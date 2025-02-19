Chaos on the supposed finishing straight of stage 1 of the Tour of the Algarve. Picture: Keystone

The 1st stage of the Tour of the Algarve ends with a chaotic finish that is not counted because the majority of the peloton gets lost. Jan Christen is thus robbed of 3rd place in Lagos.

Christen from Aargau, together with the supposed winner Filippo Ganna from Italy and Stefan Küng from Thurgau in fifth place, was one of around 20 riders in the peloton who took the right exit at the last traffic circle after 192 kilometers. The vast majority took the wrong turn due to a lack of signaling and rode along the last road on the other side of the barrier - right next to the spectators, some of whom were only just able to avoid the racers.

"That's ridiculous for me. We fight for position for 90 kilometers and in the end it's for nothing. That has to have consequences. It's pretty frustrating," said an annoyed Marco Haller from Austria, who rides for the Swiss team Tudor.

Two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard and four-time Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic are among those making their season debut at the five-day tour, which ends on Sunday with an individual time trial in Faro.