The Swiss national ice hockey team has reached the World Championship final for the third time in a row. In the semi-final in Zurich, they beat the underdogs Norway 6:0. Their opponents on Sunday will be Canada or Finland.

Andreas Lunghi

Just like last year in Denmark and Sweden, the Swiss are highly deserving of their place in the final after a convincing course. This time, the team of new head coach Jan Cadieux even has a clean slate. All group games as well as the quarter-final against Sweden (3:1) and the semi-final against Norway ended with victories after 60 minutes.

In the semi-final, which will be heralded by record World Championship player Andres Ambühl, the Swiss are superior in every respect to the surprise team from Scandinavia, who are making their first ever appearance in a World Championship semi-final. On Sunday (20:20) they will play in the final for the fifth time in the last thirteen years, but have never won it.

Meier missing, Suter back

The Norwegians, who surprisingly defeated the Czech Republic and Sweden in the preliminary round in Freiburg and also came out on top against Latvia in the quarter-finals, are an unpleasant opponent to begin with. Strong in battle and with the odd pinprick, they kept the game reasonably even until around halfway through. However, the Scandinavians' belief waned with the goals for 3:0 and 4:0, and from the 37th minute onwards the Swiss were able to save some energy for the final on Sunday evening.

Jan Cadieux was forced to make a change after Timo Meier's suspension. Pius Suter returned to the lineup for the New Jersey Devils winger after a five-game injury layoff. Initially, however, it was the players playing in Switzerland who made the difference.

Christoph Bertschy broke the spell in the 18th minute. The master striker from Fribourg-Gottéron scored just under the crossbar after a fine individual performance. In the fifth minute of the middle third, the already brilliant Denis Malgin completed a quick counter-attack to make it 2:0. After the middle of the game, the floodgates finally broke. Ken Jäger increased the lead with a deflection (33') and Damien Riat scored in overtime (37'), as did Nico Hischier in the final period (45').

One more step towards the coveted gold

Théo Rochette scored the final goal two and a half minutes before the end. The 10,000 spectators in the sold-out arena in Zurich-Altstetten - like the fan zone outside - were already able to chant "Finale, Finale". After the final siren, followed by the national anthem and the "W. Nuss vo Bümpliz".

Everything is coming together in the Swiss game at the moment: the power play, the shorthanded game, all lines are scoring regularly and Leonardo Genoni extended his World Championship record with his 15th shutout (20 shots saved). However, this was also the case last year, when they outclassed Austria (6:0) and Denmark (7:0) on their way to the final, but then lost to the USA in overtime. Now, after losing four finals at home in 2013, 2018 (both times to Sweden), 2024 (Czech Republic) and 2025, they will finally be looking to take that final step towards gold on Sunday.

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Switzerland - Norway 6:0 (1:0, 3:0, 2:0)

Zurich. - 10,000 spectators (sold out). - SR Björk/Schrader (SWE/GER), Gustafson/Hautamäki (USA/FIN). - Goals: 18th Bertschy (Baechler, Egli) 1:0. 25th Malgin (Thürkauf) 2:0. 33rd Jäger (Jung, Knak) 3:0. 37th Riat (Josi, Andrighetto/exclusion Krogdahl) 4:0. 45th Hischier (Riat, Andrighetto/exclusion Solberg) 5:0. 58th Rochette (Suter, Biasca) 6:0. - Penalties: 6 times 2 minutes against Switzerland, 7 times 2 minutes against Norway.

Switzerland: Genoni; Egli, Josi; Kukan, Marti; Moser, Berni; Jung; Riat, Jäger, Knak; Suter, Hischier, Biasca; Thürkauf, Malgin, Andrighetto; Bertschy, Baechler, Niederreiter; Rochette.

Norway: Haukeland; Krogdahl, Kasastul; Johannesen, Solberg; Hurrod, Ostby; Saxrud-Danielsen; Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, Koblar, Martinsen; Ronnild, Salsten, Elvsveen; Pettersen, Bakke Olsen, Vesterheim; Berglund, Ostrem Salsten, Steen; Oby-Olsen.

Remarks: Switzerland without Meier (suspended), Frick, Aeschlimann (both surplus) and Berra (substitute goalie). - 8th post shot Niederreiter. - Shots: Switzerland 30 (14-12-4); Norway 20 (6-7-7). - Powerplay output: Switzerland 2/5; Norway 0/4.

The live ticker

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60th minute The game is over: Switzerland is in the World Cup final! The Nati beats Norway 6:0 without discussion and plays for the third World Cup gold medal in a row. Schweiz vs. Norwegen 6:0

59th minute The last minute is running! The stadium stands and celebrates its heroes even before the final siren.

58th minute Goal for Switzerland Rochette scores after Biasca's preparatory work to make it 6:0!

57th minute Will Genoni get his next shutout? The game has long since been decided. The last question to be answered: Will Genoni remain scoreless once again?

