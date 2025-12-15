  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

New details announced The name of Sauber's successor team in Formula 1 is now official

SDA

15.12.2025 - 13:49

The new Audi Formula 1 racing team will compete under the name Audi Revolut F1 Team
The new Audi Formula 1 racing team will compete under the name Audi Revolut F1 Team
Instagram

The car manufacturer Audi, which will be entering Formula 1 with its own team next season, is revealing more and more details ahead of its premiere. The racing team is officially called Audi Revolut F1 Team.

Keystone-SDA

15.12.2025, 13:49

15.12.2025, 15:41

Audi has not yet officially announced the colors of the new cars, which will be manufactured at the site of the former Sauber team. The presentation is planned for January 20 in Berlin. However, the name of the team is now clear: Audi Revolut F1 Team. Revolut is a financial company from London.

"The unveiling of the team's name and logo is another important milestone on our way to the premier class of motorsport. Both give our ambitions a clear identity and reflect a strong vision and innovative spirit," explained Managing Director Gernot Döllner.

Peter Sauber's life's work. An eventful and moving story ends after 614 Grands Prix

Peter Sauber's life's workAn eventful and moving story ends after 614 Grands Prix

So far, only a concept version of the Audi with the designation R26 exists, which was presented in Munich in November. "The presentation in Berlin will be the first time we all stand together as a team and invite our global fan community to join us ahead of our debut next year," said project manager Mattia Binotto.

More from the department

WTA Tour. Belinda Bencic is

WTA TourBelinda Bencic is "Comeback Player of the Year 2025"

Hockey-Nati. After the home tournament is before the Olympic Games

Hockey-NatiAfter the home tournament is before the Olympic Games

Mahomes with cruciate ligament tear. Chiefs miss playoffs for first time in 10 years

Mahomes with cruciate ligament tearChiefs miss playoffs for first time in 10 years

Cross-country skiing. Nadine Fähndrich:

Cross-country skiingNadine Fähndrich: "Standing on the podium at home is brilliant"

Federer, Odermatt and Co. congratulate him. The tireless Nino Niederreiter writes Swiss ice hockey history

Federer, Odermatt and Co. congratulate himThe tireless Nino Niederreiter writes Swiss ice hockey history