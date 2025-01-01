Maximum challenge against the Americans in the quarter-finals: the Swiss U20 juniors with head coach Marcel Jenni. Keystone

At the U20 World Championship in Ottawa, the young Swiss ice hockey players will face the USA in the quarter-finals.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Swiss finished fourth in preliminary round Group B thanks to a 3:1 win over Kazakhstan on New Year's Eve. The Swiss clearly dominated the game. Junior national coach Marcel Jenni's team allowed Kazakhstan four shots on goal per period. However, Kazakhstan goalie Vladimir Nikitin (32 saves) ensured that the Swiss had to fear for victory for a long time.

Powerplay goals from Simon Meier after just 101 seconds (1:0) and Ludvig Johnson in the 50th minute (3:1) ultimately secured the Swiss victory. Robin Antenen had put Switzerland ahead for the second time in between (38'). Antenen and Johnson are both EV Zug youngsters; Simon Meier plays in North America.

In the quarter-finals on January 2, the Swiss will face the USA, who won the group thanks to a 4-1 victory over hosts Canada on Wednesday night.

The quarter-final will take place on Thursday at 20:30 Swiss time. Coach Marcel Jenni's team is the clear outsider.

Kazakhstan, who had made up a 2:4 deficit against Slovakia in the last five minutes and during a five-minute penalty while short-handed (!) the day before, will have to play the relegation play-off against Germany.

