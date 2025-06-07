Happy and relaxed: Coco Gauff feels much better prepared for her second final at the French Open in Paris than the first time around Keystone

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka against No. 2 Coco Gauff - one of the two will win her first French Open on Saturday. Sabalenka is the favorite, but Gauff is relaxed.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The two best players in the world are currently in the final - and yet many were talking about an anticipated final before the semi-final between Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek. Not without reason, as Swiatek had not lost at the French Open for four years. But Coco Gauff was wrong in her assessment. She is only a slight outsider in Saturday's final.

In contrast to Sabalenka, the 21-year-old from the US state of Georgia already has final experience in Paris. Three years ago, she had no chance against Swiatek and only won four games. She learned a lot from that. "I went for a walk the next day and nobody knew or cared that I had lost," the American recalls. "I was super nervous at the time. But I realized that no matter how important a final like that seems to you, in the end it's tiny. In this day and age, everyone has to deal with bigger challenges than losing a final."

Only ever lost one set

Despite her young age, Gauff certainly knows what she is talking about. Hyped early on as a huge talent, she had to learn to deal with the immense expectations and media hype. However, with her triumph at the US Open almost two years ago at the latest, she has found an inner calm that should now help her in her second French Open final. "The difference compared to last time? I have more confidence, of course, because I've been in a final here before and played very well in another one," she says. She even knows what it feels like to win a final at Roland Garros. Twelve months ago, she won the doubles tournament alongside Czech Katerina Siniakova, and in the singles she was beaten by Swiatek in the semi-finals.

So Gauff should not be unhappy that Aryna Sabalenka, the Polish clay dominator of recent years, has got her out of the way. The six-year-old Belarusian, winner of three Grand Slam tournaments on hard courts, lost her first set against Swiatek in the tournament, but responded impressively with a 6-0 win in the deciding set. Gauff also only dropped one set on her way to the final, in the quarter-final against Australian Open champion Madison Keys.

"The world" for Sabalenka

Sabalenka is approaching the final very differently to her opponent. "A win here would mean everything to me," assures the Minsk native, who could become the first player from Belarus to win the French Open. "For most of my life, everyone told me I couldn't play on clay." That's why she lacked the necessary confidence. "I've developed my game over the last few years and now I feel comfortable here. Winning this trophy would mean the world to me."

Sabalenka has indeed refined her groundstrokes, which have always been brute. The tremendous pressure is still there, but she can now also vary better, with a backhand slice and stop balls that were hardly seen before. She demystified Iga Swiatek in the semi-final, which is why she is also the favorite against Gauff.

American dry spell

Incidentally, the Americans have been waiting for a win in Paris since Serena Williams' third triumph in 2015 (after clearly falling behind in the semi-final against Timea Bacsinszky). In the meantime, five different US women have won a total of seven titles at other Grand Slams.

But Coco Gauff will hardly let that make her nervous. "I'll do my best to stay as relaxed as possible," she promises. "Whether I win or lose, the sun will rise again the next day either way."