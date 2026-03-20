Xenia Schwaller (center back) and her team continue to impress at the World Championships in Calgary Keystone

The Swiss women's team extends its winning streak at the World Championships in Calgary. The 8:2 win against the USA is the ninth victory in a row.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Selina Rychiger, Fabienne Rieder, Selina Gafner and skip Xenia Schwaller were the clear favorites against the Americans. The interim results of the two teams before the direct duel made the strength ratio clear. The Swiss lost only one match, the opening game against Japan, whereas the USA had only managed one win in their previous nine games.

Nevertheless, the Swiss struggled for a long time. It wasn't until the sixth end that they made things clear with a house of three. They extended their 5:2 lead to 8:2 in the next two legs without the advantage of the last stone. It was the decider. The Americans gave up after eight ends.

Thanks to their strong performance, the Swiss are well on their way to the semi-finals, which the top two teams reach after the round robin. The quartet from CC Grasshopper Club Zurich are at least guaranteed a place in one of the two quarter-finals.

The Swiss women will play their last two matches in the preliminary round on Friday. Their opponents will be Italy in the afternoon (Swiss time) and Sweden in the evening.