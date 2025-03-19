  1. Residential Customers
Equalizer in the series The SCL Tigers continue to challenge qualifying winners Lausanne

19.3.2025 - 22:31

Double goal scorer Dario Rohrbach is Langnau's big figure in the 3-2 home win against Lausanne.
Picture: sda

The SCL Tigers continue to make life difficult for qualifying winners Lausanne. With their second home win (3:2), they tie the quarter-final series at 2:2.

Dario Rohrbach, Dario Rohrbach again and again. In the 24th minute, the youngster of the season took a pass from Harri Pesonen and scored with a direct shot to make it 1:0 for the underdogs.

And when Julian Schmutz made it 2:0 and Jason Fuchs reduced the deficit just 35 seconds later, Rohrbach was on hand again. The 26-year-old from Bern energetically powered his way through the Lausanne defense and increased the lead to 3:1 with his third goal within a minute.

The Emmental side were not to be denied, even though Michael Hügli reduced the deficit once more. They made the supposedly most one-sided quarter-final series all the more exciting. Langnau had lost four times to last year's playoff finalists in qualifying.

Second piece of good news for the SCL Tigers: Stéphane Charlin, the outstanding goalie and MVP of the qualifiers, was back on the bench for the first time and surprisingly early after his knee injury at the beginning of February. However, there is currently no reason to take Luca Boltshauser out of goal. In any case, Lausanne remain challenged. They must now play to their home strength on Friday.

