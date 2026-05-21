The Swiss national team remains unblemished at the home World Championships. Jan Cadieux's team won 4:1 against promoted Great Britain.

Andreas Lunghi

In the run-up to the Swiss national team's match against Great Britain, the euphoric Swiss fans were not discussing whether, but rather how well the World Cup hosts would prevail against the newly promoted team from the UK.

After all, Jan Cadieux's team had shone against Austria and also against Germany, impressively conjuring up their offensive potential on the Altstetter ice. This time, however, the machinery did not run quite as smoothly and the Swiss missed a few chances, denying them another gala performance.

Nevertheless, there were some pleasing results for the hosts. Nino Niederreiter scored his first two goals of the tournament. The Winnipeg Jets' NHL forward put his team ahead after just five minutes following a magisterial pass from Roman Josi, and the Grisons native was also responsible for the final goal when he tapped home a rebound from Timo Meier. By now, 14 different players have scored for Switzerland at this tournament.

Not quite as determined

In the second period, Nico Hischier and Simon Knak increased the lead to 3:0. The fact that Joshua Waller reduced the lead for the British, who are fighting to stay in the league, did not upset Switzerland. Nevertheless, Switzerland were not quite as determined and efficient as they had been in the previous four games, missing a few powerplay opportunities and being slightly careless defensively at times.

In the final minutes, a slapstick interlude by goalie Reto Berra, who was preferred to Leonardo Genoni and Sandro Aeschlimann this time, went unpunished. The Fribourg-Gottéron goalie, who will play for Kloten in the future, got the blade of his stick stuck in an uneven patch of ice while attempting a pass, causing an otherwise harmless rebound to roll into his net. However, as a Briton had moved into the Swiss offensive zone too early, the goal was disallowed for offside.

Switzerland continue their campaign on Saturday against Hungary with another clash against an outsider.

Comments on the game

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Switzerland - Great Britain 4:1 (1:0, 2:1, 1:0)

Zurich. - 10'000 spectators (sold out). - Referees Bloyer/Brander (USA/FIN), Gibbs/Hautamäki (CAN/FIN). - Goals: 6. Niederreiter (Josi, Egli) 1:0. 22. Hischier 2:0. 29. Knak (Riat) 3:0. 35. Waller (Kirk, Richardson) 3:1. 53. Niederreiter (Meier, Hischier) 4:1. - Penalties: 3 times 2 minutes against Switzerland, 4 times 2 minutes against Great Britain.

Switzerland: Berra; Egli, Josi; Kukan, Marti; Moser, Berni; Jung, Frick; Riat, Jäger, Knak; Meier, Hischier, Biasca; Rochette, Malgin, Andrighetto; Bertschy, Thürkauf, Niederreiter.

Great Britain: Robson; Richardson, Halbert; Tetlow, Hazeldine; Steele, Brown; Clements, Jenion; Kirk, Cade Neilson, Waller; Betteridge, Dowd, Perlini; Logan Neilson, Lachowicz, Harewood; Davies, Lyne, Shudra.

Remarks: Switzerland without Suter (slightly injured), Genoni, Baechler (both overtime) and Aeschlimann (substitute goalie). - Post shots: 15 Josi, 51 Meier. - Shots: Switzerland 41 (18-11-12); Great Britain 14 (3-6-5). - Powerplay score: Switzerland 0/4; Great Britain 0/3.

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60th minute The final siren sounds! Switzerland beats Great Britain 4:1 and remains unblemished at the home World Cup.

59th minute Berra makes a mistake - but the goal doesn't count Shortly before the final buzzer, the British cheer once again. Berra is unable to block a disk with his stick and it slips into the goal instead. But the goal does not count because of an offside. Lucky for Berra.

59th minute The last two minutes are running The fans are already celebrating their team before the end of the period. Switzerland are on the verge of their fifth win in their fifth World Cup match.

56th minute The Nati controls the action Great Britain hardly gets any more puck possession in the final minutes and is therefore unable to create any scoring chances. Four minutes left to play.

