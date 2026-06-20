Francesco Bagnaia wins the MotoGP Sprint in Brno. The Italian Ducati rider narrowly edged out Japanese pole-setter Ai Ogura and Marc Marquez in the Czech Republic.

Championship leader Marco Bezzecchi crashed, as did KTM’s rising star Pedro Acosta. The field in the championship standings tightened up again ahead of Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Bezzecchi now leads by 15 points over his Aprilia teammate Jorge Martin, who finished fifth. Bagnaia, in seventh place in the championship, trails by 69 points.