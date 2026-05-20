After Germany, the Swiss offensive hammer hits Austria even harder: the neighbor is swept off the ice with 9:0 at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Zurich.

Andreas Lunghi

The Swiss national team stormed through the group games at the home World Championships like an unstoppable roller. The 6:1 win against Germany was followed by an even more emphatic victory against Austria on Wednesday. By the second period break, the Swiss had already topped the 6:0 from last year's quarter-final in Herning.

World Championship newcomer Théo Rochette opened the scoring with his first goal in the 7th minute. It then took the hosts just 8:10 minutes to make it 4:0. In the middle period, there were only a good two and a half minutes between the three goals from 4:0 to 7:0. Remarkably, four power plays resulted in four goals. Rochette, Nico Hischier and Damien Riat scored twice, Timo Meier, Calvin Thürkauf and Christoph Bertschy scored once each.

Without Suter, Berra back on the bench

No Pius Suter, who had to sit out with a slight injury? That didn't affect the Swiss game in the slightest. Attilio Biasca replaced the St. Louis Blues' NHL forward on the first line, while Nicolas Baechler was called up as the 14th attacker for the World Championship squad. Reto Berra was also on the bench as a substitute goalie after recovering from pneumonia; the Fribourg champion goalie could play against Great Britain on Thursday. Jan Cadieux's team will be even less of a yardstick than Germany and Austria recently.

For the team of Zurich head coach Roger Bader, who was voted team of the year in Austria last year, the neighboring duel once again turned into a nightmare. The absences of National League players Vinzenz Rohrer and Dominic Zwerger, both already scorers in the tournament, were clearly noticeable.

Genoni with the World Championship record

It was just not enough for a "Stängeli", as they had achieved against Hungary last year. But goalie Leonardo Genoni managed his 13th shutout at a World Championship. He is now the sole record holder. Genoni previously shared the record with the Czech Jiri Holecek (1966 to 1978).

With four wins from four games and 22:4 goals, the only question for the Swiss has long been who will win the group. The next two opponents, Great Britain and Hungary, will hardly be stumbling blocks, while the final game next Tuesday against the Finns, who are also still without a point, should decide who wins the group - and thus an easier quarter-final opponent. In this form, however, captain Roman Josi and Co. need not fear any opponent anyway.

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60th minute Switzerland 9! Austria 0! The fourth victory at this home World Cup is a fact, and for the first time Jan Cadieux's team wins to zero. This is Leonardo Genoni's 13th World Championship shutout. The MVP of the last World Championship is now the sole record holder. But knowing Genoni, that won't matter to him today. The main thing is to win!

60th minute The game is over! The Nati beats Austria 9:0 without discussion

57th minute Goal for the Nati! Bertschy scores to make it 9:0 Austria's captain Peter Schneider has barely returned from the penalty box (5 seconds) when the score is 9:0, scored by Christoph Bertschy. The master striker from Fribourg-Gottéron finds a small gap from close range and hits the top right corner over the Austrian goalie's shoulder and into the net. But another "Stängeli"? Just under four minutes remain.

51st minute Goal for Switzerland! The Nati strike just before the penalty expires. Malgin and Rochette set up Riat, who finishes in the slot and scores his second personal goal.

49th minute Berni misses the 8:0 Once again, the national team establishes itself in the opposing third and Berni has a great chance to score the eighth goal. Austria goalie Vorauer is on the spot. Shortly afterwards, however, his team-mate Schneider is sent off for two minutes. Powerplay Switzerland!

46th minute Switzerland controls the action The Nati have slowed down a little and are not quite as consistent in their attacks at the start of the final third as they were before.

41st minute The final third is underway Will Switzerland even get a goal?

40th minute End of 2nd period Switzerland has everything under control and leads 7:0 after 40 minutes.

38th minute Genoni is still there The Swiss goalkeeper has already had to save 15 shots, but has never been seriously tested in this middle third. Now he has to hold a shot from the right, but is on the spot.

36th minute Shot is in the net - goal doesn't count Vorauer doesn't look good again. He lets a shot from the blue line trickle through and just manages to save on the line. The Swiss poke the disk into the goal - but the game was already interrupted.

33rd minute Rochette also scores twice! This is not how Vorauer imagined his debut. He's barely in goal when he's already beaten. Théo Rochette comes in from the left with a lot of speed and fires a wrist shot. Vorauer is there with his catching hand, but cannot save the puck.

31st minute Goalkeeper change Austria Goalkeeper Kickert has seen enough and gives his place to Vorauer.

31st minute Double strike for Switzerland! Calvin Thürkauf captures the disc in the middle zone and sets off on his own. He skates into the opposing third on the right and hits the right crossbar with a powerful wrist shot.

30th minute Nico Hischier scores for the second time! There is little movement in the power play for a long time, but then the disc is in the net. After a face-off, Meier brings the disc towards the Austrian goal. Kickert lets it bounce forward and Nico Hischier dusts it off.

