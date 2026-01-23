With the mountain finish on the legendary Mont Ventoux, this year's Tour de France Femmes will reach its climax on Friday. What does this mountain hold in store for the women?

On Friday, the climb up Mont Ventoux will push the best female cyclists in the Tour de France to their limits for the first time

In the midst of the eerie lunar landscape, Tom Simpson once fell unconscious from his bike and never woke up again. Lance Armstrong and Marco Pantani battled it out here in a breathtaking climbing duel. And Chris Froome even had to make an involuntary run up the mountain after a spectacular mishap involving a TV motorcycle.

Welcome to Mont Ventoux, the Mountain of Terror, the Giant of Provence. Standing 1,910 meters tall, with slopes reaching up to a 15 percent gradient, leading to a weather station at the summit. There is hardly a mountain that commands as much respect among professional cyclists as this limestone colossus.

On Friday, for the first time, the women will also take on the legendary Tour de France. The queen stage covers 3,565 meters of elevation gain and is likely to play a decisive role in the battle for the overall victory. The race will take the classic and more challenging southern ascent from Bédoin to climb Mont Ventoux.

Tour director Marion Rousse is convinced that women’s cycling no longer needs to shy away from even the most challenging climbs: “I don’t think there’s a mountain today that’s too difficult for women’s cycling. The level of performance is becoming more and more balanced. There are no longer any climbs that we skip because we’re afraid they’re too hard or would cause too large a time gap.”

As a reminder: For example, in 2024, the women’s Tour de France included the Alpe d’Huez in its route. The final stage provided a nail-biting finish down to the last second on the 21 hairpin turns. Dutch rider Demi Vollering charged up the mountain the fastest, but ultimately fell four seconds short of the overall victory.