Pauline Brunner (right) was a strong Swiss leader. Picture: Keystone

At the end of the European Championships in Genoa, the Swiss women's epee fencers finally won Swiss silver. Pauline Brunner and her team were only beaten in the final.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The second European title for the Swiss epee fencers after the one in 2000 was prevented by the Ukrainians, who won the final 45:34 and stopped the fine run of Pauline Brunner, Fiona Hatz and Angeline and Aurore Favre on this day.

The Swiss were unable to make up the deficit they had built up in the first half of the final. The Ukrainians led by 38-year-old Olena Krywyzka managed their lead with routine.

What remains from the Swiss perspective is a remarkable silver medal. It is the first European silver medal for Swiss epee fencers since 2009, when Sophie Lamon, Tiffany Géroudet and Simone Näf finished in 3rd place. Overall, it is the 28th medal at European Championships for Swiss Fencing; only eight nations have collected more.

Thriller against France

The Swiss women made it to the final with victories against Israel (45:28), France (38:36) and Estonia (45:38). The quarter-final against the Olympic silver medallists France was the most delicate duel, which was decided with the last of the nine battles. Pauline Brunner won the high-scoring fight with Marie-Florence Candassamy, the 2023 individual world champion, 14:10, turning a two-point deficit into a narrow victory in the final exchange.

It was also the 30-year-old Brunner who provided the decisive momentum in the semi-final against Estonia. In her second match, the Neuchâtel native turned an 18:23 score into a 28:25 victory, putting Switzerland ideally on course for the final. For Brunner, the first medal at international title competitions is also a late consolation for her first Olympic participation last summer in Paris, which ended very narrowly and thus bitterly after the first battle.

Conciliatory conclusion to the European Championships

For Paul Fausser, the departing coach of the Swiss women's épée fencers, it is a wonderful end to his four years as national coach. The Frenchman, who has been involved with Swiss Fencing since 2018, and his fencers also ensured a nice conclusion to the title fights in Genoa, which had previously brought the Swiss no medal luck. The men failed three times in the quarter-finals in the individual and team events, one fight away from the medals.