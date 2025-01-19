The Swiss handball team reaches the main round at the World Championships. Coach Andy Schmid's team wins the decisive game against Poland 30:38.
Things were already looking good for the Swiss after the first 30 minutes. The Poles got off to the better start, but after scoring three goals in a row, the Swiss took the lead for the first time in the match in the 10th minute (5:4) and never trailed again. They were 18:15 ahead at the break.
At the start of the second half, the Swiss pulled away to 21:15 (34'). At this point, it was clear that even a draw (a draw was enough from 20:20) would be enough to advance. However, instead of the excellent starting position inspiring the Swiss, it initially hampered them. After 22:18 (38'), they did not score again until 23:22 (46'). However, they then recovered. In the 53rd minute, the lead was back up to three goals at 27:24 and even four in the 58th minute (30:26). This was their fifth win in a row against the Eastern Europeans.
The most successful scorers for the Swiss were Lenny Rubin, Noam Leopold and Dimitrij Küttel with five goals each. The latter did not miss a single shot, while Leopold only missed once, in the 59th minute. In the main round, the Swiss will face Tunisia (Tuesday), defending champions Denmark and Italy (Saturday) in turn.