55th minute "Final, oh oh": The fans are confident of victory The Nati are in control and time is running out against Norway. There are still five minutes to play.

50th minute The Nati is complete again Norway are able to establish themselves in the offensive zone and have several good shots that are either blocked or saved by Genoni. Then the short-handed situation is over.

48th minute Penalty against Switzerland Biasca has to go to the penalty bench for a stick hit.

45th minute Goal for Switzerland! Hischier is played perfectly in the slot and has plenty of time, which he knows how to exploit and scores to make it 5:0. The decision?

44th minute Penalty against Norway Solberg is sent off for 2 minutes for a cross-check. Powerplay Switzerland!

41st minute The 3rd period is underway The last 20 minutes are running - Switzerland is on the verge of reaching the final.

40th minute The World Cup final is within reach 40 minutes have passed and Switzerland leads 4:0 against Norway. The third World Cup final in a row is within reach!

39th minute The crowd cheers in front of the marquee at 4:0

37th minute Goal in superior numbers! If it doesn't work in double overtime, then at least in 4 vs. 5. Damien Riat scores for the fifth time at this World Cup. 4:0!

36th minute Penalty against Norway Malgin escapes through the middle and can only be prevented from finishing with a stick hit. Krogdahl has to go off - Switzerland plays in double overtime.

35th minute Penalty against Norway Koblar hits Malgin in the face with his stick and is also sent to the cool box.

34th minute Penalty against Switzerland Suter has to go to the penalty box for 2 minutes for tripping.

33rd minute 3:0! Ken Jäger scores the third Swiss goal Switzerland establishes itself in the Norwegian zone. The disk comes to Jung at the blue line. He simply takes a shot and Ken Jäger deflects the puck into the goal with his stick.

32nd minute Riat is back Switzerland survives this short-handed situation and is back to full strength.

31st minute Next chance while short-handed Now Malgin also appears in front of Haukeland. The Norwegian goalkeeper keeps his team in the game at this stage.

30th minute Thürkauf misses while outnumbered Thürkauf gets the puck in the middle zone and skates alone to Haukeland on the left. He tries a backhand, but puts the puck to the left of the goal.

30th minute Penalty against Switzerland Riat knocks Martinsen's stick out of his hand and is sent to the penalty box for 2 minutes.

29th minute Switzerland have the game under control Almost nothing from the Norwegians at this stage. The Swiss have the game under control in all respects.

27th minute The whole arena is jumping - and the marquee is in ecstasy What an atmosphere in the SwissLife Arena! The whole arena is on its feet. Cheers also broke out in the fan zone at 2:0.

25th minute Goal for Switzerland! Switzerland's next counter-attack - and this time it hits the target! Thürkauf sets up Malgin, who increases the score to 2:0.

24th minute Good chance for Hischier First the Norwegians launch a counter-attack, which Josi is able to stop. Then it goes the other way very quickly. Nico Hischier pulls in front of goal and shoots, but Norway goalie Haukeland is on the spot.

22nd minute Hischier whirls and fails Nico Hischier whirls in his usual manner in the left corner, runs through behind the goal and fails on the other side against Haukeland's catching hand.

21st minute The middle third is underway! Norway wins the first face-off in the middle third.

20th minute Switzerland leads at the first break The intermission siren is barely audible, but it sounds. Switzerland leads Norway 1:0 after the first 20 minutes.

20th minute Next good chance Andrighetto launches a counter-attack down the left wing, passes to Malgin, who immediately passes on. Haukeland then parries Thürkauf's direct shot from the right face-off circle.

18th minute Now it's in! Bertschy scores to take the lead The arena explodes! Christoph Bertschy wins the disc behind the goal and skates into the slot. He shoots from the left face-off circle from a turn and scores to give Switzerland the lead!

17th minute Norway complete again Salsten is back on the ice and immediately starts the Norwegian counter-attack. This is stopped in the middle zone by the Swiss.

15th minute Next big chance Rochette skates through the slot and takes a shot. Haukeland lets it bounce to the front, where Thürkauf misses the follow-up shot.

14th minute Penalty against Norway A Norwegian man makes his way down the left wing and takes a direct shot on goal. Genoni stops, but doesn't know where the shot is - a defender clears the situation. At the same time, Salsten clears the disc-less Egli into the Swiss goal and is sent to the penalty bench for two minutes for obstruction.

13th minute Many mistakes in the build-up play The Swiss are making more and more mistakes in their build-up play. A blind pass, which is intercepted by the Norwegians, has no consequences.

12th minute Bertschy with the next finish Bertschy gets the disc somewhat unexpectedly in the Norwegian slot and shoots from a turn. His shot misses to the left of Haukeland's goal.

10th minute Pressure phase by the Norwegians Norway step on the gas and establish themselves in the Swiss zone. Genoni has to intervene twice and is lucky once that a shot from the right misses the goal.

9th minute Switzerland disorganized The Swiss are disorganized in defence for once and it promptly becomes dangerous. Solberg has a free shot on the left and misses.

