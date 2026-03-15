Kimi Antonelli wins his first Formula 1 race in Shanghai. Imago

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli becomes the second youngest winner in the history of Formula 1. In China, Lewis Hamilton celebrates his first podium for Ferrari.

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In Shanghai, 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli celebrates his first Formula 1 victory in a Mercedes. Lewis Hamilton races to his first podium finish for Ferrari in third place. International press reviews of the Chinese Grand Prix.

🇮🇹 Italy

"Gazzetta dello Sport": "As soon as the microphone was put in his hand, he burst into tears - beautiful, genuine tears. This is how Kimi Antonelli released the tension after his wonderful first F1 victory... Kimi is also a victory for Toto Wolff, the man who believed in him to replace none other than Lewis Hamilton."

"La Stampa": "Antonelli triumphs, first Italian in 20 years. Hamilton third, first podium for Ferrari. Mercedes double victory in Shanghai. Exciting duel between the two Ferraris, Lewis finishes ahead of Leclerc."

"Corriere della Sera": "Tears, pride, a fairy tale. Kimi Antonelli was already moved to tears under his helmet in the final laps as he left Italy in turmoil after a masterful race with a few small slips... At 19, he ends a twenty-year drought; Giancarlo Fisichella had been the last to win the 2006 Malaysian Grand Prix in Briatore's Renault days."

"Tuttosport": "It's true: Andrea Kimi Antonelli triumphs at the Chinese Grand Prix and brings the Italian flag back to the top step of the Formula 1 podium 20 years after Giancarlo Fisichella! Behind the Bolognese driver is of course his teammate George Russell (who had a difficult race), followed by the first podium with Ferrari for a great Lewis Hamilton."

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

"Daily Mail: "Watch out, George! Because Kimi Antonelli became the second youngest winner in Formula One history at the Chinese Grand Prix - while Lewis Hamilton finished third to claim his first podium for Ferrari. Make no mistake: George Russell remains the favorite for the title at the start of the season after winning the sprint in Melbourne a week ago and here in Shanghai on Saturday."

"The Sun": "Forza Italia. Kimi Antonelli burst into tears after securing his emotional first Grand Prix victory in China. Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, was overjoyed after finishing third behind George Russell to claim his first podium for Ferrari."

Kimi Antonelli is showered by Lewis Hamilton. George Russell, meanwhile, treats himself to a sip of champagne. Imago

"Telegraph": "Antonelli celebrates breakthrough win at Chinese Grand Prix ahead of Russell and Hamilton... But it was another chaotic, controversial grand prix under the new 2026 rules, with neither McLaren making it to the start."

"Guardian": "Kimi Antonelli celebrated his first Formula 1 victory for Mercedes by winning the Chinese Grand Prix after a confident and confident race in Shanghai. The 19-year-old Italian beat team-mate George Russell, who finished second, to become the second-youngest driver ever to win a race - only four-time world champion Max Verstappen is younger."

"Independent": "Kimi Antonelli has entered the battle for the world championship after becoming the second youngest ever Formula One winner with his victory at the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday - while Lewis Hamilton claimed the first podium of his Ferrari career."

🇪🇸 Spain

"As": "No star was born, because he already had the star on his racing suit before he started. But Kimi Antonelli started from pole position and took his first Formula 1 victory at the Chinese GP in a top-class car - a Mercedes that can fight for the title - without losing his nerve in the few critical moments he faced. The 19-year-old Italian made his dream come true."

"El Mundo": "The regulars at Montmeló still remember that clean-shaven teenager Max Verstappen, who at 18 was the fastest of them all and the youngest winner in Formula 1 history. Exactly a decade later, he has found a successor. Another precocious talent, Kimi Antonelli, celebrated his first victory in the world championship on Sunday at the age of 19 and promises to become a star, a champion, a great, just like the Dutchman back then."

"Marca": "Andrea Kimi Antonelli is already great. The Italian prodigy (born in August 2006) proved with his first victory that he is destined to be one of the greats of Formula 1. The driver from Bologna dominated the Chinese Grand Prix with a breathtaking Mercedes and a brutal pace right from the start."

🇫🇷 France

"L'Équipe": "After his record pole position on Saturday, Kimi Antonelli won the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday. The Italian from Mercedes is now the second youngest winner in Formula 1 behind Verstappen. He left his team-mate George Russell and the Ferraris behind him, who provided the excitement."

"Ouest-France": "On Sunday, March 15, Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) showed all his potential by winning the Chinese Grand Prix - his first career victory. This makes the Italian the second youngest winner in Formula 1."

🇨🇭Schweiz

"Blick": "Kimi Antonelli does not come through without a moment of shock on the way to his first GP victory in Formula 1: Two laps before the end of the race, he hit a corner anything but the way he wanted. However, the mistake only costs him a few seconds - the triumph is now out of reach for the 19-year-old Italian. When Giancarlo Fisichella last won the Italian GP in March 2006, Antonelli, who was visibly moved in the winner's interview, had not even been born yet."

"Berner Zeitung": "After many failures, a 19-year-old continues the Mercedes show. Several drivers fail to see the finish line at the Formula 1 GP in Shanghai. In the end, Kimi Antonelli triumphs ahead of his team-mate George Russell. Audi comes away empty-handed."

🇦🇹 Austria

"Kronen-Zeitung": "Andrea Kimi Antonelli has won the Chinese Grand Prix! For the 19-year-old, it is the first Formula 1 victory of his young career. Meanwhile, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and, above all, the McLaren racing team experienced a bitter day."

"Salzburger Nachrichten": "Mercedes remains the dominant force at the start of the new era in Formula 1. The Silver Arrows celebrated their next two victories in China in both the sprint race on Saturday and the Grand Prix on Sunday in two more entertaining races with the new rules."

🇳🇱 Netherlands

"De Telegraaf": "Max Verstappen ended a disastrous weekend in China "with a bang". The Red Bull driver did not reach the finish line due to engine problems. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) won his first Formula 1 race. Antonelli (19) is the first Italian to win a Formula 1 race since Giancarlo Fisichella in 2006."

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