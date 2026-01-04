"Thank you very much": World champion Littler reconciles with fans - Gallery Littler's second World Championship title is perfect. Image: dpa All is well again: Littler makes up with the fans. Image: dpa "Thank you very much": World champion Littler reconciles with fans - Gallery Littler's second World Championship title is perfect. Image: dpa All is well again: Littler makes up with the fans. Image: dpa

At the age of 18, Luke Littler is world darts champion for the second time. This is how the press reacts to the exceptional talent.

DPA dpa

Luke Littler has stormed to the title at the World Darts Championship for the second time. This is how the British and international press react to the clear 7:1 in the final against Dutchman Gian van Veen.

England

"The Sun":"Unstoppable, invincible, inevitable - Luke Littler becomes a legend by fulfilling his dream of defending his title at Ally Pally in spectacular fashion. 'The Nuke' crowned one of the greatest seasons in darts history by defending the Sid Waddell Trophy and scooping a record £1 million prize fund."

Press Association: "Luke Littler's biggest obstacle on the way to his second successive World Championship title was the return of the Ally Pally wasp."

"The Telegraph:"The Ally Pally Wasp returns to attack Luke Littler in the final."

BBC: "Littler's masterstroke secures him second World Championship title in a row."

Sky Sports: "Demolition! Littler dominates van Veen and the Wasp to defend his title."

"The Independent:"Luke Littler underpins his place among the world's greatest darts players with his second successive World Championship title. The 18-year-old joins the ranks of Phil Taylor, Adrian Lewis and Gary Anderson, who have also won two titles in a row - and is the new king of Alexandra Palace."

Netherlands

De Telegraaf: "Gian van Veen's World Championship dream comes to an end: The outstanding Luke Littler defeats the Dutchman and defends his world title. Van Veen misses the surprise."

"AD":"Gian van Veen missed out on becoming the third Dutch world champion of all time. The reigning world champion Luke Littler, only 18 years old, demonstrated impressively on Saturday evening that he is in a class of his own in the darts world."

USA

"The Athletic":"Teenage phenomenon Luke Littler has once again made history by winning the PDC World Darts Championship for the second year in a row."

Austria

"Krone":"Outstanding Littler storms to title defense."