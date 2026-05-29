After reaching the semi-finals, Reto Suri praises the Nati for their victory against Sweden. However, he also emphasizes that the Nati were lucky with Timo Meier's foul and warns against their next opponents, Norway.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland defeats Sweden 3:1 in Zurich after a tough battle and reaches the World Cup semi-finals for the third time in a row.

Reto Suri praises the team performance and the physical presence of the Nati, but is happy to see Timo Meier without a match penalty after his hard knee contact.

Switzerland will face surprise team Norway in the semi-final. Suri warns against the structured underdogs, but believes the Nati have a clear advantage if they play consistently. Show more

Switzerland is through to the World Cup semi-finals. After a tough battle in Zurich, the Nati beat Sweden 3:1.

"An incredible game. An incredible team performance and a well-deserved place in the semi-finals," Reto Suri gushed to blue Sport the day after the game.

"We found a way to hold our own. Even when the Swedes had the upper hand at times, we were able to keep up physically and pull the momentum back", Suri said of the Nati's sometimes aggressive style of play.

"Meier got away with a black eye"

In Sweden, meanwhile, they are up in arms over a hard foul by Timo Meier. The Scandinavians had demanded a match penalty against the NHL star. Suri also confirms that Meier was lucky: "I think if you look at it from the other side, the knee-to-knee contact is already there. Switzerland and Timo Meier got away with a black eye."

Switzerland have now reached the World Cup semi-finals for the third time in a row. A success that has almost become a matter of course. "That speaks volumes for the staff, the team and Swiss field hockey in general," praises Suri. But he warns: "Nothing can be taken for granted in sport. Even if you might think that from the outside. So hats off to everyone involved."

Next opponent Norway

On Saturday, the national team will now face tournament surprise Norway. The Swiss are clear favorites, but Suri warns: "Norway is the underdog of the tournament. They beat Sweden and pushed Canada all the way to overtime. A good team in terms of play. They are very structured and have a clear defensive concept."

Surprise team Norway awaits Switzerland in the semi-finals. IMAGO/justpictures.ch

"But I'm convinced that Switzerland has more quality across all four lines and that if they play their game, they'll beat these Norwegians with a consistent 60 minutes."