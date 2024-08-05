Alena Marx in the finish area after the semi-final. KEYSTONE

Swiss whitewater canoeists Martin Dougoud and Alena Marx secure an Olympic diploma in kayak cross. However, more would have been possible for both of them.

Martin Dougoud shouted out his anger at missing out on a place in the final immediately after crossing the finish line. The man from Geneva was riding well in third position until the Frenchman Boris Neveu, who was riding directly in front of him, pushed a gate aside and Dougoud passed him. Gone was the chance of an Olympic medal.

The 33-year-old Dougoud then showed what he was made of in the small final, which he won with aplomb. In fifth place, the world number 6 at least secured an Olympic diploma.

Alena Marx was also poorly rewarded for her courageous performance with an Olympic diploma. Like her compatriot Dougoud, the 23-year-old from Bern was on course in the semi-final. After a lightning start, she went into the first uphill gate in the lead. There she was edged out by France's Angèle Hug and was subsequently unable to catch up.

In the small final, the European champion secured 2nd place in the first Olympic discipline and finished the competition in 6th place.

