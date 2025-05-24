The Swiss national team has reached the final of the Ice Hockey World Championship after a completely unchallenged 7:0 victory against Denmark. There they will face the USA on Sunday evening.
As in the quarter-final against Austria, the Swiss left nothing to be desired in the Stockholm Globe. Even against the surprise semi-finalists Denmark, who had sensationally eliminated the highly rated Canadians, they ensured a preliminary decision with three goals in the first period. Twice it was Nino Niederreiter, now Switzerland's only four-time World Championship medallist, who was successful with his assertiveness in front of goal.
At 1:0 in the 10th minute, he deflected a shot with his leg decisively, and at 3:0 in the power play shortly before the first break, he created space in front of the goal in his inimitable way and slid a rebound in with his back to goal. Ken Jäger scored in between.
Only two goals conceded in the last seven games
The clear deficit was somewhat unfortunate for the Danes, with defender Markus Lauridsen bending the puck into the goal with his shoulder at 0:2. However, the brave Scandinavians hardly created any danger in front of Leonardo Genoni's goal in their first World Cup semi-final. And when they did, the EV Zug keeper was on hand. With his twelfth World Championship shutout, the veteran equaled the World Championship record of the Czech Jiri Holecek. He saved 17 shots. "That's nice, of course," said Genoni, keeping his feet firmly on the ground. "But that's secondary." The important thing is that they can now take the final step.
The defensive stability of the Swiss is impressive. After a 4:5 after extra time against the Czech Republic and a 5:2 against Denmark, they have conceded just two goals in their last seven World Cup games.
After 38 minutes at the latest, when Denis Malgin scored his first goal of the tournament after nine assists, there was no longer any doubt about the outcome of the game. Before that, Andres Ambühl had just missed a goal in his 150th World Championship game, a record he has held for a long time.
In the final third, the Swiss swung the victory safely and without too much effort. Sandro Schmid, Damien Riat and Tyler Moy also joined the scorers with three further goals.
"Of course it's nice to be back in the final," said a satisfied Patrick Fischer after the semi-final. "That was our goal when we got up this morning." It was difficult for the Danes after the highlight against Canada. "That's why we wanted to put them under pressure, skate well and not allow anything at the back. The plan worked out."
Fresh legs in the final
The Swiss did well to save some energy. They are in their fourth World Championship final, and each time they had the disadvantage of playing the second game on Saturday and therefore having the shorter break. Now, however, their legs are definitely still fresh. What's more, they have already beaten the USA 3:0 in the preliminary round in Herning.
In any case, the chance of winning their first World Cup title seems greater than ever before. The Swiss do not have the home crowd against them this time, as they did against Sweden at the same venue in 2013.
Telegram
Stockholm. - 12'530 spectators (sold out). - Referees Holm/Hribik (SWE/CZE), Briganti/Davis (USA). - Goals: 10. Niederreiter (Moser, Fiala) 1:0. 13. Jäger (Knak, Riat) 2:0 (own goal Markus Lauridsen). 18. Niederreiter (Malgin, Kukan/Exclusion Russell) 3:0. 38. Malgin (Meier) 4:0. 45. Schmid (Bertschy, Siegenthaler) 5:0. 53. Riat (Bertschy) 6:0. 54. Moy (Schmid, Meier) 7:0. - Penalties: 5 times 2 minutes against Switzerland, 4 times 2 minutes against Denmark.
Switzerland: Genoni; Kukan, Siegenthaler; Glauser, Moser; Fora, Marti; Berni; Andrighetto, Malgin, Meier; Fiala, Ambühl, Niederreiter; Bertschy, Schmid, Moy; Riat, Jäger, Knak; Baechler.
Denmark: Dichow (45. Dahm); Bruggisser, Jensen Aabo; Lassen, Markus Lauridsen; Koch, Oliver Lauridsen; Jensen; Olesen, Mölgaard, Ehlers; Röndbjerg, Russell, Jensen; Aagaard, True, Blichfeld; Poulsen, Wejse, Bau; From.
