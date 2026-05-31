The wait continues. The Swiss national ice hockey team also loses its fifth World Championship final, this time at home in Zurich against Finland. Like last year against the USA 0:1 in overtime.

Andreas Lunghi

The dream is over! 10,000 fans in the Ice Temple in Zurich-Altstetten and many thousands more throughout the country are ready to finally celebrate the first World Championship title in history. But even the fifth final brings no luck. Two years ago in Prague, the final was decided in the 50th minute, a year ago in Stockholm in the 63rd minute and now on Sunday evening at home in Zurich, Konsta Helenius of the Buffalo Sabres shattered all dreams in the 71st minute. As in the Olympic quarter-final, Finland stands in the way of the golden Swiss generation in overtime.

The Swiss have to be blamed for the fact that they have now failed to score a single goal in three years in a row. And so the wait for the coveted first World Cup title continues. Nerves are once again playing tricks. Finland, on the other hand, are world champions for the fifth time, the first time since 2022.

The Finns' jubilation knows no bounds. Keystone

Right at the start of overtime, the Swiss were lucky when Servette's Jesse Puljujärvi only hit the inside of the post. A little later, a shot from Damien Riat hits the crossbar. It would have been the shot at the gold medal. Roman Josi (53rd) and Pius Suter (56th) also had the winning goal on their stick in the final period.

Inhibited in the final

It's not a game like any other, as the Swiss have already experienced in the last two years, and it's no different at home in Zurich. Just like two years ago in Prague and twelve months ago in Stockholm, the score is goalless after two thirds. A real goal machine on their way to the final, the Swiss somehow seem a little inhibited in the final.

This is particularly evident in the first period. Jan Cadieux's team is practically non-existent offensively. 7:15 shots on goal are shown on the video cube after 20 minutes, and the statistics reflect the action pretty accurately. Even the return of Timo Meier, who was suspended in the semi-final, does not provide any offensive power at first. Nicolas Baechler has to make way for him.

Improvement in the second period

Although the Swiss survived two more penalties unscathed, this time they needed a good dose of luck. In the 14th minute, the Finnish ZSC defender Mikko Lehtonen hits the crossbar with a shot from the blue line, and a little later the northerners celebrate too early. Anton Lundell's supposed opening goal was rightly disallowed due to a high stick.

Dejected Swiss after the decisive goal. Keystone

The Swiss were able to start the second period with almost two minutes of double superiority - and failed rather miserably to create any real scoring chances. Nevertheless, the game turns. In the middle third, they are the better team as time goes on and create one or two chances. Pius Suter has the best one in the 36th minute, but he fails to beat goalie Justus Annunen, a teammate of Roman Josi's in the NHL with Nashville. This time, the Finns manage just two shots on Leonardo Genoni's goal.

In the end, the Swiss were once again left with nothing but abysmal disappointment. After losing the finals in 2013 and 2018 (against Sweden), 2024 (against the Czech Republic) and 2025 (against the USA), this is the fifth time they have won silver - and almost every time it was a close, knife-edge decision. That doesn't make it any easier.

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Switzerland - Finland 0:1 (0:0, 0:0, 0:0, 0:1) n.V.

Zurich. - 10'000 spectators (sold out). - SR Björk/Schrader (SWE/GER), Birkhoff/Nyqvist (CAN/SWE). - Goal: 71st (70:42) Helenius (Lundell, Lehtonen) 0:1. - Penalties: 5 times 2 minutes against Switzerland, 4 times 2 minutes against Finland.

Switzerland: Genoni; Egli, Josi; Kukan, Marti; Moser, Berni; Jung; Riat, Jäger, Knak; Meier, Hischier, Biasca; Bertschy, Suter, Niederreiter; Thürkauf, Malgin, Andrighetto; Rochette.

Finland: Annunen; Vaakanainen, Heinola; Matinpalo, Määttä; Jokiharju, Lehtonen; Saarijärvi; Puljujärvi, Räty, Manninen; Helenius, Barkov, Granlund; Hämeenaho, Lundell, Puistola; Merelä, Björninen, Mäenalanen; Kuokkanen.

Remarks: Switzerland without Baechler, Frick, Aeschlimann (all overtime) and Berra (substitute goalie). - Post/bar shots: 14th Lehtonen, 61st Puljujärvi, 65th Riat. - 14th goal by Lundell disallowed (high stick). - Shots: Switzerland 22 (7-8-4-3); Finland 27 (15-1-6-5). - Powerplay score: Switzerland 0/4; Finland 0/5.

The live ticker of the World Championship final:

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71st minute Finland scores and is world champion Konsta Helenius scores right into the Swiss heart, Switzerland's gold dream is shattered.

