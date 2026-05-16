The Swiss national ice hockey team overcomes the second hurdle at the home World Championships. After a test of patience, they beat Latvia 4:2 in Zurich and have maximum points after the opening weekend.
Two games, six points and a wave of euphoria: the Swiss could hardly have wished for a better start to their home tournament. 24 hours after the 3:1 win against defending champions USA in the opening game, coach Jan Cadieux's team confirmed this with a working victory against the fresh-faced Latvians in their opening game.
The duel with the surprising 2023 World Championship bronze medallists, who will have to make do without reinforcements from the NHL at this tournament, turned into a test of patience for the Swiss. While they had set the course for victory against the Americans early on with two goals from their first three shots, they had to be patient for a long time this time.
Chance sprawl and Meier's redeeming goal
After a slow start with an early penalty against Ken Jäger, the Swiss improved from minute to minute, played their opponents dizzy with speed field hockey and created numerous top-class chances. However, Latvia's goalie Kristers Gudlevskis outdid himself and repeatedly drove the Swiss to despair. With every missed opportunity - such as a shot on the crossbar by Nino Niederreiter shortly before the first break - the nervousness in the sold-out arena in Zurich-Altstetten, which was once again packed with 10,000 spectators, increased.
Ten seconds after half-time, the long-overdue 1:0 finally arrived: Timo Meier scored with his 31st Swiss goal to give the home fans some relief. The New Jersey Devils forward converted a wonderful cross-ice pass from his club colleague Nico Hischier.
Strong reaction after the equalizer
However, the lead did not last long. Less than two minutes later, ZSC forward Rudolf Balcer beat Sandro Aeschlimann in his second World Championship game with a well-placed finish to make it 1:1. Damien Riat put Switzerland back in front before the second break on the power play. A large part of the goal belonged to Sven Andrighetto, who showed composure and overview in this situation and set up his better-positioned fellow striker perfectly.
This time the Swiss did not let the lead slip away. Dean Kukan made it 3:1 59 seconds into the final period and Damien Riat made it 3:1 seven minutes before the end with his second goal of the evening. Shortly before the end, Balcers also scored a second goal to make it 2:4 in the power play.
After a rest day, arch-rivals Germany, an opponent the Swiss have beaten on their way to the World Championship final in the last two years, await as the next touchstone on Monday evening (20:20).
Comments on the game
Telegram:
Switzerland - Latvia 4:2 (0:0, 2:1, 2:1)
Zurich. - 10'000 spectators (sold out). - Referees Gour/Hronsky (CAN/SVK), Durmis/Ondracek (SVK/CZE). - Goals: 31st Meier (Hischier, Rochette) 1:0. 32nd Balcers (Smirnovs, Vilmanis) 1:1. 38th Riat (Andrighetto, Malgin/Exclusion Freibergs) 2:1. 41st Kukan (Marti, Meier) 3:1. 53rd Riat (Knak, Kukan) 4:1. 60th (59:46) Balcers (Vilmanis, Egle/Exclusion Kukan) 4:2. penalties: 3 times 2 minutes against Switzerland, 4 times 2 minutes against Latvia.
Switzerland: Aeschlimann; Egli, Josi; Kukan, Marti; Moser, Berni; Jung; Riat, Jäger, Knak; Meier, Hischier, Rochette; Bertschy, Thürkauf, Niederreiter; Suter, Malgin, Andrighetto; Biasca.
Latvia: Gudlevskis; Cibulskis, Smits; Zile, Freibergs; Mamcics, Bindulis; Tumanovs, Andzans; Balcers, Smirnovs, Vilmanis; Andersons, Batna, Dzierkals; Murnieks, Egle, Lapinskis; Buncis, Prohorenkovs, Skrastins.
Remarks: Switzerland without Berra (sick), Frick, Baechler (both not registered) and Genoni (substitute goalie). - 19th shot on crossbar by Niederreiter. - 55th goal by Vilmanis disallowed (offside). - Shots: Switzerland 43 (12-22-9); Latvia 23 (6-5-12). - Powerplay score: Switzerland 1/3; Latvia 1/4.
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60th minute
The game is over!