28th minute Chance for Hischier - penalty against Austria An Austrian's stick breaks and Hischier sneaks into the slot from the right. He shoots well over from a good position. Stapelfeldt is sent to the penalty box for 2 minutes for tripping - Switzerland is on the power play.

27th minute Austria prone to mistakes The Austrians are making more mistakes in their own zone. Malgin takes over at the baseline and passes back to Rochette. However, his shot is deflected.

24th minute It's just Switzerland playing Austria hardly get out of their own zone. The Swiss are moving the ball well. Only the finishes are not really compelling at the start of this middle third.

22nd minute Biasca deflects the disk past the goal The Swiss establish themselves in their opponents' zone and virtually play a five-on-five power play. The disc is played from the blue line into the center, where Biasca deflects it past the goal on the left.

21st minute Start of 2nd period The disc is back in play! Will Switzerland continue where they left off in the first period?

20th minute The first period is over Switzerland leads 4:0 after 20 minutes against Austria!

19th minute Next chances for the Nati - the stadium is standing The next Swiss field hockey celebration is in full swing! The Nati keep on whirling, but miss the fifth goal. The fans in the sold-out Swiss Life Arena are thrilled.

14th minute Goal for Switzerland! Riat increases to 4:0 And it continues in the same style! Switzerland capitalize on their first powerplay chance to make it 4:0. Damien Riat scores after a pass from Sven Andrighetto. Long faces on the Austrian players' bench.

13th minute Penalty against Austria Niederreiter can only be stopped with a penalty. First powerplay for Switzerland.

12th minute Goal! The Nati scores again What's going on here? A good two minutes after the 2:0, it strikes again. This time Nico Hischier is successful after preparatory work from Meier and Biasca. The Nati already lead 3:0 after 12 minutes!

10th minute Goal for Switzerland! Meier increases the lead to 2:0 Hardly complete, the Nati strikes a second time! Egli finds Timo Meier, who scores via the inside of the post to make it 2:0.

9th minute Switzerland is complete again The penalty is over. Kukan is back.

7th minute Penalty against Switzerland Kukan is sent off for 2 minutes for tripping. The Austrians have a good opportunity in the power play, but Genoni is on the spot. Shortly afterwards, Andrighetto is outnumbered, but fails to score against Austria goalie Kickert.

6th minute Goal for Switzerland! It's all Switzerland in the opening phase. After Timo Meier also has a good chance, Malgin ignites the turbo shortly afterwards and launches Rochette perfectly. The World Cup debutant has no trouble scoring his first goal of the tournament.

3rd minute First chance for Switzerland Switzerland dominate the game in the opening minutes and put Austria under pressure early on. Thürkauf gets on the end of a rebound but just misses the target.

1st minute The game is underway! Meier and Hischier whirl around in the opponent's zone for the first time. Can the Nati take an early lead?

All set in the Swiss Life Arena The teams take to the ice. It's about to start!

Austria line-up: Zwerger and Rohrer not in the squad Somewhat surprisingly, the two National League players Dominic Zwerger (HC Ambri-Piotta) and Vinzenz Rohrer (ZSC Lions) are not in the Austrian squad. They will be rested after three games in four days. Austria line-up Screenshot: iihf.com

The line-up is here: This is how Switzerland will play Leonardo Genoni is between the posts. Pius Suter is out today and will be replaced by Nicolas Baechler. However, Théo Rochette will line up alongside Sven Andrighetto and Denis Malgin. Still 13th striker against Germany, today in the front row: Attilio Biasca gets a try alongside Nico Hischier and Timo Meier. 🧮 Wenige Umstellungen fürs Spiel gegen Österreich.



🏒 Quelques changements pour le match contre l'Autriche.



🥅 Alcuni cambiamenti nella formazione per la partita contro l'Austria.



ℹ️ Not dressed: Aeschlimann, Frick, Suter#SIHF #OurHomeOurTime #MensWorlds #IIHF pic.twitter.com/gZZyi7PFBZ — Swiss Ice Hockey (@SwissIceHockey) May 20, 2026

Suri: "The Nati must certainly respect the Austrians" Reto Suri looks ahead to Switzerland's fourth appearance in an interview with blue Sport.

Nati fans inspire Hischier: "It's really cool to play here" After the resounding victory over Germany on Monday, Nico Hischier is thrilled by the World Cup atmosphere in the Swiss Life Arena.

Swiss challenged by flawless Austria In their fourth appearance at the home World Championships, Switzerland will face Austria, an opponent that also has maximum points after three games. Following their victories against Great Britain (5:2) and Hungary (4:2), the Austrian team also beat Latvia, a direct rival in the battle for the quarter-finals, 3:1 on Monday. Roger Bader from Switzerland is on the bench for the Austrians. He sees his home country as the clear favorites, also because his team is playing its fourth game in five days.

Hello ... ... and welcome to the live ticker for the World Cup match between Switzerland and Austria. Both nations have made a great start to the tournament and have maximum points after three games. Who will get their fourth win? You can follow the match live here from 16:20. Show more

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