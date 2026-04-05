Tadej Pogacar is also the big favorite in Flanders. Keystone

The Tour of Flanders kicks off the next round of the spring classics season on Sunday. The most important facts about the most popular one-day race in Belgium at a glance.

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The route

The "Ronde van Vlaanderen" is a piece of Belgian cultural heritage. The 110th edition starts in Antwerp, after which the route leads over 16 cobbled climbs - the infamous Hellinge - and 278 km to Oudenaarde. The climbs on the Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg could once again decide the outcome of the race.

The favorite

Tadej Pogacar is the top favorite. The Slovenian is already a two-time winner in Flanders: He won in 2023 and last year, on that occasion with a one-minute lead over the chasing trio (Mads Pedersen, Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert). With another triumph, he would join the ranks of the record winners of the Tour of Flanders, which also includes Fabian Cancellara from Bern (2010, 2013, 2014).

Pogacar is in form, as he has impressively demonstrated in just two races so far this season. He triumphed at the Strade Bianche at the beginning of March and then won Milan-Sanremo for the first time. The 27-year-old is only missing Paris-Roubaix from his palmarès of the really big one-day races. The pavé classic in the northwest of France takes place this year on April 12.

The first challenger

Mathieu van der Poel is one of the seven record winners of the Tour of Flanders, who have each won three times. The Dutchman prevailed in Oudenaarde in 2020, 2022 and 2024 - i.e. in even-numbered years, which means it would be his turn again this year. He also finished second twice (2021 and 2023) and third once (2025) and fourth once (2019). Van der Poel spent the last few days before the race in the heat in Spain. "It will be very difficult against Tadej, but I will do my best," said the 31-year-old.

The newcomer

Remco Evenepoel is also surprisingly at the start. The 26-year-old Belgian is taking part in the second Monument of the cycling year for the first time. Evenepoel's original program included a break from racing between the Tour of Catalunya, which he finished in 5th place last Sunday, and the Gold Race on April 19. On the final day in Catalonia, the double Olympic champion from Paris said that he would not change his plans and that he would "not ride the Tour of Flanders this year".

The Swiss

In the recent past, the best-ranked Swiss rider in the Tour of Flanders has usually been Stefan Küng. This year, however, the rider from Thurgau is missing because he broke his left thigh in a crash at the end of February. Three Swiss riders are expected to start in Antwerp: Stefan Bissegger, Johan Jacobs and Silvan Dillier, who is considered one of Mathieu van der Poel's most important helpers. The Swiss team Tudor with leader Matteo Trentin will also be taking part.

The women

Marlen Reusser made her comeback after a two-month injury break in the one-day race "Across Flanders" on Wednesday - and was immediately victorious. The Bernese rider has shown that the Tour of Flanders with its course characteristics also suits her with 5th, 7th, 9th and 10th places in recent years. In the women's race, which covers 164 km, the final is identical to that of the men.

Two other Swiss women will be at the start: Elise Chabbey and Noemi Rüegg. Like Reusser, both have already been victorious on the World Tour this year. Rüegg won the Tour Down Under in January and finished 2nd in her last race - at Milan-Sanremo behind Lotte Kopecky. Chabbey, for her part, triumphed at the Strade Bianche a month ago. In Flanders, however, the Geneva native is primarily intended as a noble helper for Dutch rider Demi Vollering.