67th minute Good finish from Suter Suter gets the better of his opponent and takes the shot. Finland goalie Annunen is on the spot.

64th minute Riat just hits the crossbar The No. 9 makes a strong run and takes a shot. The shot almost goes in, but the crossbar saves for Finland.

62nd minute Finland hits the post "Allez, allez, allez, Schwiizer Nati, Schwiizer Nati" - the crowd whips the home team forward. But Finland have their first big chance. The post saves for the Nati.

61st minute Extra time begins High tension in Zurich: 3 against 3 field players offers pure spectacle. The NHL trio of Josi, Hischier and Meier start for Switzerland.

60th minute It comes to overtime No goals after 60 minutes: The Hockey-Nati has to go into overtime against Finland.

59th minute The stadium stands Two and a half minutes before the end of regulation time, the whole stadium rises to its feet, clapping and singing. Once again, it's not due to a lack of atmosphere.

58th minute The last 2 minutes are running Will there be extra time between Switzerland and Finland?

56th minute Applause for Egli Dominik Egli sends out a signal once again with a firm check. The credo is clear: don't let up now!

56th minute Suter misses the lead After a counter-attack, Suter makes a strong break and appears alone in front of Annunen. However, the Finnish goalkeeper cannot be beaten from point-blank range.

54th minute Both teams complete again The national team cannot take advantage of the 30-second overtime. Six minutes left to play.

52nd minute Penalty against Finland The powerplay is already over after 31 seconds. Helenius is sent off for two minutes for high sticking.

52nd minute Penalty against Switzerland The Finns put on a lot of pressure and establish themselves in the Swiss zone. Thürkauf is sent to the penalty box for the second time this evening. Powerplay for Finland.

50th minute Great chances for Finland A Finn has far too much space and takes a shot from the best position. However, a Swiss stick deflects the shot decisively over the goal. Shortly afterwards, Genoni makes a great save against Granlund.

46th minute The Nati is complete again Once again, the Nati put up an excellent fight when short-handed, although Moser loses his stick immediately after the face-off. Marti is back.

44th minute Penalty against Switzerland Marti shoots the disk over the plexiglass and has to go out for two minutes.

42nd minute Good chance for Switzerland Suter, Bertschy and Niederreiter trap the Finns in their own third and create several chances. Twice the shot just misses the box.

41st minute The final third is underway Who will score first?

40th minute Finland saves itself going into the break Switzerland really step on the gas in the final minute. Shots come from all sides, but can't find a way past Annunen. Finland saves itself going into the break.

39th minute Riat with the next chance Switzerland have definitely arrived in this game. Riat fires the next shot towards goal. Annunen sees nothing, but is there with his right arm.

37th minute Switzerland have woken up The Nati increase the pressure. They are increasingly entering the opposition zone at high speed. When will they score their first goal?

36th minute Suter narrowly misses Meier whirls behind the goal and causes chaos in the Finnish slot. He plays the cross to the right side, where Pius Suter comes rushing in. His shot just misses the goal on the right.

35th minute Annunen like a wall Switzerland is once again in the Finnish zone. Josi fires a shot from the blue line. Annunen has a lot of traffic in front of him, but holds the shot anyway.

34th minute Shot ratio clearly in favour of the Finns The Swiss are still struggling offensively. The Finns are clearly ahead in the shot ratio with 16:9.

32nd minute Outnumbered over! Riat is back from the penalty box - it was a strong box play by the Swiss.

31st minute Strong box play The Swiss play a strong box play and keep the puck far away from their own goal.

30th minute Penalty against Switzerland Riat is sent to the penalty box for 2 minutes for a cross-check.

29th minute Switzerland with good finishes For once, the Swiss are moving fast. They establish themselves in the opposing zone. Two shots from distance follow, but both miss Annunen's goal.

27th minute Finns give the Swiss little space The Finns are playing very defiantly, in fact the game that the Swiss have cultivated so far at this tournament.

26th minute Switzerland challenged in defense It's back and forth at this stage. Now the Finns are back in control. Lundell dances his way through the middle but misses with a backhand.

25th minute Switzerland's brief spell of pressure Switzerland really establish themselves in their opponents' zone for the first time. Only the last pass doesn't reach the right recipient. Finland launch a counter-attack, but the shot misses the Swiss goal on the right.

23rd minute Jäger with a finish - Annunen with a save Ken Jäger gets a running start in his own zone and flies across the ice. He takes a shot from the right, Annunen lets it bounce, but his teammates are able to clean up in front of the goal. The Swiss national team has lacked this straightforwardness so far.

22nd minute Too many misplaced passes The Swiss play too many inaccurate passes with two men more on the ice. The penalties against Finland pass without Switzerland shooting on goal.

