates its first ever Davis Cup triumph.

The Swiss team celebrates the 2014 Davis Cup triumph. Picture: KEYSTONE

His best year

In June 2015, Wawrinka amazed everyone at the French Open, knocking out Roger Federer in the quarter-finals and bringing Novak Djokovic to his knees in a high-class final. The well-deserved reward: his second Grand Slam title. Wawrinka also wins four ATP titles this year and reaches number 3 in the world rankings.

Stan Wawrinka celebrates his victory at the 2015 French Open. On June 7, 2015, he defeated Novak Djokovic in the final at Roland Garros and proudly poses with the trophy - a milestone in his career. Picture: Keystone

His third Grand Slam title

Wawrinka also joins the ranks of Grand Slam winners in 2016. At the US Open, he puts all his opponents in their place, and Novak Djokovic also has to take his place in the final. Wawrinka wins his third Grand Slam title thanks to his 6:7, 6:4, 7:5, 6:3 victory.

His record

In his career, Stan Wawrinka has played a total of 945 matches on the ATP Tour and celebrated 578 victories in the process - proof of his consistency and longevity in professional tennis. He has won a total of 16 ATP tournaments to date. He won his first title in Umag in 2006 and his last to date in Geneva in 2017.

His prize money

Stan Wawrinka has earned a total of 37,415,891 US dollars in prize money in his career - from singles and doubles tournaments combined.

A legend on the tennis court and a clever businessman off it. KEYSTONE

His signature stroke

Stan Wawrinka's one-handed backhand enjoys cult status among tennis fans. For all its aesthetics, Wawrinka's backhand is also extremely effective - and presents his opponents with a series of unsolvable problems. But see for yourself:

His longevity

Despite his 40 years, Stan Wawrinka is not thinking of retiring just yet. He remains active on the ATP Tour and received a wildcard for the 2025 Australian Open. As long as he feels competitive, he wants to keep playing. What a legend.