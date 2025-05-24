The Swiss national team celebrates a resounding victory. Keystone

The Swiss national team has reached the final of the Ice Hockey World Championship after a completely unchallenged 7:0 victory against Denmark. There they will face the USA on Sunday evening.

Patrick Lämmle

As in the quarter-final against Austria, the Swiss left nothing to be desired in the Stockholm Globe. Even against the surprise semi-finalists Denmark, who had sensationally eliminated the highly rated Canadians, they ensured a preliminary decision with three goals in the first period. Twice it was Nino Niederreiter, now Switzerland's only four-time World Championship medallist, who was successful with his assertiveness in front of goal.

At 1:0 in the 10th minute, he deflected a shot with his leg decisively, and at 3:0 in the power play shortly before the first break, he created space in front of the goal in his inimitable way and slid a rebound in with his back to goal. Ken Jäger scored in between.

Only two goals conceded in the last seven games

The clear deficit was somewhat unfortunate for the Danes, with defender Markus Lauridsen bending the puck into the goal with his shoulder at 0:2. However, the brave Scandinavians hardly created any danger in front of Leonardo Genoni's goal in their first World Cup semi-final. And when they did, the EV Zug keeper was on hand. With his twelfth World Championship shutout, the veteran equaled the World Championship record of the Czech Jiri Holecek. He saved 17 shots. "That's nice, of course," said Genoni, keeping his feet firmly on the ground. "But that's secondary." The important thing is that they can now take the final step.

The defensive stability of the Swiss is impressive. After a 4:5 after extra time against the Czech Republic and a 5:2 against Denmark, they have conceded just two goals in their last seven World Cup games.

After 38 minutes at the latest, when Denis Malgin scored his first goal of the tournament after nine assists, there was no longer any doubt about the outcome of the game. Before that, Andres Ambühl had just missed a goal in his 150th World Championship game, a record he has held for a long time.

In the final third, the Swiss swung the victory safely and without too much effort. Sandro Schmid, Damien Riat and Tyler Moy also joined the scorers with three further goals.

"Of course it's nice to be back in the final," said a satisfied Patrick Fischer after the semi-final. "That was our goal when we got up this morning." It was difficult for the Danes after the highlight against Canada. "That's why we wanted to put them under pressure, skate well and not allow anything at the back. The plan worked out."

Fresh legs in the final

The Swiss did well to save some energy. They are in their fourth World Championship final, and each time they had the disadvantage of playing the second game on Saturday and therefore having the shorter break. Now, however, their legs are definitely still fresh. What's more, they have already beaten the USA 3:0 in the preliminary round in Herning.

In any case, the chance of winning their first World Cup title seems greater than ever before. The Swiss do not have the home crowd against them this time, as they did against Sweden at the same venue in 2013.

Telegram

Stockholm. - 12'530 spectators (sold out). - Referees Holm/Hribik (SWE/CZE), Briganti/Davis (USA). - Goals: 10. Niederreiter (Moser, Fiala) 1:0. 13. Jäger (Knak, Riat) 2:0 (own goal Markus Lauridsen). 18. Niederreiter (Malgin, Kukan/Exclusion Russell) 3:0. 38. Malgin (Meier) 4:0. 45. Schmid (Bertschy, Siegenthaler) 5:0. 53. Riat (Bertschy) 6:0. 54. Moy (Schmid, Meier) 7:0. - Penalties: 5 times 2 minutes against Switzerland, 4 times 2 minutes against Denmark.

Switzerland: Genoni; Kukan, Siegenthaler; Glauser, Moser; Fora, Marti; Berni; Andrighetto, Malgin, Meier; Fiala, Ambühl, Niederreiter; Bertschy, Schmid, Moy; Riat, Jäger, Knak; Baechler.

Denmark: Dichow (45. Dahm); Bruggisser, Jensen Aabo; Lassen, Markus Lauridsen; Koch, Oliver Lauridsen; Jensen; Olesen, Mölgaard, Ehlers; Röndbjerg, Russell, Jensen; Aagaard, True, Blichfeld; Poulsen, Wejse, Bau; From.

Remarks: Switzerland without Hischier (injured), Hofmann, Egli, Aeschlimann (not in the line-up) and Charlin (substitute goalie). - Shots: Switzerland 34 (8-11-15); Denmark 17 (6-7-4). - Powerplay output: Switzerland 1/4, Denmark 0/4.