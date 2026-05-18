The Swiss ice hockey team plays itself into a frenzy in its third World Championship match against Germany, beating its big neighbor 6:1 in front of a frenetic home crowd.

Andreas Lunghi

Germany is definitely no longer a scary opponent for Switzerland. After a gala performance in the middle third, Jan Cadieux's team easily won their third game at the home World Championships 6:1.

In the middle third, all the dams broke. Within twelve and a half minutes, the Swiss combined almost effortlessly through the increasingly helpless German defense. However, they also generously helped their neighbors with hair-raising mistakes.

Denis Malgin opened the scoring with a shorthander in the 26th minute. Outnumbered, Malgin, Roman Josi and Nico Hischier played their way through the defenders as if they were butter - until Malgin had the empty goal in front of him, albeit from an acute angle. Less than three minutes later, German champion Kai Wissmann played himself into a knot at the back and stumbled. Sven Andrighetto thanked him by making it 2:0. In contrast to last year, when he scored four goals against Germany, this time he made do with just two - with the 6:0 he set the final score.

This was followed in quick succession by three more goals from Christoph Bertschy, Hischier and Josi. In the end, it was the highest Swiss victory at a World Championship against Germany since a 6-0 win in 1937. Leonardo Genoni's shutout in his 50th World Championship game was only spoiled four minutes before the end.

For a good third of the game, the Germans showed a marked improvement on their poor performance against Latvia (0:2). Harold Kreis, the former Lugano and ZSC champion coach who was under a lot of pressure, reacted with a change of goalie, the experienced NHL goalie was replaced by Jonas Stettmer, who was making his international debut. It ended up being a bitter evening for the newcomers.

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Schweiz vs. Deutschland 6:1

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60th minute The game is over! Switzerland beat Germany 6:1 after a gala performance.

60th minute The stadium stands The last minute has begun in the Swiss Life Arena. The Swiss fans celebrate their team even before the final siren.

56th minute Goal for Germany And then the consolation goal is scored. Tiffels is able to beat Genoni shortly before the end after strong preparatory work by Reichel and makes it 1:6 from the German perspective.

55th minute Germany fans show gallows humor "And we're only here to celebrate," can be heard from the German fan block. Five minutes left to play.

52nd minute Penalty against Germany Gawanke is sent off for two minutes for hooking. Andrighetto almost scores a hat-trick while outnumbered, but fails to hit the crossbar. The penalty expires shortly afterwards and Germany are back in the game.

46th minute Andrighetto with the 6:0 The Swiss parade line continues to whirl and is rewarded with the 6:0 by Sven Andrighetto. Malgin and Suter get the assists this time. It's a real shooting festival.

43rd minute The Nati continue to dominate The game continues as the second period ended: Switzerland presses for the next goal. So it should only be a matter of time before the half-dozen is full.

41st minute The final third is underway Can Switzerland build on the outstanding middle third?

Summary of the 2nd period Switzerland played themselves into a frenzy in the second period and pulled the plug on Germany within a few minutes. Malgin, Andrighetto and Bertschy scored three goals in the space of just under four minutes to make it clear early on. After that, the Swiss team controlled the game almost at will, while the Germans hardly found any answers. Switzerland also remained dangerous in the powerplay and increased their lead through Hischier and Josi. With the 5:0 lead before the final period, the Nati are on the verge of their third World Championship victory in the third game.

40th minute The second period is over Switzerland leads Germany 5:0 after 40 minutes!

39th minute Josi makes it 5:0 Who hasn't scored yet, who wants to again? Now it's Roman Josi's turn to add his name to the scoresheet. It's pretty easy now - at least it looks that way, which is a huge compliment for Switzerland's performance in this second period. The captain gets on the board! 🙌



Roman Josi skates in the zone uncontested and snipes one home on the PP to make it FIVE goals in the second period for Switzerland.#MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/w5RqDqDTXs — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 18, 2026

38th minute Hischier increases to 4:0! Switzerland strikes in the powerplay. After preparatory work from Josi and Meier, Hischier has no trouble putting the disc in the net. Switzerland leads 4:0! Nico Hischier makes it a 4-0 lead for Switzerland on the PP!#MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/7zGNsOHWNo — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 18, 2026

35th minute Genoni brilliant Germany have regained their composure, but when our northern neighbor gets a shot, the strong Leonardo Genoni is on the spot.

32nd minute Switzerland transformed The goals have of course done the Nati some good. Germany are now completely overrun and have to make sure they don't concede a fourth goal.

30th minute Toooor for Switzerland! What's going on here? The fans are still celebrating the 2:0 and then it strikes the German goal again. This time it's Christoph Bertschy, who nets after an assist from Nino Niederreiter. THERE'S ANOTHER 🇨🇭



Christoph Bertschy makes it a 3-0 lead for Switzerland!#MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/ae9Ipp7TaZ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 18, 2026

29th minute Goal for Switzerland! The Nati strikes twice. After a serious mistake in Germany's defense, Meier and Malgin win the ball and set up Andrighetto, who scores to make it 2:0. TURNOVER ➡️ BEAUTY PASSING PLAY



A turnover from Germany turns into a beautiful passing play capped off by Sven Andrighetto!#MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/mEvFBupMNI — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 18, 2026

26th minute Goal for Switzerland! Switzerland holds firm in the box despite pressure from Germany. And then Malgin, Josi and Hischier launch a counter-attack. And it's played out really cleanly. At the end, Hischier makes another outstanding cross-ice pass to Malgin, who tucks the ball into the net from an acute angle. Switzerland leads, the arena shakes.

24th minute Meier has to come off again Timo Meier receives the next two-minute penalty for tripping. Powerplay Germany again.

