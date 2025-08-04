Lando Norris took victory in Hungary with a daring strategy. Picture: dpa

Formula 1 goes into the summer break with a tight title race. The international media celebrate Hungary winner Lando Norris - and see a "Ferrari disaster".

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you McLaren delivers the next demonstration of power at the Hungarian GP and heads into the summer break with a double victory.

With his fifth win of the season, Lando Norris makes the Formula 1 title duel with his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri even more exciting.

The international media response to the Hungarian Grand Prix: Show more

Great Britain

"The Sun":"Wonder-Lando. Lando Norris kisses his proud girlfriend and celebrates a razor-thin victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix. It will go down in history as a defining moment for the championship as the plucky Briton went for a one-stop strategy and it paid off against the bold and fearless Australian Oscar Piastri."

"The Guardian:"Lando Norris took the Hungarian Grand Prix when he scored a one-stop coup for McLaren in an absolutely thrilling and nerve-wracking strategic battle. In an extraordinary and dramatic finale, he relegated teammate Oscar Piastri to second place."

"Daily Mirror":"Lando Norris secured a decisive victory in the battle for the Formula 1 title at the Hungarian Grand Prix with a superb execution of an alternative strategy."

Italy

"Gazzetta dello Sport":"Norris' coup in Hungary: he makes a mistake, wins thanks to his strategy and keeps the world championship open."

"Tuttosport":"Ferrari disaster, Leclerc from first place to fourth in Hungary! His angry outburst: "Undrivable". It finally seemed to be the right opportunity to turn the season around, but once again the pole position that Charles Leclerc had won in qualifying on the eve of the Hungarian Grand Prix did not bring the desired success."

Spain

"Marca":"A masterpiece by Norris and a heroic act by Alonso dominate the strategic battle. Budapest, the gateway to the East, was also the gateway to the Formula 1 World Championship. Because the Hungarian Grand Prix developed into a thrilling strategic battle in which the favorite Lando Norris made the world championship exciting again after he left his teammate and leader Oscar Piastri behind."

"Mundo Deportivo":"Norris heats up the F1 World Championship in Hungary."

"Sport":"Lando Norris took a dramatic victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix ahead of his teammate Oscar Piastri, who put him under pressure in a heart-stopping final."

France

"Le Parisien":"Another demonstration of McLaren's mastery! Lando Norris secured a prestigious victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix on the demanding Hungaroring circuit."

"RMC":"The Hungarian Grand Prix was slow to get going, but ultimately provided another epic battle between McLaren for victory. Lando Norris won for the ninth time in his career ahead of his teammate Oscar Piastri. Charles Leclerc lost a lot."

Austria

"Kronen-Zeitung":"McLaren double victory in Hungary, frustration for Leclerc"

"Salzburger Nachrichten":"Red Bull Racing experienced a weekend to forget at the last Formula 1 race before the summer break, in which the two McLaren drivers once again dominated the action. "

You might also be interested in this