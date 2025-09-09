The Rapperswil-Jona Lakers beat the SCL Tigers 5-1 and are the first leaders of the new season Keystone

The Lakers led 3:0 after 21 minutes and 5:0 after 42 minutes. Nico Dünner scored for the St. Gallen team while shorthanded (2:0) and Gian-Marco Wetter on the power play (4:0). The remaining goals were scored by foreign players for Rapperswil-Jona. The first game without last season's hero, goalie Stéphane Charlin, ended in disaster for Langnau. Visually, the Emmental side kept up to some extent, but careless mistakes led to a crushing defeat.

From 0:1 to 5:3

The scoring sequence in Genève-Servette Hockey Club's 5:3 home win against Ajoie gave the impression of suspense: 0:1 - 4:1 - 4:3 - 5:3. In reality, however, Ajoie only pulled back to 3:4 with 73 seconds remaining, and a little later Sakari Manninen decided the game with a 5:3 goal into an empty net. Servette proved its offensive class and won its first opening game since 2022. Ajoie has lost all five of its opening games in the National League since being promoted four years ago.

Late turnaround

Lugano led 2:1 in Fribourg until the 54th minute, when Ludvig Johnson equalized for Gottéron. And in the 63rd minute, Attilio Biasca secured Fribourg's first home win in overtime.

Shutout for Genoni

EV Zug took a 2-0 lead after just 19 minutes against Bern through Andreas Wingerli and Jan Kovar (on the power play). Wingerli also scored into the empty net in the final period to make the final score 3-0. Wingerli was involved in all three Zug goals. Leonardo Genoni recorded a shutout with 26 saves.

0.3 seconds

The ZSC Lions' first game was a thriller. The two-time champions trailed three times, equalized three times and scored the lucky winning goal 0.3 seconds before the end through Yannick Weber.

Hunter's false start

In Davos - Lausanne (4:1), it took until the 37th minute for the first goal to be scored. Goals were scored earlier in the other six games. The groundbreaking first goal was scored by Lausanne's Ken Jäger, who was born in Davos and will be back with the HCD next season. Jäger was given a five-minute penalty plus the remainder of his suspension for a check to the head. During this power play, Davos took the lead through captain Matej Stransky.

Ambri's late victory

Kloten took a 1-0 lead in Ambri through Max Lindroth, but 21-year-old defenseman Simone Terraneo equalized with his second National League goal in the second period. And just when everyone was expecting overtime, Swedish back Tim Heed scored the winning goal 8.6 seconds before the final buzzer to make it 2-1.

The match telegrams:

Davos - Lausanne 4:1 (0:0, 1:0, 3:1)

3696 spectators. - SR Lemelin/Hungerbühler, Nater/Cattaneo. - Goals: 37. Stransky (Frick, Corvi/power play goal) 1:0. 43. Ryfors (Tambellini) 2:0. 56. Zadina 3:0. 59. (58:28) Zehnder (Oksanen/power play goal) 3:1 (no goalkeeper). 60 (59:09) Jung 4:1 (into the empty net). - Penalties: 6 times 2 minutes against Davos, 4 times 2 plus 5 minutes (Jäger) plus playing time (Jäger) against Lausanne. - PostFinance top scorers: Stransky; Riat.

Davos: Aeschlimann; Fora, Frick; Andersson, Dahlbeck; Gross, Jung; Barandun; Nussbaumer, Ryfors, Tambellini; Stransky, Corvi, Knak; Kessler, Asplund, Zadina; Frehner, Egli, Parrée; Waidacher.

Lausanne: Pasche; Baragano, Brannström; Niku, Marti; Heldner, Fiedler; Vouardoux, Sansonnens; Riat, Czarnik, Caggiula; Fuchs, Kahun, Rochette; Zehnder, Jäger, Oksanen; Hügli, Prassl, Douay.

Remarks: Davos without Lemieux (extra player), Lausanne without Suomela (injured). Lausanne without a goalkeeper from 56:43 to 58:28.

ZSC Lions - Biel 4:3 (0:1, 1:0, 3:2)

10'152 spectators. - SR Piechaczek/Ströbel, Humair/De Paris. - Goals: 9. Laaksonen 0:1. 32. Baltisberger (Aberg, Balcers/powerplay goal) 1:1. 43. Andersson (Sallinen, Hofer/powerplay goal) 1:2. 45. Grant (Kukan, Frödén) 2:2. 51. Kneubuehler (Rajala, Dionicio) 2:3. 54. Balcers (Grant) 3:3. 60. (59:59) Weber (Grant, Kukan) 4:3. - Penalties: 2 times 2 minutes each. - PostFinance top scorers: Geering; Haas.

