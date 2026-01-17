A debut for one, an excellent opportunity for the other: Belinda Bencic and Stan Wawrinka prepared for the Australian Open at the United Cup Keystone

The Australian Open, the "Happy Slam", is already the first highlight of the tennis season. Two Swiss players, Stan Wawrinka and Belinda Bencic, will take center stage in Melbourne.

Keystone-SDA SDA

From Sunday until February 1, a total of 111.5 million Australian dollars (59.7 million Swiss francs) in prize money will be at stake at the Australian Open. Here's what else you need to know about the first Grand Slam tournament of the year at Melbourne Park.

An emotional Swiss farewell

Twelve years after winning the first of his three Grand Slam titles in Melbourne, Stan Wawrinka is bidding farewell to Down Under. The Lausanne native will turn 41 in March and will end his career at the end of the year. Thanks to a wildcard, he will be playing his 20th Australian Open, having last won a match five years ago. Now, however, the chances of one last hurrah are intact, with Laslo Djere (ATP 91) seemingly a beatable first round opponent. Wawrinka impressed at the United Cup despite four defeats in five matches against strong opponents.

Bencic is one of the hottest outsiders

Belinda Bencic has the best Swiss prospects of an exploit. Although exploit is the wrong word in her case. After an outstanding start to the season with five victories at the United Cup - including against the top ten players Iga Swiatek and Jasmine Paolini - the 28-year-old from eastern Switzerland is one of the most highly touted outsiders for the title and, as number 10, is once again part of the elite circle herself. Last year, she stormed into the round of 16 in her first Grand Slam appearance after her maternity leave - as she had done in 2016 and 2023. Bencic has never made it further in Australia, and this time, too, a tough opponent awaits in the round of 16 in the shape of No. 5 seed Yelena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon winner and Australian Open finalist a year later. However, the opener against Great Britain's Katie Boulter (WTA 113) should not be a major hurdle.

Waltert without luck of the draw

Simona Waltert (WTA 86) had less luck in the draw. The 25-year-old from Graubünden is in the Grand Slam main draw for the first time after qualifying in Paris and Wimbledon three years ago. She will face the number 4 seed Amanda Anisimova straight away. The American reached the final at Wimbledon and the US Open last year. The first round duel between Viktorija Golubic (WTA 81) and the Russian Varvara Gracheva (WTA 74), who plays for France, appears to be evenly matched. Last year, the 33-year-old from Zurich reached the 3rd round for the first time in Melbourne. This time, she would face Rybakina in the second match according to the paper form. Apart from Wawrinka, there is no other Swiss player in the men's main draw.

Sinner the clear favorite, Alcaraz the question mark

Jannik Sinner is the clear favorite in the men's draw, more so than at any other major tournament. The Italian has been unbeaten in the Rod Laver Arena since 2023 and a five-set defeat in the round of 16 against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Conversely, his biggest rival Carlos Alcaraz has never really been successful in Australia. Two quarter-finals in the last two years is a meagre result by his standards. In 2023, the world number one was defeated by Alexander Zverev, and a year ago by Novak Djokovic.

The gap between the German Zverev and Djokovic, the record winner with ten titles, and the top duo seems large at the moment, but they are likely to be the first challengers. It will be interesting to see how the separation from his long-time coach and mentor Juan Carlos Ferrero will affect Alcaraz's game. The Spaniard as well as Sinner and Djokovic decided not to play a preparation tournament.

Sabalenka the hunted

In the women's tournament, the role of favorite is clearly assigned. Aryna Sabalenka triumphed in 2023 and 2024, last year she lost a hard-fought final in three sets to Madison Keys. The Belarusian also impressively demonstrated at the US Open and last week in Adelaide that she is currently the best hard court player. Last year's other Grand Slam champions, Coco Gauff in Paris and Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon, have never made it to the final in Melbourne.