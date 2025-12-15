The new Audi Formula 1 racing team will compete under the name Audi Revolut F1 Team Instagram

The car manufacturer Audi, which will be entering Formula 1 with its own team next season, is revealing more and more details ahead of its premiere. The racing team is officially called Audi Revolut F1 Team.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Audi has not yet officially announced the colors of the new cars, which will be manufactured at the site of the former Sauber team. The presentation is planned for January 20 in Berlin. However, the name of the team is now clear: Audi Revolut F1 Team. Revolut is a financial company from London.

"The unveiling of the team's name and logo is another important milestone on our way to the premier class of motorsport. Both give our ambitions a clear identity and reflect a strong vision and innovative spirit," explained Managing Director Gernot Döllner.

So far, only a concept version of the Audi with the designation R26 exists, which was presented in Munich in November. "The presentation in Berlin will be the first time we all stand together as a team and invite our global fan community to join us ahead of our debut next year," said project manager Mattia Binotto.