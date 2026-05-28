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Swiss party at the home World Cup The Nati beat Sweden 3:1 and advance to the semi-finals

Andreas Lunghi

28.5.2026

Despite the worst possible start, the Swiss are celebrating in the end. The ice hockey team beat fearful opponents Sweden 3:1 to reach the semi-finals at the home World Championships.

28.05.2026, 22:55

28.05.2026, 23:00

Schweiz vs. Schweden
3:1
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  • 60th minute

    Switzerland beats Sweden 3:1 and advances to the semi-finals!

  • 59th minute

    The last 60 seconds begin. Sweden are of course now applying a lot of pressure, but the Swiss are defending passionately.

  • 58th minute

    Time is running out and Sweden take out their goalkeeper and take a timeout.

  • 57th minute

    The whole stadium stands and whips the Nati into the final phase. Sweden are pressing again and will soon replace the goalkeeper with a sixth outfield player.

  • 55th minute

    After a scramble in front of the Swedish goal, the score is almost 4:1. Of course, that would have been the deciding factor. Five minutes to go.

  • 53rd minute

    Sweden's shots are too dangerous

    The Swedes get in front of Genoni from time to time, but their shots are not really dangerous. Switzerland are somewhat passive, but it feels like they have the game well under control.

  • 50th minute

    Switzerland misses the fourth goal

    Almost the 4:1 for the Nati: Andrighetto shoots from an acute angle, Meier gets to the rebound but can't control the shot perfectly.

  • 47th minute

    Switzerland survives another short-handed situation

    Thürkauf is back from the penalty box - Switzerland hold on even with one man less!

  • 46th minute

    Applause for Moser

    Janis Moser first hits the disk with his fist in the slot and then spins it into the opponent's zone. Valuable seconds pass.

  • 45th minute

    Penalty against Switzerland

    Thürkauf is sent to the penalty box again. This time for excessive force in the opponents' zone.

  • 43rd minute

    Genoni closes everything down

    Grundström works his way free in the Swiss slot and shoots from point-blank range. Genoni is on hand to keep the shot in front of the line.

  • 42nd minute

    Nati survives first pressure phase

    The Swedes install themselves in the Swiss zone and let the ice run. The Nati close everything down and free themselves.

  • 41st minute

    The 3rd period is underway

    The game is back underway!

  • 40th minute

    The middle third is over

    Switzerland saves the two-goal lead into the break while short-handed. There are 46 seconds left in the third period while short-handed. We'll be right back.

  • 39th minute

    Penalty against Switzerland

    Dominik Egli is sent off for 2 minutes for tripping. Can Sweden reduce the deficit?

  • 37th minute

    Toooor for Switzerland!

    Hischier prepares, Thürkauf finishes: Switzerland increase to 3:1 in the powerplay - and the SwissLife Arena shakes again.

  • 36th minute

    Penalty against Sweden

    Joel Persson is sent to the penalty bench for 2 minutes for tripping. First powerplay for Switzerland.

  • 35th minute

    Meier delivers a hard check - and is lucky

    Meier hits Sundqvist with a hard check to the knee and receives a revenge foul. Meier is lucky that he only receives a minor penalty. Johansson is sent off for excessive force. Sundqvist, who was hit, disappears straight into the dressing room.

  • 33rd minute

    Goal for Switzerland!

    Now the disk is in. Malgin gives Switzerland the lead for the first time. The ZSC forward gets the disc in the middle zone and simply runs through. He catches Hellberg in the right corner with a powerful wrist shot.

  • 32nd minute

    Post shot: The Nati press for the lead

    Switzerland presses. Now it's Jäger who almost scores the opening goal. But his shot from a central position only hits the post.

  • 30th minute

    Double chance for Switzerland

    Good chance for the Swiss team: first Thürkauf gets a shot away from an acute angle, then Andrighetto also takes a shot - but Hallberg is on the spot. Shortly afterwards, it's Thürkauf again who fails to beat the Swedish goalkeeper.

  • 24th minute

    Thürkauf is back

    The Swedes establish themselves in the Swiss zone for a long time, Raymond just misses the target with his shot. Thürkauf then returns and Switzerland are back in the game.

  • 22nd minute

    Penalty against Switzerland

    Calvin Thürkauf brings down his opponent with a leg challenge and is sent to the penalty box for 2 minutes.

  • 21st minute

    The 2nd period is underway

    The players are back on the ice and the 2nd period is underway! Knak fires a first shot in the direction of Hellberg. The Swedish goalkeeper saves safely with his catching hand.

  • 20th minute

    End of 1st period

    The first 20 minutes are over. The score is 1:1 between Switzerland and Sweden.

  • 19th minute

    The fan zone cheers at the Swiss equalizer

  • 18th minute

    Next big chance for Switzerland

    Meier runs from right to left and causes confusion in the Swedish zone. He takes a shot from the left and forces a rebound from Hellberg. Biasca follows up, but his shot is blocked by a Swede.

