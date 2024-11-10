Disappointing performance by the Swiss field hockey team against the Czech Republic. Keystone

After good performances against Finland (2:3 n.V.) and Sweden (4:3 n.P.), Switzerland has no chance in its last game in Helsinki as part of the Euro Hockey Tour - 2:5 against the Czech Republic.

Because the ZSC Lions are playing the first leg of the round of 16 against the Straubing Tigers in the Champions Hockey League on Tuesday, Dean Kukan, Christian Marti, Denis Malgin and Sven Andrighetto were not available for the rematch of this year's World Championship final. The large gap left by the quartet could not be filled. Coach Patrick Fischer's team had little to offer the Czechs.

The 21-year-old Giancarlo Chanton, who was considered for the national team for the first time, once again made a positive impression for the Swiss. The defender from Genève-Servette made it 1:1 in the 13th minute with a powerful shot, having already scored against Finland. The 2:3 (44.) was scored by 41-year-old Andres Ambühl, who played his 338th international match.

The disaster began early. The Swiss fell behind after just 188 seconds with a goal from Jachym Kondelik. The goal was preceded by Marco Miranda losing the puck in his own zone, and then goalie Stéphane Charlin cut an unfortunate figure. The goals from 1:1 to 1:3 (20th) were conceded by the Swiss within 84 seconds. Charlin was replaced by Gilles Senn after the first period. The Ambri-Piotta keeper also had to accept a double blow. The Czechs scored the 4:2 (37th) and 5:2 (39th) within 127 seconds.

Telegram:

Czech Republic - Switzerland 5:2 (3:1, 2:1, 0:0)

Helsinki. - 1300 spectators. - SR Brander/Vikman (FIN), Jusi/Lindblom (FIN). - Goals: 4. Kondelik (Beranek) 1:0. 13. Chanton (Aebischer, Künzle) 1:1. 18. Lenc (Pyrochta, Beranek) 2:1. 20. Zohorna (Knot, Scotka) 3:1. 34. Ambühl (Künzle, Baechler) 3:2. 37. Kunc (Kaut, Kondelik/Exclusion Fora) 4:2. 39. Kaut (Spacek, Gazda) 5:2. - Penalties: 1 time 2 minutes each.

Czech Republic: Kacetl; Gazda, Pyrochta; Kostalek, Kucerik; Knot, Scotka; Jandus, Masin; Beranek, Kondelik, Lenc; Kantner, Kovarcik, Hrabik; Vozenilek, Zohorna, Kalus; Kaut, Spacek, Kunc.

Switzerland: Charlin/Senn (from 21st); Baragano, Berni; Fora, Chanton; Loeffel, Geisser; Aebischer; Simion, Corvi, Miranda; Riat, Bader, Moy; Ambühl, Baechler, Herzog; Künzle, Senteler, Biasca; Rochette.

Remarks: Switzerland without Heldner (injured), Kukan, Marti, Malgin, Andrighetto (already departed for Champions Hockey League) and Senn (substitute goalie). - Shots: Czech Republic 28 (11-13-4); Switzerland 20 (8-6-6). - Powerplay score: Czech Republic 1/1; Switzerland 0/1.

