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Now Sweden awaits The field hockey team remains unblemished and clinches group victory against Finland

Andreas Lunghi

26.5.2026

Switzerland will not be stopped by the Finns at the home World Championships. The hosts finish the preliminary round as group winners with maximum points thanks to a 4:2 victory. Their quarter-final opponents are Sweden.

26.05.2026, 19:12

26.05.2026, 23:49

The stadium in Zurich-Altstetten remains a Swiss party venue. Even after the seventh game, the 10,000 spectators celebrated Jan Cadieux's team to the strains of Büne Huber's hit "W. Nuss vo Bümpliz" - and in front of the frontman of Patent Ochsner, who was present. However, the seventh victory had to be hard-earned.

As expected, the Finns, who had previously flown unstoppably through the preliminary round like the Swiss, put up the most resistance as the last opponents in the preliminary round. The Swiss team experienced a case of déjà vu: just like three months ago in the bitter elimination in the Olympic quarter-finals against the Finns, they squandered a 2:0 lead, this time not in the final third but in the middle third.

But on this twelfth day of the World Championships, Switzerland had the better end. Ken Jäger made it 3:2 on the power play with just under three minutes to go. The center scored twice and became the Swiss match winner. Nico Hischier finally scored into the empty net to make it 4:2.

Another lightning start

Not for the first time at this World Championship, the Swiss got off to a lightning start. They were convincing at the start with a lot of power and impressive efficiency. Attilio Biasca scored the groundbreaking 1:0 after just 40 seconds, making him the 13th of 14 strikers in the Swiss team to score at this tournament. The World Cup debutant deflected a shot from Dominik Egli into the Finnish goal. Jäger increased the lead to 2:0 before the end of the fourth minute.

Two goals from the first four shots were the result of a convincing opening phase, but things did not continue in the same vein. Shortly after half-time, Nico Hischier (32) - who hit the post - and Nino Niederreiter (35) missed good chances to make it 3-0 and 3-1 respectively. Instead, Reto Berra was beaten on the counter-attack in his second World Championship game at this tournament. Both goals were scored by Finland's captain and NHL star Aleksander Barkov.

21 points a Swiss record

The seventh victory after 60 minutes was a first for Switzerland. Never before had they finished the preliminary round of an A-World Championship with a maximum of 21 points. 20 points and thus also seven wins were previously achieved by the Swiss in Sweden in 2013 and Finland in 2022.

But with the start of the knockout phase, all that is now history. The next major hurdle awaits in Thursday's quarter-final: Sweden. The Scandinavians are regarded as a kind of fearful opponent for Switzerland. The last Swiss World Cup victory against Sweden was 13 years ago. Since then, the Swiss have been defeated eight times at the World Championships - including in the 2013 and 2018 World Cup finals. However, the last World Cup duel with the Swedes was five years ago.

Comments on the match

The ticker to read

  • Liveticker
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  • 60th minute

    The game is over!

    Switzerland beat Finland 4:2, are group winners and will face Sweden in the World Cup quarter-finals.

    Schweiz vs. Finnland
    4:2
  • 60th minute

    Goal for Switzerland

    Hischer puts the lid on it and scores the 4:2 into the empty goal of the Finns.

  • 59th minute

    Finland try it without a goalie

    The Finns now throw everything forward and try to force another equalizer without a goalie.

  • 59th minute

    The last two minutes are running

    Finland look for the equalizer, but Berra is on the spot. Can the national team hold on to the lead?

  • 57th minute

    The stadium stands

    What an atmosphere in the SwissLife Arena! Canada has won the parallel game. This means that if Switzerland wins against Finland, they will face Sweden in the quarter-finals.

  • 57th minute

    Toooor for Switzerland!

    What a combination in the powerplay: Jäger scores a brace after preparatory work from Meier and Rochette and puts Switzerland back in the lead shortly before the end!

  • 56th minute

    Penalty against Finland

    Lehtonen is sent off for 2 minutes for delaying the game. The chance for Switzerland to take the lead again in the powerplay.