The Swiss national team beats Latvia 4-2 and gets its second win in the second World Championship game. For the second time at this World Cup, the Swiss national anthem is played and sung fervently by the whole stadium. On the Latvian side, goalkeeper Kristers Gudlevskis is awarded Player of the Game and for Switzerland it is Damien Riat - the double goal scorer of the evening.
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60th minute
Latvia cuts the deficit shortly before the final buzzer
Shortly before the final buzzer, the Latvians can celebrate a second time. Balcers scores in the powerplay to make it 4:2.
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59th minute
No more seats in the Swiss Life Arena
Minutes before the final buzzer, the Swiss fans in the stadium rise to their feet and celebrate their team. The second World Cup victory is within reach - even if Dean Kukan has to go to the penalty box again for tripping.
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56th minute
Switzerland is back to full strength
Shortly afterwards, the short-handed situation is over. Josi is back. There are still four minutes to play.
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55th minute
Latvia shorten the lead - but the goal doesn't count
After a penalty against Josi, Latvia are able to score their second goal. But the jubilation is short-lived. Because the goal was scored offside - the goal does not count.
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53rd minute
Goal for Switzerland! Riat scores the brace
Is this the decider? Knak plays the Latvian defense dizzy and finds Damien Riat at the second post with a perfect pass, who scores his second goal of the evening. The Nati lead 4:1 with seven minutes to go!
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49th minute
Berni misses the 4:1
For once, the Latvians are able to establish themselves in the Swiss third and put on the pressure - until Denis Malgin gets hold of the disc and starts a counter-attack. With a strong pass, he sets up Meier, who passes to Berni. But the defender fails to beat the Latvian goalkeeper.
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41st minute
Goal for Switzerland! Kukan makes it 3:1
Perfect start to the final third! Kukan reacts quickest after a rebound from the boards and makes it 3:1 for the Nati.
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40th minute
The second period is over
Latvia again try to find a quick answer and actually have a chance shortly before the end of the third period. But Aeschlimann is on the spot - Switzerland leads 2:1 after 40 minutes.
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38th minute
Toooor! Riat makes it 2:1 for Switzerland
The Nati are back in front! After several good chances, Andrighetto gets possession in the best position, delays and finally finds Damien Riat, who puts Switzerland back in front.
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37th minute
Powerplay for Switzerland
After a quick counter-attack, Timo Meier can only be stopped with a foul. Can the Nati take the lead again while outnumbered?
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32nd minute
Latvia equalizes the game
The Latvians strike back! Out of nowhere, ZSC striker Balcers finishes off a cross-ice pass - and beats Aeschlimann to make it 1:1.
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31st minute
Toooor for Switzerland! Meier shoots the Nati into the lead
Now the opening goal is a fact. After a rare attack by the Latvians, Nico Hischier makes a lightning-quick switch and sets up Timo Meier, who is running with him, in an exemplary manner - and the New Jersey Devils player takes a well-deserved lead.
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28th minute
Huge chances for Malgin and Meier
Latvia can no longer free itself from its own zone. Switzerland now has 28 shots on goal - but Malgin and Meier also fail to score from the best of positions.
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25th minute
Switzerland pushes for the lead
Even after the penalty has expired, Switzerland are able to establish themselves in the offensive zone and cover the Latvian goal with shots. The current shot ratio of 21:5 speaks volumes.
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23rd minute
Latvia survives being outnumbered
With one man more, the national team is able to establish itself in the offensive zone and has several good shots. However, they are unable to score the opening goal - and Latvia are back in the game.
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21st minute
Double chance for Josi
The Nati come out of the dressing room well and immediately create the next chances. Josi takes two chances from the best position, but cannot get the ball past the Latvian goalkeeper. However, the captain can only be stopped with a foul - power play for Switzerland!
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20th minute
End of 1st period
A lively first period comes to an end at 0:0. Switzerland came closest to scoring the opening goal shortly before the break.
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19th minute
Bad luck with the crossbar for Switzerland
Just as Batna returns from the penalty box, Niederreiter fires a wrist shot from the slot and fails to hit the crossbar!
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18th minute
Good powerplay from the Swiss
The Swiss set up their powerplay and everything goes through Andrighetto. He brings the disc to the center twice from the right, only missing the deflection.