53rd minute Goal for Switzerland! The fourth goal is finally scored! Niederreiter completes a quick counter-attack via Hischier and Meier and scores to make it 4:1. The decider in this game?

51st minute Meier only hits the crossbar Almost the fourth Swiss goal! Meier shoots from an acute angle and celebrates the supposed goal. After studying the video, the referees realize that the disc only lands on the edge of the goal.

49th minute The British survive the short-handed situation Although the Nati are pinning their opponents in their own zone, the fourth goal just won't come. The Swiss shots are blocked several times. The penalty has expired.

47th minute Penalty against Great Britain A British player is then sent to the penalty box for two minutes after a hook. The chance for Switzerland to increase the lead to 4:1 while outnumbered.

46th minute Switzerland survives the double short-handed situation Hischier, Malgin and Moser put up an excellent fight while short-handed. Hischier is even able to intercept a pass and break free. Shortly afterwards, the national team is complete again and survives the hot phase unscathed.

44th minute Next penalty: double overtime for the Brits Riat then shoots the ball out of play while short-handed and receives the next penalty for time delay. The Brits can play with double overtime for over a minute.

43rd minute Penalty against Switzerland Niederreiter is sent off for 2 minutes after tripping. Will Great Britain now even manage to score the equalizer?

41st minute The game continues 20 minutes left to play. Will Switzerland get their fifth win in the fifth game?

40th minute The middle third is played Switzerland are in control and go into the final period with a two-goal lead.

35th minute Goal for Great Britain The British shorten the lead! After a counter-attack, Berra lets a shot from an acute angle rebound to the middle, where Joshua Waller is ready to cross the line. For the first time this evening, the British can celebrate.

35th minute Great Britain complete Switzerland apply a lot of pressure and fire several shots at the British goal. But the shot doesn't go in. The British are complete again.

33rd minute Penalty against Great Britain Halbert overdoes it in a duel with Rochette and is sent to the cool box for two minutes for holding. Can the Nati score the first powerplay goal of the evening?

31st minute Swiss powerplay at five-on-five The Nati push for the 4:0! First Moser misses a great chance, then the line around Hischier, Meier and Rochette gets really busy. But Great Britain's goalie Mat Robson is able to prevent the fourth goal for the time being.

29th minute Goal for Switzerland! Knak makes it 3:0 After a blocked shot from Riat, the disc lands right in front of Knak, who has no trouble sliding the disc into the empty net to score his first goal of the tournament.

25th minute Egli is back - Malgin misses the third goal While the Brits struggle to establish themselves in the offensive zone with one man more, Switzerland have a good chance to make it 3:0 through Malgin, but his shot flies past the box. Nevertheless, Switzerland survives the penalty without any damage.

23rd minute Penalty against Switzerland Egli is sent off for 2 minutes for tripping. Powerplay for Great Britain.

22nd minute Goal for Switzerland! Hischier increases to 2:0 Perfect start to the middle third: After a bad pass by Great Britain, Hischier gets the disc in the opposing zone and scores the second goal for the Swiss team.

22nd minute Jäger is back After being hit by a puck in the first period and disappearing into the dressing room, Jäger is back on the ice.

21st minute The game continues How is Switzerland doing in the middle third?

20th minute End of 1st period Switzerland leads 1:0 against Great Britain after 20 minutes. However, the Swiss performance is not yet really convincing - despite a shot ratio of 18:3. The Swiss are still making too many mistakes. There is certainly still room for improvement in this respect.

18th minute It's getting dangerous in front of Berra The Brits establish themselves in the Swiss zone for the first time and put the puck on goal from the blue line. Berni deflects dangerously and the puck flies into Berra's box. One more good save!

17th minute Powerplay not exploited The Swiss let the ice run, but rarely get a shot on goal. The British defend themselves and survive this short-handed situation.

15th minute That hurts! The Swiss powerplay is on and Josi takes a shot from the blue line. Jäger takes Robson's view and tries to deflect. He is hit by the puck and goes down with a pained face. He gets up again himself, but disappears into the dressing room straight away.

15th minute Penalty against Great Britain David Clements shoots the puck out of play and is sent to the cool box for 2 minutes.