ZSC Lions: Hrubec; Weber, Kukan; Lehtonen, Marti; Geering, Schwendeler; Trutmann; Sigrist, Malgin, Andrighetto; Frödén, Grant, Balcers; Aberg, Bader, Riedi; Baltisberger, Baechler, Henry; Olsson.

Biel: Säteri; Laaksonen, Zryd; Stampfli, Blessing; Burren, Grossmann; Dionicio; Sylvegaard, Andersson, Sallinen; Hofer, Haas, Kneubuehler; Cajka, Neuenschwander, Rajala; Sablatnig, Bärtschi, Braillard; Cattin.

Remarks: ZSC Lions without Andreoff and Hollenstein (both injured), Biel without Christen, Müller (both injured) and Hultström (extra foreigner).

Zug - Bern 3:0 (2:0, 0:0, 1:0)

7073 spectators (sold out). - SR Wiegand/Ruprecht, Huguet/Bürgy. - Goals: 8. Wingerli (Wey) 1:0. 20. (19:05) Kovar (Kubalik, Wingerli/powerplay goal) 2:0. 57. Wingerli (Eggenberger) 3:0 (into the empty net). - Penalties: 1 x 2 minutes against Zug, 2 x 2 minutes against Bern. - PostFinance top scorers: Kovar; Untersander.

Zug: Genoni; Diaz, Sklenicka; Bengtsson, Stadler; Balestra, Geisser; Moret; Martschini, Tatar, Kubalik; Wey, Senteler, Wingerli; Herzog, Kovar, Hofmann; Eggenberger, Leuenberger, Lindemann; Antenen.

Bern: Reideborn; Jakowenko, Lindholm; Untersander, Füllemann; Vermin, Rhyn; Kindschi; Merelä, Aaltonen, Marchon; Lehmann, Baumgartner, Scherwey; Schild, Müller, Alge; Levin Moser, Ritzmann, Simon Moser; Schenk.

Remarks: Zug without Riva, Schlumpf (both injured), Künzle (suspended) and Vozenilek (supernumerary foreigner), Bern without Ejdsell, Kreis, Loeffel (all injured), Graf and Häman Aktell (both sick). Bern without a goalkeeper from 56:25 to 56:47.

Ambri-Piotta - Kloten 2:1 (0:0, 1:1, 1:0)

6149 spectators. - SR Kaukokari/Gerber, Gnemmi/Bichsel. - Goals: 22. Puhakka (Leino/underpaid goal!) 0:1. 34. Terraneo (Joly, Manix Landry) 1:1. 60. (59:52) Heed (Pestoni, Terraneo) 2:1. - Penalties: 2 times 2 minutes each. - PostFinance top scorers: Bürgler; Kellenberger.

Ambri-Piotta: Senn; Virtanen, Bachmann; Heed, Terraneo; Dario Wüthrich, Zaccheo Dotti; Zgraggen; Pestoni, Heim, DiDomenico; Bürgler, Tierney, Petan; Joly, Manix Landry, De Luca; Lukas Landry, Kostner, Müller; Zwerger.

Kloten: Waeber; Wolf, Lindroth; Hausheer, Klok; Steiner, Profico; Kellenberger; Simic, Gignac, Puhakka; Meyer, Morley, Ramel; Weibel, Leino, Schreiber; Derungs, Smirnovs, Schäppi; Körbler.

Remarks: Ambri-Piotta without Isacco Dotti, Grassi (both injured) and Formenton (extra foreigner), Kloten without Simon Meier (injured). Kloten without goalkeeper from 59:52.

Fribourg-Gottéron - Lugano 3:2 (1:0, 0:1, 1:1, 1:0) n.V.

9280 spectators (sold out). - SR Borga/Hebeisen, Meusy/Gurtner. - Goals: 14. Wallmark (Sörensen, Gerber) 1:0. 27. Canonica (Fazzini, Sgarbossa) 1:1. 52. Thürkauf (Carrick) 1:2. 54. Johnson (Sörensen, Wallmark) 2:2. 63. Biasca (Kapla) 3:2. - Penalties: 3 times 2 minutes against Fribourg-Gottéron, 4 times 2 plus 5 minutes (Jesper Peltonen) plus time (Jesper Peltonen) against Lugano. - PostFinance top scorers: Sprunger; Thürkauf.