8th minute Riat only hits his own man Switzerland set up a power play, but hardly find any gaps to finish. Riat only hits Jäger in front of him. Things go better with the second powerplay line and Niederreiter just misses. Norway is back at full strength.

6th minute Penalty against Norway Martinsen wrestles Moser to the ground and then holds him down. This of course results in a 2-minute penalty. First powerplay for the Swiss.

5th minute Switzerland establish themselves for the first time Josi whirls around on the left wing and leaves it for Andrighetto. He tests Haukeland from an acute angle. Switzerland stay in the opposing zone and get their next good shot, but the Norwegian goalkeeper saves again.

3rd minute Genoni has to intervene for the first time The Norwegians are still able to set up their power play and get their first shots, all of which are saved by Genoni. He only doesn't have to intervene with a shot from Solberg, which goes just left of the goal. Josi is back and Switzerland is complete again.

2nd minute Chance outnumbered Suddenly everything is open on the left wing and Thürkauf runs away from everyone. His wrist shot just misses the goal.

1st minute Penalty against Switzerland Roman Josi trips an opponent with a leg challenge and also has to come off. It's a nervous start.

1st minute First penalties already After a stoppage in play, the first scuffle breaks out in front of the Norwegian goal. One Swiss and one Norwegian are sent off. It's Ken Jäger and Tinus Koblar.

1st minute The game is underway! The puck is in play and the 1st period is underway!

Andres Ambühl fires up the fans Nati legend Andres Ambühl rings the cowbell during the pre-match ritual and gets the fans pumped up. The atmosphere is excellent even before the first face-off!

Fan zone already full As the police announce outside the stadium, the official fan zone next to the SwissLife Arena is already full. For security reasons, no more people are allowed in. You can see what it looked like during the quarter-final against Sweden in the following article. Ecstasy in the marquee The drama in the 1st period against Sweden - told by 1600 Swiss fans

The line-up is here As was to be expected, Leonardo Genoni will stand between the posts again today. At forward, Pius Suter returns after his injury-related break and replaces the suspended Timo Meier on the first line. 🧮 Unser Lineup fürs Halbfinale gegen Norwegen.



🏒 Notre composition pour la demi-finale contre la Norvège.



🥅 La nostra formazione per la semifinale contro la Norvegia.



ℹ️ Not dressed: Aeschlimann, Frick

🚫 Suspended: Meier#OurHomeOurTime #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/cLVX8a9Zlf — Swiss Ice Hockey (@SwissIceHockey) May 30, 2026

Meier suspended for the semi-final Switzerland will have to do without Timo Meier against Norway. The 29-year-old has been suspended for one game after his knee check in the quarter-final against Sweden's Oskar Sunqvist. Field hockey World Cup in the ticker Next guest of honor: How Krueger fired up the Nati stars before the semi-final The New Jersey Devils forward has played alongside Nico Hischier and Attilio Biasca in recent games. The Nati will not only miss his offensive drive, but also his energy. Meier is known for bringing a lot of intensity to the game. ❌ Die IIHF-Disziplinarkommission hat Timo Meier nach einem Kniecheck im gestrigen Spiel gegen Schweden für ein Spiel gesperrt.



🏒 La commission de discipline de l’IIHF a suspendu Timo Meier pour 1 match à la suite d’un coup de genou lors de la rencontre d’hier contre la Suède. pic.twitter.com/bLt3u83inc — Swiss Ice Hockey (@SwissIceHockey) May 29, 2026

Suri: "Norway is a strong team in terms of play"

Nati, watch out for this field hockey hotbed! Nati opponents Norway have young attacking players who have caused a sensation so far: Tinus Luc Koblar (18) and Noah Steen (21) have already scored six goals each at this World Championship. Koblar, who is only 18, is the Norwegians' most dangerous scorer. With six goals and a total of nine scoring points, he leads his team's internal standings. Despite his young age, the striker shows remarkable nerve in front of goal and is one of the discoveries of this World Championship. Noah Steen is no less dangerous. The 21-year-old has also scored six times and regularly creates danger with his pace and finishing power. Together, the two form the offensive heart of the Norwegian team. The young Norwegians are dangerous Nati, watch out for this hockey-Haaland!

Nati coach Cadieux: "It will be even more difficult in the semi-final than against Sweden"

The Swiss national team in the role of favorites After their convincing performances to date, with eight wins from eight games, Switzerland go into the clash with the Norwegians as clear favorites to reach the semi-finals for the first time at a World Cup. A year ago, the Swiss won 3-0 in the preliminary round, albeit against a completely different team that only just managed to avoid relegation. Their opponents in the final on Sunday evening would be record world champions Canada or Finland; in the event of a semi-final defeat, Switzerland would play for bronze.

Hello ... ... and welcome to the live ticker of the World Championship semi-final between Switzerland and Norway. The two teams will be battling it out in the SwissLife Arena in Zurich from 15:20 for a place in the grand final. You can follow the action live here. Show more

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