15th minute The stadium cheers - wrongly Switzerland once again establishes itself in the opposition zone. Roman Josi is played free on the left and fires a wrist shot. It hits the right post! The crowd had already seen the goal. The referees have confirmed by video review that it wasn't.

13th minute Switzerland have everything under control, but ... ... the British have much more of the game than in the first few minutes. The Swiss are also making more and more bad passes. But so far only in the middle zone.

11th minute Next good Swiss chance Andrighetto plays a pass into the path of Rochette on the right. The 24-year-old has not yet set his sights properly and shoots wide of Robson's goal.

10th minute Great Britain with more possession The Brits gain more possession, but get nowhere with it. Switzerland is back in the opposing zone and Robson has to fend off two shots from distance.

8th minute Berra saves again! Rochette plays a bad pass in the opponent's zone and initiates the British counter-attack. Kirk is set up on the left but fails to beat Berra, who shifts at lightning speed.

8th minute It's just Switzerland playing Great Britain hardly gets out of their own zone at this stage. Switzerland make the game fast and are increasingly able to skilfully run the disc. Everything seems to be going a little too fast for the British.

6th minute Nino Niederreiter shoots Switzerland into the lead! Now it's going too fast for the Brits! Egli plays the disc into the middle zone, where Josi passes across. Nino Niederreiter escapes through the middle and hammers the disc under the roof of the goal with a wrist shot.

5th minute Berra tested for the first time Dean Kukan misplaces the disc at the opposing blue line and it promptly goes the other way. Davies escapes and fails to beat Reto Berra with a backhand. The Brits are back to full strength.

4th minute Good finish from Meier Timo Meier is released in the right face-off circle and takes a direct shot. Robson moves with him and has no trouble with the direct shot.

3rd minute Penalty against Great Britain Cole Shudra is sent to the penalty bench for 2 minutes for a leg challenge. The Swiss powerplay was excellent against Austria - will it be the same today?

3rd minute Switzerland take control The Swiss immediately take control of the game and make their moves in the opposing zone. A first shot from the blue line is not yet a major threat to the British goalkeeper Robson.

1st minute Start of the game The game is underway and Great Britain wins the first face-off! After a few seconds, Damien Riat runs down the left wing. A two-on-one situation arises for the Swiss. However, Riat's cross-ice pass is blocked by a British player.

The line-up is here: this is how Switzerland will play against Great Britain Record-breaking goalkeeper Leonardo Genoni gets a break, with Reto Berra between the posts for the first time at this World Cup. 🧮 Reto Berra und Lukas Frick mit ihrem ersten Einsatz an der Heim-WM.



🏒 Reto Berra et Lukas Frick font leurs débuts aux Mondiaux à domicile.



🥅 Reto Berra e Lukas Frick debuttano ai Mondiali in casa.



ℹ️ Not dressed: Genoni, Baechler, Suter#OurHomeOurTime #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/ywNHvyJUlG — Swiss Ice Hockey (@SwissIceHockey) May 21, 2026

Leonardo Genoni makes history For goalkeeper Leonardo Genoni, the 9-0 win against Austria was also very special on a personal level. He kept a clean sheet for the 13th time at a World Championship - a world record! After the game, the 38-year-old was relaxed: "I didn't know this record existed."

"The future of Swiss ice hockey" Théo Rochette shone against Austria with a brace. It was the world championship rookie's first two goals at a world championship. After the game, line-mate Sven Andrighetto was full of praise for the 24-year-old in an interview with blue Sport: "He's the future of Swiss ice hockey."

Great Britain a must-win, or not? On paper, Great Britain should not be too big a hurdle. Nevertheless, national team coach Jan Cadieux emphasized after the 9:0 victory against Austria that the newly promoted team can also play ice hockey and should not be underestimated. "People are making a big mistake if they think Great Britain is just an up-and-comer," said the 46-year-old.

Hello ... ... and welcome to the fifth game of the Swiss national team at this year's Ice Hockey World Championship in Zurich and Fribourg. Jan Cadieux's team will be playing Great Britain from 20:20 and you can watch it live here! Show more

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