Parting ways before the home World Cup: national team coach Patrick Fischer is doomed by a forged Covid certificate. Picture: Keystone

Outrage, frustration and melancholy mingle in the newspaper articles about Swiss national ice hockey coach Patrick Fischer, who was sacked without notice.

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Fischer's trip to the Olympic Games in Beijing in 2022 with a fake Covid certificate became public on Monday, triggered by an SRF investigation. The media storm had swept him out of office, according to the report.

"Tamedia":"A stupidity is Fischer's undoing", wrote the Tamedia newspapers in an article on the Swiss national ice hockey team coach, who was dismissed with immediate effect. Fischer's hopes of still being able to lead the team to the World Championships have thus been dashed. Swiss Ice Hockey had initially underestimated the extent of his offense. "But in the last 48 hours, the pressure increased." The case threatened to overshadow the World Championships, which would not have been in the interests of the sponsors either. "As abrupt and painful as Fischer's departure is, the Swiss federation had no other choice. Every day that they waited would have been a day lost and would have further exacerbated the situation."

"NZZ":"A spring storm of indignation had been gathering over Fischer and the association since Monday evening," wrote the NZZ. "The trust in the national team coach, which had been damaged overnight, was further eroded by the clumsy communication." But even the best crisis communication would have been of little help, "Fischer's approach was so brazen", the newspaper continued.

Among other things, it criticized Fischer for emphasizing for years that no one was above the team. He had not realized until the end that this was exactly what he had done. He could have coached the team in Beijing without being vaccinated, which would have cost him a long stay in quarantine, but at least not his job. "There is something unworthy about the end of the Fischer era," the newspaper stated.

"Blick": Blick also writes of an undignified end. This is now just as much a part of Fischer's legacy as the three World Championship silver medals, a generation of enthusiastic field hockey fans and a decade of development work. "Fischer was the man of values. The man of clear words, the preacher of honesty, discipline and integrity," wrote Blick's head of sport Emanuel Gisi in his commentary. He was someone who "adjusted the moral compass for his players when the needle shook". This credibility is now not only damaged, but "gone".

"CH Media":"Controversies surrounding coaches are as much a part of the business as salt is to the earth", wrote the CH Media titles on Thursday. This time, however, it was about the most successful coach in Swiss field hockey history (since 1908) and Switzerland was competing at the home World Championships in Zurich and Fribourg for the first time with realistic chances of winning the title. "Not even the good Lord could have created a better starting position for a national coach," wrote CH Media.

But now the media storm, the likes of which not many sports stars have had to endure, has swept him out of office. "You could almost have thought that the credibility of field hockey as a whole, and indeed the values of Western culture, were hanging on a forged document from the pandemic era." The matter had taken on worrying dimensions and in the end there were only losers. "It's a sad chapter in field hockey history."

"20 Minuten":"Switzerland believes in itself now more than ever. Now it is to crown its era at the home World Cup without its master builder of all things," wrote the news portal 20 Minuten wistfully. The fact that the euphoria surrounding this home World Championship is so great is also thanks to Fischer. "He has given Swiss ice hockey a completely new mindset." When he took over ten years ago, he not only brought NHL experience with him, but above all the attitude of being courageous, playing offensively and believing in himself. The results speak for themselves. "Thanks to the former national team coach, Switzerland has developed from an underdog to a team that can play for gold at any time and keep up with the big ones."

"SRF": In its "Heute Morgen" program, SRF, which first got the ball rolling with its research, reports of a "bang on the ice" - and this just one month before the home World Championships. After the association had initially supported the coach, the pressure had become too great due to the public debate surrounding Fischer. The separation is the right decision, says SRF expert Marc Reichert: "It feels like a liberating blow to me. I almost can't imagine that it would have been possible to focus on field hockey without the story being a recurring theme."