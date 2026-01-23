The WTA 1000 tournament in Toronto lost two of its three top-seeded players early Sunday morning.

WTA Toronto The No. 1 and No. 3 seeds are out: Sabalenka and Pegula suffer defeats

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and American Jessica Pegula (WTA No. 3), winner of the tournament in Canada in 2023 and 2024, were eliminated.

Sabalenka lost to 16th-seeded Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova (WTA 19) 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 4-6 after 2 hours and 31 minutes. Sabalenka, who is aiming for her third consecutive title at the U.S. Open next month, hit a forehand into the net in the third set and was broken to fall behind 1–3. Alexandrova held on to her lead for the rest of the match.

Earlier in the day, Jessica Pegula had suffered the same fate as Sabalenka. She, too, was defeated by a Russian player. Diana Shnaider (WTA No. 17) won 6-3, 6-3. Shnaider, who reached the semifinals at this year’s French Open, had to contend with windy conditions. Her career record against players ranked in the top 5 in the world now stands at three wins and three losses.

Belinda Bencic will play her round of 16 match early Monday morning. Her opponent, Alexandra Eala (WTA No. 20), is a left-hander from the Philippines.