The Swiss national handball team are delighted with their victory against Poland and their progression to the main round. Picture: Keystone

The Swiss handball team reaches the main round at the World Championships. Coach Andy Schmid's team wins the decisive game against Poland 30:38.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Things were already looking good for the Swiss after the first 30 minutes. The Poles got off to the better start, but after scoring three goals in a row, the Swiss took the lead for the first time in the match in the 10th minute (5:4) and never trailed again. They were 18:15 ahead at the break.

At the start of the second half, the Swiss pulled away to 21:15 (34'). At this point, it was clear that even a draw (a draw was enough from 20:20) would be enough to advance. However, instead of the excellent starting position inspiring the Swiss, it initially hampered them. After 22:18 (38'), they did not score again until 23:22 (46'). However, they then recovered. In the 53rd minute, the lead was back up to three goals at 27:24 and even four in the 58th minute (30:26). This was their fifth win in a row against the Eastern Europeans.

The most successful scorers for the Swiss were Lenny Rubin, Noam Leopold and Dimitrij Küttel with five goals each. The latter did not miss a single shot, while Leopold only missed once, in the 59th minute. In the main round, the Swiss will face Tunisia (Tuesday), defending champions Denmark and Italy (Saturday) in turn.

More sports videos