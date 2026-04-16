Tough start to the World Championship preparations: Romain Loeffel (left) in a duel with Slovakia's Martin Fasko-Rudas Keystone

The Swiss national ice hockey team loses its first preparatory game for the home World Championship in Slovakia 1:3 in Jan Cadieux's debut as head coach.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A curious goal by international debutant Jakub Melisko in Topolcany ensured a false start to Switzerland's World Championship preparations. His shot, which would have gone wide of the goal, was unfortunately deflected into the goal by Fabian Heldner. The 1:3 then followed in the final minute.

Around 24 hours after Patrick Fischer was released, the Swiss put in a solid performance in their first game with Jan Cadieux at the helm. After a goalless first period, Dario Rohrbach took the lead after just 20 seconds in the middle period, winning a duel on the boards.

After that, however, they clearly dropped off. In the 29th minute, they were lucky to hit the crossbar despite being outnumbered, and three minutes later Matus Vojtech caught Swiss goalie Leonardo Genoni between the legs with a trick shot. Otherwise, however, it was the MVP of the last World Cup who prevented further goals with strong saves.

Key players missing

On the Swiss side, Biel defender Niklas Blessing and Ambri forward Miles Müller, who had the first good chance in the 9th minute, made their debuts. This defeat in the Slovakian province is of no great significance. The squad is still missing players from the NHL and the playoff semi-finalists. Nine more preparation games are still to come before the World Championship in Zurich against the USA on May 15. However, the Swiss also need to digest the shock of the "Fischer case". A sense of achievement would help.

They continue on Friday with a second game in Slovakia, and next week they face Hungary on Thursday and Friday in Biel.