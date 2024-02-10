Year after year, companies not only invest a lot of money, but also particularly creative ideas in their own Super Bowl commercials. blue News presents ten successful commercials from the past years.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In addition to the famous half-time show and the sport itself, the Super Bowl is known above all for its spectacular commercials.

Companies spend up to 7 million dollars on a 30-second commercial.

Here is a selection of the most legendary Super Bowl commercials in history. Show more

The Super Bowl is considered one of the biggest and most important sporting events of the year, and not just by American football fans. Thanks to viewer numbers in the three-digit million range - on average over 100 million in the USA and around 150 million worldwide - a number of companies from a wide range of sectors also see great potential to make their own brand better known and more successful with advertising.

Huge costs are incurred in order to secure a suitable slot for their own Super Bowl advertising during the numerous breaks in the game. Around seven million dollars (around 6.1 million Swiss francs) are paid for 30 seconds of advertising time. Elaborate commercials with superstars are produced especially for the Super Bowl.

Those who have this capacity and can reach many new potential customers during the big event usually come up with something to stay in the viewers' minds. The aim must be to stand out from the rest of the numerous commercials. blue News shows who has done this particularly well in the past.

"Cream your face" - Noxzema

For the seventh Super Bowl in 1973, Noxzema used celebrities for the first time and shot its own commercial with film star Sarah Fawcett and football legend Joe Namath, who won the Super Bowl as quarterback of the New York Jets in 1969. Four years later, he had the actress who played the lead role in "Three Angels for Charlie" soap him up with shaving foam. Noxzeme started a trend. From then on, other brands also began to include celebrity faces in their own commercials.

"Mean" Joe Greene - Coca-Cola

During his career, Joe Greene was long regarded as the "meanest player" in the NFL. In the Coca-Cola commercial, however, he shows a completely different side of himself and becomes very well-behaved thanks to the presence of a little boy. The ad became an absolute classic and was later also filmed with superstars from other sports - such as Diego Armando Maradona in 1983.

"Sledgehammer" - Apple

Apple's 1984 Super Bowl ad caused a lot of controversy and achieved its goal. Based on the classic novel "1984" by George Orwell, the commercial shows dark scenes of an apocalypse. The whole thing ends with the announcement that the company will be launching its computer on the market this year. Shot under the direction of "Blade Runner" director Ridley Scott, the commercial looks more like a short film.

"The Showdown" - McDonald's

McDonald's pursued a risky strategy when it came up with a basketball advertisement for the American football highlight of 1993. In it, the two rivals Michael Jordan and Larry Bird duel each other in self-invented challenges. The motto: "Nothing but net".

"Your Cheatin' Heart" - Pepsi

In the Pepsi advertisement for the 1996 Super Bowl, an employee of major competitor Coca-Cola is caught at work indulging in a Pepsi. A comparatively simple clip, but one that did not fail to make an impact.

"We will never forget" - Budweiser

In 2002, the beer brand "Budweiser" opted for an advertising clip that was only shown once and only at the Super Bowl - around five months after the attack on the World Trade Center. In the patriotic commercial, Clydesdale horses, the company's trademark, mourn the victims.

"You're not you..." - Snickers

"You're not you when you're hungry". The slogan from the 2010 Snickers Super Bowl ad later made its way to Switzerland. Over the years, this clip has been used in a wide variety of ways. The original 2010 version featured actress Betty White, who plays a football game in the commercial despite her advanced age and promptly runs into a tackle with full force.

"The Force" - Volkswagen

This Volkswagen commercial became a viral hit in 2011 even before kick-off. Inspired by "Star Wars", a boy tests his supernatural powers - but without success. Until he finally tries it with his father's VW ...

"Heisenberg" - Esurance

The insurance company "Esurance" showed a lot of creativity in 2015 when the main character of the hit series "Breaking Bad" also embodied the main character in its own Super Bowl commercial. Walter White gives a customer the wrong medication. "Esurance" promises that this cannot happen with them.

"Amazon Echo" - Amazon

In this Super Bowl ad, "Amazon" shows the pitfalls of using the voice control program "Alexa". The "Amazon Echo" Bluetooth speakers make sense as speakers. But not as a microwave, dog collar or hot tub. Harrison Ford knows that.