21st minute The middle third is underway! Switzerland plays almost two minutes in double overtime at the start - will they strike?

20th minute The first period is over The Nati can start the second period with double superiority. Before that, however, the Finns were clearly closer to the opening goal. This is also shown by the shot statistics, which are clearly in the Finns' favor at 15:6. But Genoni, the crossbar and a disallowed goal help the national team to a draw after 20 minutes.

20th minute Excitement in front of the Finnish goal - a full two minutes of double superiority for Switzerland The Nati are back on the offensive. The line of Meier and Hischier makes a lot of headway and can only be stopped with a penalty. Finland even catches two penalties - double overtime for Switzerland!

18th minute Switzerland complete again With combined forces, the national team also survives this short-handed situation. Moser receives applause for a strong but painful block.

16th minute Next penalty against Switzerland Dean Kukan is sent off for tripping. Next powerplay for Finland.

14th minute Finland scores - but the goal doesn't count Just as the penalty expires, it hits behind Genoni. But Lundell's stick is over the crossbar - the goal is therefore disallowed. And Switzerland survives the penalty unscathed. Also because Lehtonen fails to hit the crossbar.

12th minute Penalty against Switzerland Switzerland now have to defend themselves while short-handed. Thürkauf is sent to the cool box for two minutes for obstruction.

11th minute Finland survive the penalty The national team can establish itself in the offensive zone for a long time, but it doesn't become really dangerous. The Finns survive the penalty.

9th minute Penalty against Finland Aatu Räty is sent off for two minutes for obstruction. First powerplay for Switzerland!

9th minute Finland looking for the lead The Finns get the better start to the game. Vaakanainen takes a shot and just misses the target.

6th minute Genoni prevents the deficit In their usual manner, the Finns bridge the neutral zone at lightning speed and get dangerously close to the Swiss box. Calgary forward Määtä deflects a feed from SCB forward Merelä, but Genoni is able to hold on to the puck and prevent the deficit.

4th minute Knak with the first Swiss chance The energy line makes its first mark! Knak gains possession of the puck and moves in front of the Finnish box. But his shot misses the goal.

3rd minute Finland start well Unlike in the group game, it's the Finns who are on the offensive in the opening phase. Genoni is already challenged, but is on the spot.

1st minute The game is underway! Who will get off to the better start in the World Championship final?

Everything is ready in the SwissLife Arena It's about to start in a few moments. The injured Fiala, Siegenthaler and Glauser ring the bell: will the national field hockey team win World Championship gold?

How Finland will play Screenshot: iihf.com

The line-up is here Leonardo Genoni stands between the posts for the Swiss national team. Timo Meier returns after his suspension and is back in the first line. Nicolas Baechler will have to bite the bullet today and is out of the lineup. 🧮 Unser Lineup fürs Finale!



🏒 Notre formation pour la finale !



🥅 La nostra formazione per la finale!



ℹ️ Not dressed: Aeschlimann, Baechler, Frick#OurHomeOurTime #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/nQFHdiIu2H — Swiss Ice Hockey (@SwissIceHockey) May 31, 2026

NHL superstar wants to spoil the Swiss gold party Aleksander Barkov has already won the Stanley Cup twice, a World Championship silver medal and Olympic bronze - but he has yet to win the World Championship title. Now he wants to win it with Finland against Switzerland of all teams. World Championship title still missing This NHL superstar wants to spoil the Swiss gold party

Suri: "It will be important for the national field hockey team to control their emotions" The two teams have already met in the group stage. Switzerland came out on top 4:2. What was not missing back then: intensity. Expert Reto Suri, former national team striker and silver medallist in 2013, is convinced that this will also be high in the final and warns: "It will be important for the field hockey team to control the emotions."

Bertschy: "Now there's one more game to win" After the semi-final victory against Norway, Christoph Bertschy was combative: "Now there's one more game to win." A victory in the final against Finland would give Switzerland its first World Championship title.

Hello ... ... and welcome to the final game of this year's Ice Hockey World Championship in Zurich and Fribourg. At 20:20, the Swiss national team will face Finland in Zurich's SwissLife Arena. Follow the game here in the live ticker! 🏒🇨🇭 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝗗𝗔𝗬 | 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲 𝗜𝗜𝗛𝗙 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽



Das letzte Spiel der Saison - Finale! 🔥 La finale ! 💪 La finale! 🙌



🆚 FIN 🇫🇮

📍 Swiss Life Arena, Zürich

⌚ 20:20

📺 Live @ SRF | RTS | RSI#MensWorlds | @iihfhockey pic.twitter.com/65QEI2hjDk — Swiss Ice Hockey (@SwissIceHockey) May 31, 2026 Show more

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