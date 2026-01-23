More than half a million spectators will once again turn the climb to the Alpe d'Huez ski resort into a madhouse. This time, the legendary Alpine resort will serve as the stage for two spectacular events.

"It's going to be iconic" The Legend of Alpe d'Huez: The Tour de France Showdown in the Mecca of Cycling

These are the 21 most famous switchbacks in the world, leading straight to the mecca of cycling. When the Tour de France heads back to Alpe d’Huez for the big showdown after a four-year hiatus, more than half a million fans will turn the mountain into a madhouse. The crowds lining the route will leave the riders with only a narrow passageway up the climb. “This year will be iconic because we’re climbing it twice,” predicts Tour champion Tadej Pogacar.

The Myth of Alpe d'Huez—this mecca of cycling sets the stage for the grand finale of the 113th Tour de France. On both Friday and Saturday, the stage will finish at the legendary ski resort, located at an altitude of 1,850 meters. By then, at the latest, any remaining doubts about the Tour champion should be dispelled.

Alpe d'Huez is to cycling what Wembley is to soccer or the Streif is to skiing. Yet at 13.8 kilometers long with an average gradient of 8.1 percent, the climb isn't actually that difficult. “It’s the history that makes this climb iconic,” says Pogacar.

Coppi, the First Winner – The Dutch Mountain

Alpe d'Huez, the stage for great dramas, heroic moments, and triumphs. Fausto Coppi won the Tour’s first mountain finish here in 1952; after that, there was a 24-year hiatus before the Dutch riders discovered the mountain for themselves. Between 1976 and 1989, a Dutch rider was the first to reach the summit eight times. Hennie Kuiper, Peter Winnen, Joop Zoetemelk, Steven Rooks, and Gert-Jan Theunisse made Alpe d’Huez the Dutchers’ mountain. “Winning there means just as much to us as winning the World Championship,” said Kuiper.

Fittingly, the parish priest at the time, Jaap Reuten, was also of Dutch descent. When the cyclists tackled the climb, he would ring the church bells. Even though the Netherlands doesn’t currently have a favorite to win the climb to the summit of the Oisans Mountains, the Oranje will be seen and heard along the route. Turn seven is the “Dutch Corner.” That’s where things get a few decibels louder and a little crazier.

Hinault and Lemond, Hand in Hand

In 1986, Bernard Hinault and Greg Lemond crossed the finish line hand in hand on Avenue du Rif Nel. The American gave the victory to his teammate Hinault after Hinault had helped him in the battle for the yellow jersey.

Greg Lemond and five-time winner Bernard Hinault. Associated Press

Things took a dramatic turn in 1999 when an amateur photographer got in the way of Giuseppe Guerini, then a professional for Telekom, and knocked him down. But the diminutive Italian got back on his feet and won anyway.

In 2001, Jan Ullrich suffered one of his most bitter defeats against Lance Armstrong at Alpe d'Huez. His team had pushed the pace all day because the Texan appeared to be faltering. It was all just a bluff. As they began the climb up Alpe d’Huez, Armstrong turned back toward his German rival one last time and pulled away with a staccato pedaling motion. “The Look” became world-famous, though as Armstrong later explained, his gaze was actually directed at his teammate José Luis Rubiera.

Pantani Holds the Record

Regardless, history had been made. The official record is still held by Marco Pantani, who clocked 36:50 minutes in 1995. Will the insatiable Pogacar surpass this mark as well? If the world champion wins, he’ll also be immortalized in one of the turns. Each bend is named after a stage winner, with the names listed in reverse order. Some signs bear two names, because the Tour has climbed this route 31 times already.

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On Friday, the race will head to the ski resort the traditional way via Le Bourg d'Oisans; on Saturday, the peloton will then ride over the Col de Sarenne to Alpe d'Huez, with a section without spectators. But it never really gets quiet in Alpe d'Huez.