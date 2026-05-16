The Swiss national ice hockey team overcomes the second hurdle at the home World Championships. After a test of patience, they beat Latvia 4:2 in Zurich and have maximum points after the opening weekend.

Andreas Lunghi

Two games, six points and a wave of euphoria: the Swiss could hardly have wished for a better start to their home tournament. 24 hours after the 3:1 win against defending champions USA in the opening game, coach Jan Cadieux's team confirmed this with a working victory against the fresh-faced Latvians in their opening game.

The duel with the surprising 2023 World Championship bronze medallists, who will have to make do without reinforcements from the NHL at this tournament, turned into a test of patience for the Swiss. While they had set the course for victory against the Americans early on with two goals from their first three shots, they had to be patient for a long time this time.

Chance sprawl and Meier's redeeming goal

After a slow start with an early penalty against Ken Jäger, the Swiss improved from minute to minute, played their opponents dizzy with speed field hockey and created numerous top-class chances. However, Latvia's goalie Kristers Gudlevskis outdid himself and repeatedly drove the Swiss to despair. With every missed opportunity - such as a shot on the crossbar by Nino Niederreiter shortly before the first break - the nervousness in the sold-out arena in Zurich-Altstetten, which was once again packed with 10,000 spectators, increased.

Ten seconds after half-time, the long-overdue 1:0 finally arrived: Timo Meier scored with his 31st Swiss goal to give the home fans some relief. The New Jersey Devils forward converted a wonderful cross-ice pass from his club colleague Nico Hischier.

Strong reaction after the equalizer

However, the lead did not last long. Less than two minutes later, ZSC forward Rudolf Balcer beat Sandro Aeschlimann in his second World Championship game with a well-placed finish to make it 1:1. Damien Riat put Switzerland back in front before the second break on the power play. A large part of the goal belonged to Sven Andrighetto, who showed composure and overview in this situation and set up his better-positioned fellow striker perfectly.

This time the Swiss did not let the lead slip away. Dean Kukan made it 3:1 59 seconds into the final period and Damien Riat made it 3:1 seven minutes before the end with his second goal of the evening. Shortly before the end, Balcers also scored a second goal to make it 2:4 in the power play.

After a rest day, arch-rivals Germany, an opponent the Swiss have beaten on their way to the World Championship final in the last two years, await as the next touchstone on Monday evening (20:20).

Comments on the game

Telegram:

Switzerland - Latvia 4:2 (0:0, 2:1, 2:1)

Zurich. - 10'000 spectators (sold out). - Referees Gour/Hronsky (CAN/SVK), Durmis/Ondracek (SVK/CZE). - Goals: 31st Meier (Hischier, Rochette) 1:0. 32nd Balcers (Smirnovs, Vilmanis) 1:1. 38th Riat (Andrighetto, Malgin/Exclusion Freibergs) 2:1. 41st Kukan (Marti, Meier) 3:1. 53rd Riat (Knak, Kukan) 4:1. 60th (59:46) Balcers (Vilmanis, Egle/Exclusion Kukan) 4:2. penalties: 3 times 2 minutes against Switzerland, 4 times 2 minutes against Latvia.

Switzerland: Aeschlimann; Egli, Josi; Kukan, Marti; Moser, Berni; Jung; Riat, Jäger, Knak; Meier, Hischier, Rochette; Bertschy, Thürkauf, Niederreiter; Suter, Malgin, Andrighetto; Biasca.

Latvia: Gudlevskis; Cibulskis, Smits; Zile, Freibergs; Mamcics, Bindulis; Tumanovs, Andzans; Balcers, Smirnovs, Vilmanis; Andersons, Batna, Dzierkals; Murnieks, Egle, Lapinskis; Buncis, Prohorenkovs, Skrastins.

Remarks: Switzerland without Berra (sick), Frick, Baechler (both not registered) and Genoni (substitute goalie). - 19th shot on crossbar by Niederreiter. - 55th goal by Vilmanis disallowed (offside). - Shots: Switzerland 43 (12-22-9); Latvia 23 (6-5-12). - Powerplay score: Switzerland 1/3; Latvia 1/4.

The live ticker