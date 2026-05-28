Switzerland is back in the semi-finals of the Ice Hockey World Championship and will face Norway on Saturday. After a perfect preliminary round, the team led by captain Roman Josi also defeated their fearsome opponents Sweden 3:1.

Andreas Lunghi

What better way to exorcize the evil demons than with a 20-time Grand Slam champion. Roger Federer announces the "Starting Six" in the dressing room of the ice temple in Zurich-Altstetten on Thursday evening and then rings the traditional bell to start the match against Sweden.

Nothing can go wrong, even against Sweden, the opponents they fear. Strictly speaking, a few things go wrong in the first period, but this solid Swiss team can also react to setbacks such as the 0:1 in the 9th minute. In the middle third, it was a double strike from Denis Malgin (33') and Calvin Thürkauf (37') from 1:1 to 3:1 that put head coach Jan Cadieux's team on course.

False start impressively corrected

In doing so, they corrected their false start once and for all. The 0:1 by Linus Karlsson of the Vancouver Canucks, who caught goalie Leonardo Genoni between the pads with the first dangerous action, is the first time the Swiss have ever trailed at this home World Championship. And it could have been even worse. Dean Kukan makes a cross-check and the game is over for the ZSC defenseman after less than seven minutes. In the five-minute penalty that followed, the supposed 0:2 was scored, but it was wiped out due to a clear kicking motion. The Swiss were generally very convincing when short-handed. In the 14th minute, the damage was repaired after a wrist shot from the blue line and the 1:1 by the once again outstanding Roman Josi.

Overall, Josi and Co. are clearly superior to the young Swedes with four current U20 world champions on the ice. However, it was not until the middle third that their strong performance was reflected on the scoreboard. Malgin escapes with one of his famous rushes and finishes ice-cold, after which Thürkauf is served perfectly by Nico Hischier in the first power play. The Swiss are a little lucky when Timo Meier gets off lightly with a minor penalty for another cross-check.

Now against the surprise team Norway

In the final third, the Swiss managed to hold on to their victory in a composed and stylish manner, with Genoni providing the usual reliable support in goal. This makes them clear favorites in Saturday's semi-final against Norway. The Scandinavians, only number 12 in the world rankings, are in a World Championship semi-final for the first time in their history.

The Norwegians already surprised everyone in the preliminary round in Freiburg with victories against Sweden and the Czech Republic and a point against Canada. They beat Latvia 2-0 in the quarter-finals, but the other semi-final between record world champions Canada and Finland is likely to be more evenly matched.

Comments on the game

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Switzerland - Sweden 3:1 (1:1, 2:0, 0:0)

Zurich. - 10'000 spectators (sold out). - SR Brander/Kaukokari (FIN), Birkhoff/Gibbs (CAN). - Goals: 7. Karlsson (Heineman, Ekman-Larsson) 0:1. 14. Josi (Malgin) 1:1. 33. Malgin (Josi, Moser) 2:1. 37. Thürkauf (Hischier, Josi/Exclusion Persson) 3:1. - Penalties: 5 times 2 plus 5 minutes (Kukan) plus time (Kukan) against Switzerland, 3 times 2 minutes against Sweden.

Switzerland: Genoni; Egli, Josi; Kukan, Marti; Moser, Berni; Jung; Riat, Jäger, Knak; Meier, Hischier, Biasca; Thürkauf, Malgin, Andrighetto; Bertschy, Baechler, Niederreiter; Rochette.

Sweden: Hellberg; Ekman-Larsson, Johansson; Ekholm, Brännström; Persson, Larsson; Hägg; Karlsson, De la Rose, Heineman; Raymond, Björck, Stenberg; Holmström, Sundqvist, Frondell; Silfverberg, Asplund, Grundström; Berglund.

Remarks: Switzerland without Suter (injured), Frick, Aeschlimann (both out of action) and Berra (substitute goalie). - 12th goal by Sundqvist disallowed (kicking motion). - Sweden without goalie from 56:33 to 56:36 and from 57:09. - Timeout Sweden (58:01). - Shots: Switzerland 32 (13-12-7); Sweden 22 (7-3-12). - Powerplay score: Switzerland 1/1; Sweden 0/3.

Schweiz vs. Schweden 3:1

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60th minute Switzerland beats Sweden 3:1 and advances to the World Championship semi-finals!