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17th minute
Penalty against Latvia
Oskars Batna brings Riat down with a leg and has to go to the penalty bench for 2 minutes.
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17th minute
Aeschlimann in extremis
Balcers goes for goal from the right and shoots from an acute angle. Aeschlimann lets it bounce forward and falls to the ground. He also saves in extremis from the Latvian's follow-up shot. The Swiss use their combined strength to get the puck away.
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16th minute
Over and over again
The trio of Malgin, Andrighetto and Suter repeatedly create danger in front of the opposing goal. The three get on brilliantly.
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14th minute
The Swiss quarrel with the referees
Thürkauf is pulled to the ground in the Latvian zone, but the whistle is not blown - much to the displeasure of the Swiss fans. It is not the first action with which the crowd has disagreed.
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13th minute
Huge chance for Roman Josi
Suter makes his way down the right wing and plays the pass into the back of the defense, where Josi is completely free in the high slot. Gudlevskis shortens the angle and saves the Swiss captain's wrist shot.
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12th minute
Wild back and forth
It's back and forth at this stage. Switzerland have clearly upped the tempo and are more active than they were a few minutes ago. Josi fires a shot from the blue line, but it is deflected into the safety net.
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11th minute
Moser saves for Switzerland
Batna enters the Swiss zone on the right wing with a lot of speed and goes straight for goal. He outplays Aeschlimann but is prevented from finishing by Moser at the very last second. The goal would have been clear.
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10th minute
Switzerland step up a gear
Andrighetto and Malgin whirl around in their usual manner in the opposing zone. Josi puts the disc on goal, but it's not really dangerous. The Latvians clear the situation.
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8th minute
Now it's getting dangerous
The Swiss fail to clear the disc in front of their own goal and it promptly becomes dangerous. Vilmanis shoots from a turn and just misses. Aeschlimann did not see the shot coming.
The Swiss have their first chance on the counter-attack. Hischier makes his way behind the Latvian goal and plays a pass into the slot. Rochette sneaks in at the right post and fails to beat Gudlevskis in the near corner.
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7th minute
Many interruptions
There is hardly any flow to the game in these first few minutes, with the referees repeatedly interrupting play. The Swiss are harmless offensively so far.
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6th minute
Strong checks and fast Latvians
As against the USA, the Swiss seem to want to bring a lot of aggression into the game and are handing out a lot of hard checks. The Latvians are unimpressed and launch more and more quick counter-attacks. So far, however, it hasn't been really dangerous in front of Aeschlimann.
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1st minute
Penalty against Switzerland
First powerplay for Latvia after a 2-minute penalty for Ken Jäger. Apart from a dangerous finish by the Latvians, the national team has no problems when outnumbered and survives the early penalty without any damage.
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Great atmosphere in the Swiss Life Arena
Everything is ready for the Swiss national team's second World Cup appearance. As on Friday, the Swiss Life Arena is sold out. It starts in a few minutes.
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Aeschlimann replaces Genoni against Latvia
National team coach Jan Cadieux uses the same line-up as on Friday against the USA. The only change: Sandro Aeschlimann is in goal for Leonardo Genoni.
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Niederreiter: "When the time comes, you have to lie down"
Nati forward Nino Niederreiter shone against the USA with his defensive qualities and his willingness to sacrifice. During the first period, he thwarted a good opportunity for the Americans with a monster block, for which he earned a round of applause.
"That's why you play this sport and why it's a team sport. It's more than just scoring goals. When the time comes for you to throw yourself into the shot, then you have to lie down. Then it's fun," said the 33-year-old when asked about the action in an interview on blue Sport.
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Highlights from yesterday's game
Here are the highlights of yesterday's game if you want to see the goals from the opening win against the USA again.
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National team impresses coach Jan Cadieux in opening win
The 46-year-old national team coach was impressed by his team's performance after the 3:1 opening win against the USA: "I admired the way they played," he said after the game. Will his team also deliver in the second World Cup match?
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Hello ...
... and welcome to the second Swiss game at this year's Ice Hockey World Championship in Zurich and Fribourg. The national team will face Latvia at 20:20 in the Swiss Life Arena in Zurich - watch it live here!