Fribourg-Gottéron: Berra; Glauser, Streule; Rathgeb, Jecker; Kapla, Johnson; Seiler; Bertschy, Schmid, Biasca; Sprunger, De la Rose, Borgström; Sörensen, Wallmark, Marchon; Nicolet, Walser, Gerber; Dorthe.

Lugano: Schlegel; Carrick, Müller; Aebischer, Dahlström; Jesper Peltonen, Alatalo; Brian Zanetti; Simion, Thürkauf, Bertaggia; Fazzini, Sgarbossa, Canonica; Kupari, Sanford, Perlini; Marco Zanetti, Morini, Cormier; Aleksi Peltonen.

Remarks: Fribourg-Gottéron without Etter (injured) and Nemeth (sick), Lugano without Henry and Sekac (both injured).

Genève-Servette - Ajoie 5:3 (0:1, 2:0, 3:2)

6003 spectators. - SR Tscherrig/Staudenmann, Stalder/Duc. - Goals: 6th Robin (Nättinen) 0:1. 27th Pouliot (Saarijärvi, Charlin) 1:1. 29th Vesey (Jooris/underpaid goal!) 2:1. 41st (40:38) Granlund (Saarijärvi, Manninen) 3:1. 48th Pouliot (Jooris, Rod/powerplay goal) 4:1. 54th Nättinen (Devos, Mottet/powerplay goal) 4:2 (without goalkeeper). 59th (58:47) Devos (Gauthier) 4:3. 60th (59:44) Manninen 5:3 (into the empty net). - Penalties: 8 times 2 minutes against Genève-Servette, 7 times 2 minutes against Ajoie. - PostFinance top scorers: Rod; Fischer.

Genève-Servette: Charlin; Le Coultre, Saarijärvi; Rutta, Chanton; Karrer, Berni; Sutter, Ignatavicius; Puljujärvi, Manninen, Granlund; Praplan, Jooris, Vesey; Pouliot, Richard, Rod; Miranda, Hischier, Verboon.

Ajoie: Ciaccio; Honka, Friman; Pilet, Yonas Berthoud; Fischer, Pouilly; Nussbaumer; Robin, Bellemare, Nättinen; Wick, Devos, Mottet; Sopa, Gauthier, Veckaktins; Kevin Bozon, Schläpfer, Pedretti; Schmutz.

Remarks: Genève-Servette without Tim Bozon (injured), Akeson and Beck (both overtime), Ajoie without Cavalleri, Fey, Garessus, Hazen, Romanenghi, Thiry and Turkulainen (all injured). Ajoie without a goalkeeper from 53:42 to 53:48, 56:47 to 58:46 and 59:20 to 59:44.

Rapperswil-Jona Lakers - SCL Tigers 5:1 (2:0, 2:0, 1:1)

4293 spectators. - SR Stolc/Dipietro, Francey/Bachelut. - Goals: 4. Larsson (Fritz, Rask) 1:0. 19. Dünner (Lammer/underpaid goal!) 2:0. 21. (20:59) Fritz 3:0. 40. (39:30) Wetter (Lammer, Honka/powerplay goal) 4:0. 42. Strömwall (Graf, Moy) 5:0. 59. Björninen (Julian Schmutz, Meier) 5:1. - Penalties: 8 times 2 minutes against Rapperswil-Jona Lakers, 9 times 2 minutes against SCL Tigers. - PostFinance top scorers: Dünner; Pesonen.

Rapperswil-Jona Lakers: Nyffeler; Honka, Maier; Kellenberger, Larsson; Capaul, Jelovac; Henauer; Strömwall, Moy, Graf; Fritz, Rask, Taibel; Lammer, Dünner, Wetter; Hofer, Albrecht, Embacher; Zangger.

SCL Tigers: Boltshauser; Kinnunen, Riikola; Meier, Baltisberger; Erni, Guggenheim; Mathys; Julian Schmutz, Björninen, Mäenalanen; Pesonen, O'Reilly, Rohrbach; Allenspach, Felcman, Bachofner; Petrini, Salzgeber, Lapinskis; Fahrni.

Remarks: Rapperswil-Jona Lakers without Hornecker and Jensen (both injured), SCL Tigers without Paschoud, Petersson and Flavio Schmutz (all injured).