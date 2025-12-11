The Swiss ski cross trump cards: Fanny Smith and Ryan Regez sda

The ski cross season kicks off today in Val Thorens - a discipline with a particularly high medal potential for Switzerland with a view to the Olympic Games. The most important questions and answers for the overture.

Is everyone in the Swiss team fit?

The nine athletes with national team status got through the summer well, as did the rest of the squad. Only Anna Dietrich and Alex Morra from the B squad have reported injuries.

How tough will the battle for Olympic tickets be?

The Swiss team is very diverse, led by the two world champions Fanny Smith and Ryan Regez. There are four starting places available for each gender for the Olympic Games. There is a tough battle for tickets, especially among the men. Even those who fulfill the stricter A-limit - world champion Regez still needs a top 8 place - cannot feel safe.

How many selection races are there?

Nine. Three of them will take place on Swiss soil. The night race in Arosa takes place on Tuesday, and the competitions in Veysonnaz are scheduled for January 24 and 25 to conclude the selection period.

Are Fanny Smith's toughest rivals back?

Sweden's Sandra Näslund (39 World Cup victories) and Canada's Marielle Thompson (36) are returning from injury. This is good for the sport, and both are likely to give the field around world champion Fanny Smith a run for their money. There were 43 women in training at the start in Val Thorens - an unusually large number. All the top names are also competing in the men's event.

Will the Russians show up?

Russia successfully appealed to the CAS against the FIS's exclusion from the Olympics. It remains to be seen when their athletes will be allowed to compete in the World Cup again under a neutral flag. They would be ready: Russia's ski cross team trained with the Swiss in Saas-Fee and St. Moritz in the summer. Russia won bronze in the men's event at the 2018 and 2022 Olympic Games; the country also has a large women's team.

Is the Olympic course still a black box?

Yes, the course has not yet been built and no race has ever taken place above Livigno. The test event is planned for February 2nd and 3rd. All selected athletes will be on site on these two days. And the organizers will check whether the jumps are suitable.

What is known about the course?

There is a 3D model of the start straight. The Swiss team is having this section recreated in St. Moritz. The course is not considered to be particularly difficult in terms of skiing technique, as the snowboarders also ski almost the same course. Numerous elements and an intense competition are expected. National coach Enrico Vetsch assumes that the course will be similar to the one in Beijing four years ago.