  • 16th minute

    Switzerland takes momentum with them - Josi misses

    The Swiss do not let up after the equalizer and create danger in front of their opponents' goal. Roman Josi has another great chance, but this time his wrist shot is to the left of the goal.

  • 14th minute

    Goal for Switzerland! Roman Josi equalizes

    Now the SwissLife Arena is shaking! The Swiss establish themselves in the Swedish zone and captain Roman Josi takes a wrist shot from the blue line and hits the left crossbar. The pass came from Denis Malgin.

  • 14th minute

    The fan zone celebrates after the disallowed Sweden goal

  • 13th minute

    Emotions boil over for the first time

    After a save by Leonardo Genoni, a small scuffle breaks out for the first time. This is quickly stopped by the referees and the game continues without penalties.

  • 12th minute

    Switzerland survives a long spell outnumbered

    Biasca is back on the ice. Switzerland survives a long undercount unscathed.

  • 12th minute

    Goal does not count!

    The referees withdraw the goal: kick movement! It remains 1:0 for the Swedes.

  • 12th minute

    Referees look at the scene

    Sundqvist may have kicked the ball into the goal. The referees look at the scene again.

  • 12th minute

    Goal for Sweden

    Shortly before the five-minute penalty against Kukan expires, the puck falls into the goal. Genoni tries to block a shot from the blue line with his stick hand and is standing far in front of his goal. However, Karlsson deflects the puck and catches the Swiss goalkeeper. Oskar Sundqvist pushes the disk behind the line.

  • 11th minute

    Marti with a huge block

    Sweden re-establish themselves in the Swiss zone and fire a shot from the right face-off circle. Christian Marti moves with him and unpacks the giant block.

  • 10th minute

    Relief attack by Malgin

    Denis Malgin wins the puck in his own zone and skates towards Hellberg. His wrist shot goes just over the Swedish goal. But the Swiss get a face-off in their opponents' zone. Sweden have two minutes left in the powerplay.

  • 9th minute

    Swiss box play holds tight

    The Swedes let the ice run in the Swiss zone, but they are struggling to score. So far, the shots from distance are flying over Leonardo Genoni's goal.

  • 7th minute

    Kukan has to go to the showers

    After the video review, it's a fact: Dean Kukan has to go to the showers for his cross-check. He hits the Swede in the face with his stick with full force. Biasca serves the five-minute penalty.

  • 7th minute

    Penalty against Switzerland

    Kukan has to go to the penalty box for a cross-check. Will it be a big penalty? He hits the Swede in the face with his stick.

  • 7th minute

    Goal for Sweden

    Sweden strikes with the first good chance. Linus Karlsson has too much space and shoots from an acute angle. Genoni is caught between the pads. Sweden goes ahead.

  • 4th minute

    Hellberg saves Kukan's shot

    Denis Malgin spins for the first time and skillfully holds the disc in the opponent's zone. The ZSC forward passes to teammate Dean Kukan, who shoots directly. Hellberg is on the spot.

  • 2nd minute

    Switzerland's first dangerous forays

    The Nati start well and are able to launch their first attacks on the Swedish goal. Timo Meier appears dangerously in front of Hellberg, shortly afterwards Niederreiter has a good chance to finish.

  • 1st minute

    The game is underway!

    Will Switzerland reach the semi-finals at their home World Cup?

  • Roger Federer makes the arena explode

    Marco Odermatt on Tuesday, Roger Federer today - the Swiss tennis legend rings the cowbell during the pre-match ritual. The hall explodes - and everything is ready!

  • The line-up is here

    NHL forward Pius Suter is out of the lineup against Sweden, as he has been recently. Coach Jan Cadieux is relying on the same formation as against Finland (4:2). The only change: Leonardo Genoni will be in goal instead of Reto Berra.

    Picture: Swiss Ice Hockey

  • "Switzerland only made it to two finals because they didn't have to play us"

    Sweden coach Sam Hallam spoke about Switzerland ahead of the quarter-final clash and is obviously aware that Sweden is something of a fear opponent for the Swiss. You can read the whole article at the following link.

    Sweden coach Hallam.

    Sweden coach Hallam"Switzerland only made it to two finals because they didn't have to play us"

  • Suri: "As a player, you hear that, but you don't care"

    When Switzerland face Sweden, the term "fearful opponent" is often used. As former Nati striker Reto Suri says in an interview with blue Sport, the players know about it but don't think about it.

    National team coach Jan Cadieux said the same thing after the last group game against Finland. He doesn't care about the negative result against the Swedes.

  • The Swedish curse

    Sweden has not only inflicted painful defeats on Switzerland in ice hockey. You can read about the most bitter ones in the following article.

    Can we beat the curse today?. From Federer to World Championship drama: the most bitter Swiss defeats against Sweden

    Can we beat the curse today?From Federer to World Championship drama: the most bitter Swiss defeats against Sweden

  • Hello and ...

    ... Welcome to the quarter-finals of the Ice Hockey World Championship in Switzerland. The national team will face Sweden in the SwissLife Arena in Zurich. The game starts at 20:20 and you can watch it live here!

    • Show more

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