59th minute The last 60 seconds begin. Sweden are of course now applying a lot of pressure, but the Swiss are defending passionately.

58th minute Time is running out and Sweden take out their goalkeeper and take a timeout.

57th minute The whole stadium stands and whips the Nati into the final phase. Sweden are pressing again and will soon replace the goalkeeper with a sixth outfield player.

55th minute After a scramble in front of the Swedish goal, the score is almost 4:1. Of course, that would have been the deciding factor. Five minutes to go.

53rd minute Sweden's shots are too dangerous The Swedes get in front of Genoni from time to time, but their shots are not really dangerous. Switzerland are somewhat passive, but it feels like they have the game well under control.

50th minute Switzerland misses the fourth goal Almost the 4:1 for the Nati: Andrighetto shoots from an acute angle, Meier gets to the rebound but can't control the shot perfectly.

47th minute Switzerland survives another short-handed situation Thürkauf is back from the penalty box - Switzerland hold on even with one man less!

46th minute Applause for Moser Janis Moser first hits the disk with his fist in the slot and then spins it into the opponent's zone. Valuable seconds pass.

45th minute Penalty against Switzerland Thürkauf is sent to the penalty box again. This time for excessive force in the opponents' zone.

43rd minute Genoni closes everything down Grundström works his way free in the Swiss slot and shoots from point-blank range. Genoni is on hand to keep the shot in front of the line.

42nd minute Nati survives first pressure phase The Swedes install themselves in the Swiss zone and let the ice run. The Nati close everything down and free themselves.

41st minute The 3rd period is underway The game is back underway!

40th minute The middle third is over Switzerland saves the two-goal lead into the break while short-handed. There are 46 seconds left in the third period while short-handed. We'll be right back.

39th minute Penalty against Switzerland Dominik Egli is sent off for 2 minutes for tripping. Can Sweden reduce the deficit?

37th minute Toooor for Switzerland! Hischier prepares, Thürkauf finishes: Switzerland increase the score to 3:1 in the powerplay - and the SwissLife Arena shakes again.

36th minute Penalty against Sweden Joel Persson is sent to the penalty bench for 2 minutes for tripping. First powerplay for Switzerland.

35th minute Meier delivers a hard check - and is lucky Meier hits Sundqvist with a hard check to the knee and receives a revenge foul. Meier is lucky that he only receives a minor penalty. Johansson is sent off for excessive force. Sundqvist, who was hit, disappears straight into the dressing room.

33rd minute Goal for Switzerland! Now the disk is in. Malgin gives Switzerland the lead for the first time. The ZSC forward gets the disc in the middle zone and simply runs through. He catches Hellberg in the right corner with a powerful wrist shot.

32nd minute Post shot: The Nati press for the lead Switzerland presses. Now it's Jäger who almost scores the opening goal. But his shot from a central position only hits the post.

30th minute Double chance for Switzerland Good chance for the Swiss team: first Thürkauf gets a shot away from an acute angle, then Andrighetto also takes a shot - but Hallberg is on the spot. Shortly afterwards, it's Thürkauf again who fails to beat the Swedish goalkeeper.

24th minute Thürkauf is back The Swedes establish themselves in the Swiss zone for a long time, Raymond just misses the target with his shot. Thürkauf then returns and Switzerland are back in the game.

22nd minute Penalty against Switzerland Calvin Thürkauf brings down his opponent with a leg challenge and is sent to the penalty box for 2 minutes.

21st minute The 2nd period is underway The players are back on the ice and the 2nd period is underway! Knak fires a first shot in the direction of Hellberg. The Swedish goalkeeper saves safely with his catching hand.

20th minute End of 1st period The first 20 minutes are over. The score is 1:1 between Switzerland and Sweden.

19th minute The fan zone cheers at the Swiss equalizer

18th minute Next big chance for Switzerland Meier runs from right to left and causes confusion in the Swedish zone. He takes a shot from the left and forces a rebound from Hellberg. Biasca follows up, but his shot is blocked by a Swede.

16th minute Switzerland takes momentum with them - Josi misses The Swiss do not let up after the equalizer and create danger in front of their opponents' goal. Roman Josi has another great chance, but this time his wrist shot is to the left of the goal.