  • 54th minute

    Good chance for Finland

    After a quick transition play, the Finns have a lot of space in their opponents' zone. Berra and his teammates join forces to clear the tricky situation.

  • 49th minute

    Chance for Malgin

    After a quick advance, Malgin gets the ball in the offensive zone and shoots from an acute angle. Finland goalie Annunen is on the spot.

  • 47th minute

    Back and forth

    Switzerland and Finland are currently going toe-to-toe and both teams are looking for the third goal. There are 13 minutes left to play.

  • 41st minute

    Row in front of the players' bench

    Emotions are running high! Hischier and Raty clash and are both sent off for 2 minutes.

  • 41st minute

    The final third is underway

    Will the Nati win the group?

  • 40th minute

    The second period is over

    Switzerland successfully fends off the third goal in the box play. Three seconds remain of the penalty against Berni in the final period.

  • 39th minute

    Penalty against Switzerland

    Tim Berni is sent off for 2 minutes for obstruction. The Swiss fans in the stadium are not happy about this. Powerplay for Finland!

  • 35th minute

    Goal for Finland

    The Finns are back! After the national team fails to capitalize on a good chance to score a third goal, the Finns strike on the counter-attack. Again it's Barkov who beats Berra and equalizes to 2:2.

  • 33rd minute

    Goal for Finland

    Instead of 3:0, it's now 2:1 - NHL star Barkov beats Berra in a follow-up and shortens the lead for the Finns.

  • 33rd minute

    Finland survives the penalty - Hischier misses the 3:0

    The Swiss are not finding any good solutions in the powerplay at the moment, their shots are often blocked by the Finns. Finland also survives the fourth penalty. Shortly afterwards, Hischier has a great chance to score the third goal - but his deflection just misses the net.

  • 31st minute

    The Swiss are whirling - penalty against Finland

    The line around Hischier, Biasca and Meier makes a lot of steam and constricts the Finns in their own zone. They only know how to help themselves with a penalty - next power play for the national team!

  • 27th minute

    Only the deflection is missing

    Thürkauf brings the disc from the right to the center. The pass is deflected, making a deflection at the left post almost impossible.

  • 26th minute

    Finland survives the short-handed situation

    Mäenalanen is back from the penalty box. It's not really dangerous in front of Annunen.

  • 25th minute

    Finns close down

    The Swiss find it difficult to establish themselves in the opponent's zone. The Finns work away everything with four players.

  • 24th minute

    Penalty against Finland

    Mäenalanen has to go to the penalty bench for 2 minutes for a leg on Bertschy.

  • 23rd minute

    Switzerland take control

    The Swiss team takes control of the game and establishes itself in the Finnish zone. Only rarely do the Swiss get a chance to score. One by Marti from the blue line misses the goal on the right.

  • 22nd minute

    Nervous start

    It's a somewhat nervous start to the middle third. Discs are lost on both sides. So far it remains harmless in front of the two goals.

  • 21st minute

    The 2nd period is underway!

    The players are back on the ice and the puck is already flying again!

  • 20th minute

    End of 1st period

    Berra holds on and Switzerland leads 2:0 against Finland after 20 minutes.

  • 20th minute

    Finland fans cheer - wrongly

    The Finns work their way forward in the Swiss zone and the shot ends up in the net. Finnish fans under the media stand are already cheering - wrongly.

  • 19th minute

    Finland survives being outnumbered

    Josi's shot next to the Finnish goal is the highest of emotions in the final seconds of the overtime game. Björninen is back from the penalty box.

  • 18th minute

    Rochette with a finish

    The Finns are disorganized at the back and so space opens up for Rochette on the left. His wrist shot is too central and easy prey for Annunen.

  • 17th minute

    Powerplay for Switzerland

    Björninen only knows how to help himself against Biasca with a hold and joins Lundell on the Finnish penalty bench - powerplay for Switzerland.

  • 16th minute

    Penalties on both sides

    Lundell is sent off for 2 minutes for tripping. Bertschy hits his opponent in the face with his stick and is also sent to the penalty bench.

