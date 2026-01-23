Switzerland will not be stopped by the Finns at the home World Championships. The hosts finish the preliminary round as group winners with maximum points thanks to a 4:2 victory. Their quarter-final opponents are Sweden.

The stadium in Zurich-Altstetten remains a Swiss party venue. Even after the seventh game, the 10,000 spectators celebrated Jan Cadieux's team to the strains of Büne Huber's hit "W. Nuss vo Bümpliz" - and in front of the frontman of Patent Ochsner, who was present. However, the seventh victory had to be hard-earned.

As expected, the Finns, who had previously flown unstoppably through the preliminary round like the Swiss, put up the most resistance as the last opponents in the preliminary round. The Swiss team experienced a case of déjà vu: just like three months ago in the bitter elimination in the Olympic quarter-finals against the Finns, they squandered a 2:0 lead, this time not in the final third but in the middle third.

But on this twelfth day of the World Championships, Switzerland had the better end. Ken Jäger made it 3:2 on the power play with just under three minutes to go. The center scored twice and became the Swiss match winner. Nico Hischier finally scored into the empty net to make it 4:2.

Another lightning start

Not for the first time at this World Championship, the Swiss got off to a lightning start. They were convincing at the start with a lot of power and impressive efficiency. Attilio Biasca scored the groundbreaking 1:0 after just 40 seconds, making him the 13th of 14 strikers in the Swiss team to score at this tournament. The World Cup debutant deflected a shot from Dominik Egli into the Finnish goal. Jäger increased the lead to 2:0 before the end of the fourth minute.

Two goals from the first four shots were the result of a convincing opening phase, but things did not continue in the same vein. Shortly after half-time, Nico Hischier (32) - who hit the post - and Nino Niederreiter (35) missed good chances to make it 3-0 and 3-1 respectively. Instead, Reto Berra was beaten on the counter-attack in his second World Championship game at this tournament. Both goals were scored by Finland's captain and NHL star Aleksander Barkov.

21 points a Swiss record

The seventh victory after 60 minutes was a first for Switzerland. Never before had they finished the preliminary round of an A-World Championship with a maximum of 21 points. 20 points and thus also seven wins were previously achieved by the Swiss in Sweden in 2013 and Finland in 2022.

But with the start of the knockout phase, all that is now history. The next major hurdle awaits in Thursday's quarter-final: Sweden. The Scandinavians are regarded as a kind of fearful opponent for Switzerland. The last Swiss World Cup victory against Sweden was 13 years ago. Since then, the Swiss have been defeated eight times at the World Championships - including in the 2013 and 2018 World Cup finals. However, the last World Cup duel with the Swedes was five years ago.

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