Remarks: Switzerland without Hischier (injured), Hofmann, Egli, Aeschlimann (not in the line-up) and Charlin (substitute goalie). - Shots: Switzerland 34 (8-11-15); Denmark 17 (6-7-4). - Powerplay output: Switzerland 1/4, Denmark 0/4.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
END - Switzerland is in the final
7:0 against Denmark! The Swiss national team puts in a sensational performance and reaches the World Championship final, just like last year. The USA awaits there. The two teams have already met once in the group stage, with Switzerland winning the game 3:0. However, the US boys are also really strong at this tournament. It should be a tough fight in the battle for the gold medal.
-
59.
Can Genoni keep the clean sheet?
The only question that remains here. Will Genoni keep the clean sheet or will the Danes score the consolation goal?
-
57.
Genoni can distinguish himself
With just under four minutes to go, Genoni is called upon again, which hasn't often been the case today. But he keeps his cool.
-
54.
Moy scores to make it 7:0
Sandro Schmid outdances the goalie and passes the disc back to Tyler Moy, who scores to make it 7:0. What a demonstration of power.
-
53.
Switzerland are now also playing with the advantage
Will the Swiss go one better?
-
53.
Riat scores to make it 6:0
Bertschy lays the disk back to Riat, who smashes the little black into the net to make it 6:0. Because the Danes take a coach's challenge, but the goal counts, a Dane has to go to the penalty bench.
-
50.
Bächler has to go to the penalty box
Bächler brings down a Dane with his stick and is sent to the penalty box for two minutes.
-
48.
The supposed 6:0 does not count
Siegenthaler shoots from an acute angle and makes the goalie look old. But the video footage shows that the goal was preceded by an offside - the goal does not count.
-
45.
Schmid scores to make it 5:0 for Switzerland
Sandro Schmid, who was hit in the face by a puck in the first period, makes it 5:0. After a wonderful assist from Bertschy, he tucks the puck into the net on the rebound.
-
42.
Swiss dream start fails to materialize
Switzerland can briefly play in superior numbers, but there is no further goal.
-
41.
Start of 3rd period
Let's continue ... If the Swiss don't completely collapse in the final third, they will reach the World Cup final for the 2nd time in a row.
-
40.
END 2nd period
Switzerland wins the middle period 1:0 thanks to a wonderful goal by Denis Malgin and thus leads 4:0. The Swiss have kept the game tight even when they were double short-handed. Nothing more should happen in the final third.
-
40.
Rasmussen has to go to the bench
The Danes have a good chance in the power play, but then Rasmussen commits a stupid foul and receives a 2-minute penalty. The game continues with 4-on-4.
-
39.
Penalty against Fiala
Kevin Fiala is sent to the penalty bench for 2 minutes.
-
38.
Malgin scores fantastically to make it 4:0
Wow, what a goal! Malgin swiftly curves around his opponent and smashes the disc under the crossbar with a wrist shot.
-
36.
The Swiss have everything under control
Switzerland continue to put Denmark under pressure. It's hard to imagine Patrick Fischer's team letting anything slip today. But of course, things can happen quickly in ice hockey and everything looks very different.
-
31.
Danes hold tight when outnumbered
The Swiss create chances while outnumbered, but fail to score. At times, the whole thing seems almost too playful. But it's certainly nice to watch what the Nati cracks are showing here.
-
29.
Dane has to go into the cool box - power play for Switzerland
Knak is stopped for an infringement. Switzerland can now play in superior numbers.
-
26.
Switzerland survives double short-handed without any damage
The Danes establish themselves in the offensive zone, but the self-sacrificing Swiss hold out and Genoni is also on the ball when needed. It's still 3:0 for Switzerland.
-
24.
Switzerland double short-handed
Now Bertschy also has to go to the cool box. This is THE chance for the Danes to come back here.
-
24.