23rd minute Switzerland is complete again Germany are able to establish themselves in the Swiss third, but Moritz Seider doesn't manage more than a shot. Meier is back and Switzerland is complete again.

21st minute The middle third is underway Germany start the second period with a power play. Can Switzerland survive being outnumbered?

20th minute Summary of the 1st period Switzerland controlled the game for long stretches in the first period, but failed to take their chances. Germany defended compactly, disrupted the Swiss build-up play early on and repeatedly launched dangerous counter-attacks. After an intense but goalless opening period, the teams went into the first break at 0-0.

20th minute Goalless first period And then that was it for the first twenty minutes. No goals between Switzerland and Germany.

20th minute Penalty against Switzerland Shortly before the siren, Timo Meier picks up an unnecessary penalty for punching his opponent in the face.

19th minute Germany are compact Switzerland are struggling in the offensive zone and only have a few good chances to score against the defiant Germans. One minute left to play in the first period.

15th minute Genoni saves after Knak error Knak makes a huge mistake in the build-up, but Genoni prevents Germany from taking the lead.

14th minute Rochette with the next opportunity Hischier passes wonderfully to Rochette, but he also finds his master in Stettmer

13th minute Timo Meier fails to beat Stettmer After Jung wins a disc, Switzerland switch quickly and Timo Meier takes a shot down the right wing. But Germany keeper Stettmer is on the spot.

11th minute Germany complete The Nati don't manage much in their first powerplay. Josi even has to stop another German counter-attack to prevent worse. The penalty against Fischbuch is over.

9th minute Powerplay for Switzerland Fischbuch uses illegal means against Jäger. And so it comes to the first overtime for Switzerland.

8th minute Josi saves for Egli Dominik Egli can't get his legs in order in the neutral zone, loses the disc and so Germany gets a 2-on-1. But Roman Josi solves this with all his routine and can intercept the cross-ice pass attempt.

7th minute Malgin misses the lead First good chance for Switzerland: Andrighetto gains possession of the puck in the middle zone and launches Suter, who immediately passes to Malgin. But the ZSC striker's finish is too harmless.

4th minute First chance for Germany As soon as the powerplay is over, the Germans have a hot scene in front of Leonardo Genoni. The goalkeeper holds firm, then there is a hullabaloo in front of the Swiss goal and emotions boil over for the first time.

4th minute Strong box play from Switzerland Germany can never really establish themselves in the Swiss third during the two minutes of overtime. And so the penalty flies by without the slightest danger.

2nd minute Penalty against Switzerland As against Latvia, Switzerland concede an early penalty. Andrighetto is sent off for 2 minutes for tripping. Powerplay for Germany.

1st minute The game is underway! Will Switzerland get their third win in their third World Cup match?

The line-up is here: This is how the Nati will play against Germany 🧮 Unser Lineup für die Partie gegen Deutschland.



🏒 Notre composition pour le match contre l'Allemagne.



🥅 La nostra formazione per la partita contro la Germania.



ℹ️ Not dressed: Berra, Baechler, Frick#SIHF #OurHomeOurTime #MensWorlds #IIHF pic.twitter.com/vfDdmvpFhK — Swiss Ice Hockey (@SwissIceHockey) May 18, 2026

Berra is back! The Swiss national team gets an extra boost ahead of the World Cup match against Germany. Goalie Reto Berra has returned to the team camp after recovering from illness and was back on the ice with the team for the first time at the pre-game skate on Monday morning. He was greeted with applause from his teammates. However, the 38-year-old champion goalie from Fribourg-Gottéron will not play in the game against Germany. Coach Jan Cadieux will once again rely on the goalie duo of Leonardo Genoni and Sandro Aeschlimann. Due to Berra's return, Kevin Pasche is no longer needed for the time being. However, the Lausanne goalie will remain in Zurich until it is clear that Berra has fully recovered.

Germany under pressure The Swiss, who have started with two wins, are favored for today's game, all the more so as the Germans are without four NHL players in Leon Draisaitl, Tim Stützle, J.J. Peterka and Nico Sturm. Long-time captain Moritz Müller is also missing. The undisputed team leader is Moritz Seider, who plays for the Detroit Red Wings and was named the NHL's best rookie in 2022. The 25-year-old is not only strong defensively, he also has offensive qualities. Harold Kreis is also counting on five World Championship debutants due to the many withdrawals. The 67-year-old, who won the Swiss championship title as a coach with both Lugano (2006) and the ZSC Lions (2008), has been head coach of the Germans since March 2023 and led them to a silver medal in his first World Championship in this role. A year ago, however, the team was eliminated in the preliminary round, and at the Olympic Games in Milan, the team went down to a resounding 6-2 defeat against Slovakia in the quarter-finals. Nevertheless, Kreis does not feel any great pressure. When would it be a good tournament for him? "When I feel I've gotten the potential out of the team. When the tank is empty." So far, the World Cup has been disappointing for the Germans. The defeat against Finland (1:3) at the start was not unexpected, but the key game against Latvia on Sunday evening was lost 2:0. As a result, the team is once again in danger of missing out on a place in the quarter-finals, which is unlikely to make things any easier for Switzerland. National coach Harold Kreis is challenged ahead of the clash against Switzerland. Keystone

Cadieux: "We have to remain humble" 3:1 against the USA, 4:2 against Latvia - the Swiss ice hockey team got off to a successful start in the home World Championship. Nevertheless, coach Jan Cadieux puts the brakes on the euphoria after the win against the USA.

Hello ... ... and welcome to the ticker for the Swiss ice hockey team's third World Championship match. Jan Cadieux's team will face Germany on Monday at 20:20. While Switzerland have maximum points after two games, the Germans are already under pressure after two defeats. Who will win today? Show more

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