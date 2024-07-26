Just like two years ago at the final round of the Eigenössischer in Pratteln: Joel Wicki (left) against Matthias Aeschbacher on the Brünig in the final round Keystone

In the final round of the Bergkranzfest on the Brünig on Sunday, the final round of the last Swiss National Wrestling Championships will be repeated. Wrestling king Joel Wicki will duel with Matthias Aeschbacher.

At the Brünig-Schwinget, there will be some top pairings for the opening round. Joel Wicki and Matthias Aeschbacher go head-to-head, Pirmin Reichmuth has to fight Kilian Wenger.

The top Bernese wrestlers Fabian Staudenmann and Adrian Walther are missing.

Southwestern Switzerland is represented by 20 athletes. Among them is Bernhard Kämpf, who can snatch the 100th wreath of his career on the Brünig. Show more

Wicki was crowned king in Pratteln two years ago, while Aeschbacher also had a few chances to win the title in the first twelve minutes of the final round.

Generally speaking, the following applies to the wrestling festival on the Brünig: The Central Swiss start from the role of favorites against the Bernese. The Bernese are missing Fabian Staudenmann and Adrian Walther, who have dominated the last two seasons in the Bernese region. Aeschbacher leads the Bernese delegation, which is still strong with eight Swiss. The Swiss from Central Switzerland will be at their best on the Brünig with wrestling king Wicki and Pirmin Reichmuth.

Last year's winner Samuel Giger will be absent as he is unable to take part this year due to rotation. Instead, 20 athletes from south-western Switzerland will be taking part. Bernhard Kämpf, winner on the Brünig nine and seven years ago, could become the 33rd wrestler in history to make it into the illustrious circle of 100-time wreath winners.

The other top pairings in the Anschwingen are as follows: Pirmin Reichmuth against Kilian Wenger, Mike Müllestein against Florian Gnägi, Bernhard Kämpf against Lario Kramer and Romain Collaud against Christian Schuler.

