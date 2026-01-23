Switzerland is back in the semi-finals of the Ice Hockey World Championship and will face Norway on Saturday. After a perfect preliminary round, the team led by captain Roman Josi also defeated their fearsome opponents Sweden 3:1.

What better way to exorcize the evil demons than with a 20-time Grand Slam champion. Roger Federer announces the "Starting Six" in the dressing room of the ice temple in Zurich-Altstetten on Thursday evening and then rings the traditional bell to start the match against Sweden.

Nothing can go wrong, even against Sweden, the opponents they fear. Strictly speaking, a few things go wrong in the first period, but this solid Swiss team can also react to setbacks such as the 0:1 in the 9th minute. In the middle third, it was a double strike from Denis Malgin (33') and Calvin Thürkauf (37') from 1:1 to 3:1 that put head coach Jan Cadieux's team on course.

False start impressively corrected

In doing so, they corrected their false start once and for all. The 0:1 by Linus Karlsson of the Vancouver Canucks, who caught goalie Leonardo Genoni between the pads with the first dangerous action, is the first time the Swiss have ever trailed at this home World Championship. And it could have been even worse. Dean Kukan makes a cross-check and the game is over for the ZSC defenseman after less than seven minutes. In the five-minute penalty that followed, the supposed 0:2 was scored, but it was wiped out due to a clear kicking motion. The Swiss were generally very convincing when short-handed. In the 14th minute, the damage was repaired after a wrist shot from the blue line and the 1:1 by the once again outstanding Roman Josi.

Overall, Josi and Co. are clearly superior to the young Swedes with four current U20 world champions on the ice. However, it was not until the middle third that their strong performance was reflected on the scoreboard. Malgin escapes with one of his famous rushes and finishes ice-cold, after which Thürkauf is served perfectly by Nico Hischier in the first power play. The Swiss are a little lucky when Timo Meier gets off lightly with a minor penalty for another cross-check.

Now against the surprise team Norway

In the final third, the Swiss managed to hold on to their victory in a composed and stylish manner, with Genoni providing the usual reliable support in goal. This makes them clear favorites in Saturday's semi-final against Norway. The Scandinavians, only number 12 in the world rankings, are in a World Championship semi-final for the first time in their history.

The Norwegians already surprised everyone in the preliminary round in Freiburg with victories against Sweden and the Czech Republic and a point against Canada. They beat Latvia 2-0 in the quarter-finals, but the other semi-final between record world champions Canada and Finland is likely to be more evenly matched.

Comments on the game

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Switzerland - Sweden 3:1 (1:1, 2:0, 0:0)

Zurich. - 10'000 spectators (sold out). - SR Brander/Kaukokari (FIN), Birkhoff/Gibbs (CAN). - Goals: 7. Karlsson (Heineman, Ekman-Larsson) 0:1. 14. Josi (Malgin) 1:1. 33. Malgin (Josi, Moser) 2:1. 37. Thürkauf (Hischier, Josi/Exclusion Persson) 3:1. - Penalties: 5 times 2 plus 5 minutes (Kukan) plus time (Kukan) against Switzerland, 3 times 2 minutes against Sweden.

Switzerland: Genoni; Egli, Josi; Kukan, Marti; Moser, Berni; Jung; Riat, Jäger, Knak; Meier, Hischier, Biasca; Thürkauf, Malgin, Andrighetto; Bertschy, Baechler, Niederreiter; Rochette.

Sweden: Hellberg; Ekman-Larsson, Johansson; Ekholm, Brännström; Persson, Larsson; Hägg; Karlsson, De la Rose, Heineman; Raymond, Björck, Stenberg; Holmström, Sundqvist, Frondell; Silfverberg, Asplund, Grundström; Berglund.

Remarks: Switzerland without Suter (injured), Frick, Aeschlimann (both out of action) and Berra (substitute goalie). - 12th goal by Sundqvist disallowed (kicking motion). - Sweden without goalie from 56:33 to 56:36 and from 57:09. - Timeout Sweden (58:01). - Shots: Switzerland 32 (13-12-7); Sweden 22 (7-3-12). - Powerplay score: Switzerland 1/1; Sweden 0/3.

Schweiz vs. Schweden 3:1

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