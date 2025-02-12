Amy Baserga will open for the Swiss mixed relay team Keystone

Twice above expectations, twice below expectations. That sums up the season so far for the members of the Swiss quartet for the mixed relay.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you The Biathlon World Championships start on Wednesday in Lenzerheide with the mixed relay.

Amy Baserga and Niklas Hartweg are in form.

Lena Häcki-Gross and Sebastian Stalder's form is still questionable. Show more

This race opens the Biathlon World Championships in Lenzerheide on Wednesday (2.30 pm).

Amy Baserga and Niklas Hartweg, of all people, who had to make compromises in summer training due to injuries, are impressing with strong performances this winter. Lena Häcki-Gross and Sebastian Stalder, on the other hand, who were still raving about ideal preparation in the fall, are not delivering as desired. "This is top-class sport. No one is ever 100 percent right in their assessment, not even us on the staff," comments head coach Sandra Flunger on the performance curves of her four trump cards.

But the Austrian no longer likes to look back three months, only one. "If we can repeat the results of January, then we can be satisfied with the home World Championships," she defines the objective for the two most important competition weeks of the year. "For more, we need the help of the big nations. We are one of the countries that are in line to achieve something big in this event."

Will the running form come after all?

In fact, the Swiss problem children showed an upward trend last month. Lena Häcki-Gross at least recalled better times in cross-country skiing. "I can feel that my form is getting better and better. That's reassuring," emphasizes the winner of two World Cup races last winter. The 29-year-old had deliberately postponed the build-up of form a little. However, the 29-year-old would have hoped for more than 21st place in the interim World Cup rankings.

Top shooter Sebastian Stalder, on the other hand, seems at a loss. The man from the Zurich Oberland is not getting anywhere. "I don't know why it's not working in cross-country skiing," he says. "Only the big analysis after the season will show that." Perhaps he competed again a little too early after a mild coronavirus illness. In any case, the 27-year-old makes no secret of his disappointment: "At least the pressure is off now. I'm going to the start with zero expectations".

On a high

Amy Baserga and Niklas Hartweg, on the other hand, are on a high. They were able to compensate for the after-effects of their injuries with other forms of training and have now left hardly any marks on their competition sheets. Both were set back by a training accident on their bikes: The woman from Schwyz had surgery on her wrist, the man from Schwyz on his shoulder.

The woman from Einsiedeln was particularly restricted in her shooting training. Nevertheless, the targets are falling. A month ago in the individual competition in Ruhpolding, she remained flawless with 20 hits and finished third on the World Cup podium for the first time in an individual competition. "I've had a very good January," she enthuses, mentioning her consistency with five top 14 finishes in the past five competitions. "My starting position is not bad."

Hartweg seems even more euphoric: "My form is extremely good. I hope it stays that way. And if a few more targets fall, then a lot is possible." The 24-year-old wants to run all seven races and also has the feeling that he has the chance of an exploit everywhere. He has always been accurate in the target stand, "and I am positively surprised by my running form".

Will France, Norway or Sweden slip up?

Amy Baserga will open for Switzerland, Hartweg should convert the great preparatory work as the final skier into the best possible result. A year ago at the World Championships in Nove Mesto, Switzerland was just 1.2 seconds short of bronze after a top performance. The big three (France, Norway, Sweden) did not allow any more.

The world's best will be at the start on Wednesday - not like in the World Cup, where the aces take it easy from time to time. But Amy Baserga sees precisely this circumstance as an opportunity: "When the best compete against the best, there are more mistakes in the shooting range because the pressure is higher."

But it's not just Switzerland that is hoping for this, but also Germany, Italy, Austria and others. Lena Häcki-Gross and Stalder have to do better than they have so far this winter, Amy Baserga and Hartweg as well as they have so far. Then, after finishing 10th (2021), 8th (2022), 7th (2023) and 4th (2024), another improvement is possible.