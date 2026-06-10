The Carolina Hurricanes equalize in the NHL playoff final against the Vegas Golden Knights thanks to a narrow victory. The best-of-7 series is tied 2-2 after the 5-3 away win in Las Vegas.

The two finalists have now alternated wins and losses. This time, a goal into an empty net 55 seconds before the end, when the hosts were playing without a goalkeeper and wanted to force an equalizer, decided the game.

The Golden Knights are aiming for their second title in four years. In the nine years since their NHL debut, the franchise from the gambling metropolis is already in the final series for the third time. For the Hurricanes, 20 years after their first title, it's about the second Stanley Cup triumph in their history.

The game on Wednesday night was very entertaining. For example, Hurricanes player Jordan Staal scored his second goal to make it 4-3. Or the Golden Knights were unlucky that a supposed goal by Brayden McNabb in the first period did not count because the puck only crossed the line fractions of a second after the intermission siren. The game was also quickly over after Carolina made it 2:0 after just three and a half minutes.