From Interlaken to the Eiger Glacier "The most beautiful marathon in the world" on free TV on blue Zoom

Andreas Lunghi

5.9.2025

On September 6, the 32nd edition of the Jungfrau Marathon will take place and thanks to blue Sport you can be there live!

05.09.2025, 19:00

05.09.2025, 19:01

blue Zoom will broadcast the 32nd edition of the Jungfrau Marathon live and exclusively on free TV. On September 6 from 8.20 a.m. you will be there live at the "most beautiful marathon in the world".

42.195 km, 1953 meters of altitude, 4000 runners and a dream backdrop - that's the Jungfrau Marathon. On 6 September from 8.20 a.m. (live on free TV on blue Zoom), the athletes will tackle the route from Interlaken up to the Eiger Glacier at 2,320 meters above sea level.

Surrounded by the famous triumvirate of the Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau Alps, many top runners will start the race. Among the top favorites in the women's race are course record holder (3:22:57 hours) and Olympic participant Laura Hottenrott (GER), Belgian Karen Van Proeyen and Swiss Petra Eggenschwiler.

In the men's race, Erik Hille (GER, last year's runner-up), three-time winner Robbie Simpson (GBR) and marathon specialist Richard Douma (NED) are among the contenders for victory. They will be aiming for a time of just under three hours.

The "most beautiful marathon in the world" is not only a challenge for the participants, but also for the TV production. Three e-bikes, two motorcycles and two drones, as well as cameras at the start and finish line, will ensure that you can experience the event up close.

The route map of this year's Jungfrau Marathon.
The route map of this year's Jungfrau Marathon.
Screenshot, https://www.jungfrau-marathon.ch/de/strecke.html

