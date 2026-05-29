The ice hockey team impresses at the home World Championships with their eighth win in eight games and knocks fearsome opponents Sweden out of the tournament. The Swiss fans are correspondingly euphoric and dreaming of the title.

Sandro Zappella

The Swiss national ice hockey team continues to write its own World Championship fairytale. In the quarter-finals, they beat dreaded opponents Sweden 3:1 despite trailing 0:1. This puts the national team through to the semi-finals, where they will face surprise team Norway. After the game, blue News caught up with the fans outside the stadium. Watch the video above to find out how enthusiastic the national team supporters were about the atmosphere and what they still think Switzerland can do.

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