14th minute Goal for Switzerland! Roman Josi equalizes Now the SwissLife Arena is shaking! The Swiss establish themselves in the Swedish zone and captain Roman Josi takes a wrist shot from the blue line and hits the left crossbar. The pass came from Denis Malgin.

14th minute The fan zone celebrates after the disallowed Sweden goal

13th minute Emotions boil over for the first time After a save by Leonardo Genoni, a small scuffle breaks out for the first time. This is quickly stopped by the referees and the game continues without penalties.

12th minute Switzerland survives a long spell outnumbered Biasca is back on the ice. Switzerland survives a long undercount unscathed.

12th minute Goal does not count! The referees withdraw the goal: kick movement! It remains 1:0 for the Swedes.

12th minute Referees look at the scene Sundqvist may have kicked the ball into the goal. The referees look at the scene again.

12th minute Goal for Sweden Shortly before the five-minute penalty against Kukan expires, the puck falls into the goal. Genoni tries to block a shot from the blue line with his stick hand and is standing far in front of his goal. However, Karlsson deflects the puck and catches the Swiss goalkeeper. Oskar Sundqvist pushes the disk behind the line.

11th minute Marti with a huge block Sweden re-establishes itself in the Swiss zone and fires a shot from the right face-off circle. Christian Marti moves with him and unpacks the giant block.

10th minute Relief attack by Malgin Denis Malgin wins the puck in his own zone and skates towards Hellberg. His wrist shot goes just over the Swedish goal. But the Swiss get a face-off in their opponents' zone. Sweden have two minutes left in the powerplay.

9th minute Swiss box play holds tight The Swedes let the ice run in the Swiss zone, but they are struggling to score. So far, the shots from distance are flying over Leonardo Genoni's goal.

7th minute Kukan has to go to the showers After the video review, it's a fact: Dean Kukan has to go to the showers for his cross-check. He hits the Swede in the face with his stick with full force. Biasca serves the five-minute penalty.

7th minute Penalty against Switzerland Kukan has to go to the penalty box for a cross-check. Will it be a big penalty? He hits the Swede in the face with his stick.

7th minute Goal for Sweden Sweden strikes with the first good chance. Linus Karlsson has too much space and shoots from an acute angle. Genoni is caught between the pads. Sweden goes ahead.

4th minute Hellberg saves Kukan's shot Denis Malgin spins for the first time and skillfully holds the disc in the opponent's zone. The ZSC forward passes to teammate Dean Kukan, who shoots directly. Hellberg is on the spot.

2nd minute Switzerland's first dangerous forays The Nati start well and are able to launch their first attacks on the Swedish goal. Timo Meier appears dangerously in front of Hellberg, shortly afterwards Niederreiter has a good chance to finish.

1st minute The game is underway! Will Switzerland reach the semi-finals at their home World Cup?

Roger Federer makes the arena explode Marco Odermatt on Tuesday, Roger Federer today - the Swiss tennis legend rings the cowbell during the pre-match ritual. The hall explodes - and everything is ready!

The line-up is here NHL forward Pius Suter is out of the lineup against Sweden, as he has been recently. Coach Jan Cadieux is relying on the same formation as against Finland (4:2). The only change: Leonardo Genoni will be in goal instead of Reto Berra. Picture: Swiss Ice Hockey

"Switzerland only made it to two finals because they didn't have to play us" Sweden coach Sam Hallam spoke about Switzerland ahead of the quarter-final clash and is obviously aware that Sweden is something of a fear opponent for the Swiss. You can read the whole article at the following link. Sweden coach Hallam "Switzerland only made it to two finals because they didn't have to play us"

Suri: "As a player, you hear that, but you don't care" When Switzerland face Sweden, the term "fearful opponent" is often used. As former Nati striker Reto Suri says in an interview with blue Sport, the players know about it, but don't think about it. National team coach Jan Cadieux said the same thing after the last group game against Finland. He doesn't care about the negative result against the Swedes.

The Swedish curse Sweden has not only inflicted painful defeats on Switzerland in ice hockey. You can read about the most bitter ones in the following article. Can we beat the curse today? From Federer to World Championship drama: the most bitter Swiss defeats against Sweden

Hello and ... ... Welcome to the quarter-finals of the Ice Hockey World Championship in Switzerland. The national team will face Sweden in the SwissLife Arena in Zurich. The game starts at 20:20 and you can watch it live here! Show more

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