  • 15th minute

    Puistola plays Egli dizzy

    Puistola is played on the right and outplays Egli. He also tries Berra, but Berra stands still for a long time and stops the shot with his pad.

  • 12th minute

    Game even again

    After the two Swiss goals and the brief period of pressure from the Finns, the game has flattened out again somewhat. This is mainly due to the two teams neutralizing each other.

  • 10th minute

    Thürkauf pokes in

    Malgin goes for goal with the disk. The Finns can't get it away and Thürkauf pokes it in. Annunen stretches and clears the situation.

  • 10th minute

    Riat with a good chance

    The Swiss clear their zone and suddenly the disc is free in the middle zone. The Finn, who has just come off the bench, pulls back and Riat skates through. However, his wrist shot misses to the left of the goal.

  • 8th minute

    Berra relieves the pressure

    It's a long pressure phase for the Finns. The Swiss allow themselves to be hemmed in more and more and Berra provides some relief with a save.

  • 7th minute

    Finland with first pressure phase

    The Finns establish themselves in the Swiss zone for the first time. However, the Swiss have the center under control. Berra nevertheless has to save a shot from the blue line. He does so despite having a lot of traffic in front of him.

  • 6th minute

    What an atmosphere!

    The Swiss couldn't have wished for a better start. They run over Finland in these first few minutes.

  • 4th minute

    Double strike! Jäger also scores

    What's going on here? A rebound from Annunen lands on the shovel of Ken Jäger. He takes the measure and hangs the disk in the right crossbar.

  • 4th minute

    First great chance for Finland

    Meier loses the disc in the middle zone and it goes the other way. Barkov misses from close range.

  • 3rd minute

    The arena shakes

    What a dream start for the Swiss national team - and the arena is already shaking! Incidentally, it's Biasca's first ever World Cup goal.

  • 1st minute

    Switzerland take the lead! Biasca scores

    40 seconds have been played and the SwissLife Arena explodes! Egli brings the disc from the right to the center and Attilio Biasca holds out his stick. He steers the disc into the goal to give Switzerland an early lead.

  • 1st minute

    The game is underway!

    Finland wins the first face-off of the game. The atmosphere tonight is incredible!

  • Odi shouts in the SwissLife Arena!

    The Swiss ski high-flyer of recent years Marco Odermatt rings the cowbell at the pre-match ritual in the SwissLife Arena - and it gets loud! The applause lasts for several seconds and the fans don't hold back with their Odi shouts.

  • The line-up is here: Berra instead of Genoni in goal

    In the last group game against Finland, Reto Berra is given the opportunity to prove himself once again in goal for the Swiss. Pius Suter is still out injured. Nicolas Baechler moves into the forward line with Christoph Bertschy and Nino Niederreiter. Calvin Thürkauf will start alongside Sven Andrighetto and Denis Malgin.

  • Who will be Switzerland's quarter-final opponents?

    It remains to be seen who Switzerland will face in the quarter-finals. But one thing is clear: if the Nati also win their seventh and final group game, Sweden will be a tough opponent. The Scandinavians are already fourth in their group before the final group matches - and will therefore face the group winners of Group A.

    If Switzerland loses, they will face the third-placed team in Group B in the first knockout round. That will be either the Czech Republic or Norway. Only if the Czech Republic win against Canada after 60 minutes on Tuesday evening will they advance to second place - and thus avoid a clash with Switzerland.

  • The Swiss fans have high hopes for the national team: "Definitely the world championship title - one hundred percent!"

  • Thürkauf: "Josi is not our captain for nothing"

    In the last national team game, Roman Josi scores a flawless hat-trick in the 9:0 win against Hungary. Teammate Calvin Thürkauf is full of praise for his captain after the game.

  • Hello ...

    ... and welcome to the live ticker for the World Cup match between Switzerland and Finland. In the last group game, the two unbeaten teams will duel for the group win. You can follow it live here from 20:20.

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