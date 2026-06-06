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Cliff diving on stream The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series for the first time in Florida

Syl Battistuzzi

6.6.2026

Premiere in Florida! The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2026 is coming to the US Gulf Coast for the first time. The elite divers jump into Tampa Bay at St. Pete Pier in St. Petersburg. A historic battle for important points!

06.06.2026, 18:55

06.06.2026, 18:56

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series is coming to the US Gulf Coast for the first time. St. Petersburg is ready to host the adrenaline-filled spectacle on June 5 and 6.

Florida's Sunshine City will provide a sun-drenched venue for the 2026 season, with elite cliff divers jumping from the newly redesigned St. Pete Pier into the crystal clear waters of Tampa Bay.

With the season in full swing at the second stop and the Cliff Divers fighting for a good starting position in the championship standings, the very first winners will immortalize themselves at this new location in Florida as the stars of a new chapter in the history of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.

This year's USA stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series will be broadcast live on blue Sport from 19:00.

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