Malgin has to go to the penalty box
Malgin pulls his opponent off his socks and is sent to the penalty box for 2 minutes.
-
22.
Pressureful start by the Swiss
Ambühl is set up by Niederreiter, but the Nati veteran can't get the puck past the goalie. 15 centimeters higher and Switzerland would lead 4:0.
-
21.
Start of 2nd period
Let's continue ... Will the Swiss flex their muscles in the 2nd period or will the Danes make it exciting once again?
-
20.
END 1st period: Switzerland - Denmark 3:0
Switzerland take a deserved 3-0 lead after the 1st period. Double goal scorer Nino Niederreiter says in the interval interview on SRF: "On the whole, it was a solid game." If the Swiss continue like this, they will play in the World Cup final on Sunday.
-
19.
Genoni lands in the goal - but not the puck
A Dane pushes his Swiss opponent in the back, who flies into Genoni, who ends up in the goal himself. There is no penalty against Blichfeld.
-
18.
Goal for Switzerland!!! Niederreiter scores to make it 3:0
Switzerland are on the powerplay. Niederreiter creates traffic in front of the opposing goal again - somehow he sausages the disk into the goal from a turn and with his backhand. Sensational. Is this already the preliminary decision in this semi-final?
-
17.
First penalty - power play for Switzerland
Andrighetto is hit on the hand. The referees award a penalty against the Dane. Powerplay for Switzerland.
-
14.
Schmid's face is bleeding
Schmid is hit in the face by a disk. Bleeding, he trots into the dressing room. Let's hope he can continue. Field hockey players are notoriously tough.
-
13.
Jäger scores to make it 2:0 for Switzerland
Ken Jäger shoots his opponent from close range, from where the disk rolls over the line.
-
11.
Danes look for the equalizer
Denmark have two chances. First Russell shoots just wide of the goal, then Genoni saves a shot from distance.
-
10.
Niederreiter gives Switzerland the lead
Janis Moser brings the puck in front of the goal, where Niederreiter makes his presence felt and buxails the puck over the line with his leg. No kicking motion, the goal counts. It's almost a mystery why the referees check the goal in front of the screen for what feels like an eternity.
-
6.
Denmark with a brief pressure phase
Nikolaj Ehlers' line is able to get a foothold in the offensive zone, but it doesn't become really dangerous.
-
4.
Switzerland pile on the pressure
The Swiss are confident and create their first chances in the opening minutes. The Danes hold their own, but are not yet dangerous in front of the Swiss goal.
-
2.
Great chance for Switzerland
Bertschy moves towards goal and crosses the disc. Moy gets to the disc and shoots just past the goal.
-
1.
Start of 1st period
The disc is in play. The Swiss create danger after just a few seconds.
-
It starts at 18:20 ...
Everything is set for a great game. Only a few minutes to go before it starts here.
-
These Swiss players will take on Denmark
-
The USA awaits in the final
The possible opponent in the final has already been decided. The USA beat Sweden in the afternoon. The Americans are impressing at this year's World Cup. The US boys have only lost one game and that was 3-0 - and that was against Switzerland! If the Swiss lose against Denmark, they will play Sweden for the bronze medal on Sunday.
-
The Swiss are hot
The Swiss only lost their first group game against the Czech Republic 5:4 after extra time. They won all of their subsequent games. In the quarter-final, coach Patrick Fischer's team taught the Austrians a lesson and ran out smooth 6-0 winners. It was their fourth win in the current tournament!
-
Commentators freak out after sensational win
After the Danes' victory against Canada, the commentators are going crazy - and not just in Denmark. Of course, history should not repeat itself today from a Swiss perspective ...
-
Hello ...
... and welcome to the World Cup semi-final between Switzerland and Denmark. The two teams have already met in the group stage. Switzerland won the second group game 5:2. The Swiss are now also clear favorites in the semi-final. But beware: Denmark proved in their 2:1 win against Denmark that on a really good day they can knock any team out of the way. The game kicks off at 18:20 ...